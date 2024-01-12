DAX16.705 +1,0%ESt504.480 +0,9%MSCIW3.168 +0,4%Dow37.593 -0,3%Nas14.973 ±0,0%Bitcoin38.955 -0,3%Euro1,0952 -0,2%Öl78,32 -0,2%Gold2.049 ±0,0%
KW 2: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche
KI-bedingte Entlassungen: So verändert KI die Arbeitswelt
14.01.24 03:11 Uhr
So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
MDAX
26.296,9 PKT 227,0 PKT 0,87%
Charts|News|Analysen

Diese Ausschläge wiesen MDAX-Aktien in Kalenderwoche 2 aus

Platz 51: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 02/24 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 05.01.2024 und dem 12.01.2024. Stand ist der 12.01.2024.

Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 50: SMA Solar

SMA Solar: -7,15 Prozent

Quelle: SMA Solar

Platz 49: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: -6,60 Prozent

Quelle: evotec

Platz 48: K+S

K+S: -6,16 Prozent

Quelle: K+S

Platz 47: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)

Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): -6,09 Prozent

Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy

Platz 46: WACKER CHEMIE

WACKER CHEMIE: -5,60 Prozent

Quelle: Wacker Chemie

Platz 45: Evonik

Evonik: -5,29 Prozent

Quelle: Evonik

Platz 44: LANXESS

LANXESS: -4,45 Prozent

Quelle: Lanxess

Platz 43: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: -3,67 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 42: Lufthansa

Lufthansa: -3,44 Prozent

Quelle: Lufthansa

Platz 41: HelloFresh

HelloFresh: -2,86 Prozent

Quelle: HelloFresh SE

Platz 40: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St

Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: -1,82 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care

Platz 39: United Internet

United Internet: -1,66 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 38: Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero: -1,61 Prozent

Quelle: Delivery Hero

Platz 37: Aurubis

Aurubis: -1,61 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images

Platz 36: RTL

RTL: -1,06 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 35: thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp: -0,91 Prozent

Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG

Platz 34: HELLA GmbH

HELLA GmbH: -0,37 Prozent

Quelle: HELLA

Platz 33: Telefonica Deutschland

Telefonica Deutschland: 0 Prozent

Quelle: O2

Platz 32: Ströer SE

Ströer SE: 0 Prozent

Quelle: STRÖER

Platz 31: Siltronic

Siltronic: 0 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: Sixt SE St

Sixt SE St: 0,21 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: ENCAVIS

ENCAVIS: 0,77 Prozent

Quelle: Capital Stage AG

Platz 28: PUMA SE

PUMA SE: 0,94 Prozent

Quelle: Puma

Platz 27: CTS Eventim

CTS Eventim: 0,99 Prozent

Quelle: Willy Barton / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Aroundtown SA

Aroundtown SA: 1,06 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien: 1,16 Prozent

Quelle: LEG Immobilien

Platz 24: Talanx

Talanx: 1,24 Prozent

Quelle: Talanx AG

Platz 23: Fraport

Fraport: 1,30 Prozent

Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt

Platz 22: GEA

GEA: 1,51 Prozent

Quelle: GEA Group

Platz 21: freenet

freenet: 2,13 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 20: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: 2,39 Prozent

Quelle: JENOPTIK

Platz 19: Stabilus SE

Stabilus SE: 2,61 Prozent

Quelle: Stabilus

Platz 18: Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer: 2,65 Prozent

Quelle: Daniel Gebauer / Gerresheimer AG

Platz 17: KRONES

KRONES: 2,77 Prozent

Quelle: Krones AG

Platz 16: Nordex

Nordex: 2,95 Prozent

Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Vitesco Technologies

Vitesco Technologies: 3,44 Prozent

Quelle: Vitesco Technologies

Platz 14: Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse: 3,68 Prozent

Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG

Platz 13: Scout24

Scout24: 4,27 Prozent

Quelle: Scout24

Platz 12: Jungheinrich

Jungheinrich: 4,30 Prozent

Quelle: Jungheinrich AG

Platz 11: HUGO BOSS

HUGO BOSS: 4,55 Prozent

Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ

Platz 10: Bechtle

Bechtle: 4,66 Prozent

Platz 9: KION GROUP

KION GROUP: 4,69 Prozent

Quelle: KION GROUP

Platz 8: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: 5,08 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien: 5,43 Prozent

Quelle: TAG Immobilien

Platz 6: FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ

FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ: 5,76 Prozent

Quelle: Bildmaterial © copyright FUCHS PETROLUB AG

Platz 5: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: 6,16 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 4: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: 6,38 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 3: HOCHTIEF

HOCHTIEF: 7,78 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: 9,84 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 1: RATIONAL

RATIONAL: 10,89 Prozent

Quelle: Rational

Bildquellen: AshDesign / Shutterstock.com, photofriday / Shutterstock.com

