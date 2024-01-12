KW 2: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche
So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen.
Platz 51: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 02/24 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 05.01.2024 und dem 12.01.2024. Stand ist der 12.01.2024.
Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com
Platz 50: SMA Solar
SMA Solar: -7,15 Prozent
Quelle: SMA Solar
Platz 49: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: -6,60 Prozent
Quelle: evotec
Platz 48: K+S
K+S: -6,16 Prozent
Quelle: K+S
Platz 47: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): -6,09 Prozent
Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy
Platz 46: WACKER CHEMIE
WACKER CHEMIE: -5,60 Prozent
Quelle: Wacker Chemie
Platz 45: Evonik
Evonik: -5,29 Prozent
Quelle: Evonik
Platz 44: LANXESS
LANXESS: -4,45 Prozent
Quelle: Lanxess
Platz 43: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: -3,67 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
Platz 42: Lufthansa
Lufthansa: -3,44 Prozent
Quelle: Lufthansa
Platz 41: HelloFresh
HelloFresh: -2,86 Prozent
Quelle: HelloFresh SE
Platz 40: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St
Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: -1,82 Prozent
Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care
Platz 39: United Internet
United Internet: -1,66 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 38: Delivery Hero
Delivery Hero: -1,61 Prozent
Quelle: Delivery Hero
Platz 37: Aurubis
Aurubis: -1,61 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images
Platz 36: RTL
RTL: -1,06 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 35: thyssenkrupp
thyssenkrupp: -0,91 Prozent
Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG
Platz 34: HELLA GmbH
HELLA GmbH: -0,37 Prozent
Quelle: HELLA
Platz 33: Telefonica Deutschland
Telefonica Deutschland: 0 Prozent
Quelle: O2
Platz 32: Ströer SE
Ströer SE: 0 Prozent
Quelle: STRÖER
Platz 31: Siltronic
Siltronic: 0 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 30: Sixt SE St
Sixt SE St: 0,21 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: ENCAVIS
ENCAVIS: 0,77 Prozent
Quelle: Capital Stage AG
Platz 28: PUMA SE
PUMA SE: 0,94 Prozent
Quelle: Puma
Platz 27: CTS Eventim
CTS Eventim: 0,99 Prozent
Quelle: Willy Barton / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: Aroundtown SA
Aroundtown SA: 1,06 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: LEG Immobilien
LEG Immobilien: 1,16 Prozent
Quelle: LEG Immobilien
Platz 24: Talanx
Talanx: 1,24 Prozent
Quelle: Talanx AG
Platz 23: Fraport
Fraport: 1,30 Prozent
Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt
Platz 22: GEA
GEA: 1,51 Prozent
Quelle: GEA Group
Platz 21: freenet
freenet: 2,13 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 20: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: 2,39 Prozent
Quelle: JENOPTIK
Platz 19: Stabilus SE
Stabilus SE: 2,61 Prozent
Quelle: Stabilus
Platz 18: Gerresheimer
Gerresheimer: 2,65 Prozent
Quelle: Daniel Gebauer / Gerresheimer AG
Platz 17: KRONES
KRONES: 2,77 Prozent
Quelle: Krones AG
Platz 16: Nordex
Nordex: 2,95 Prozent
Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Vitesco Technologies
Vitesco Technologies: 3,44 Prozent
Quelle: Vitesco Technologies
Platz 14: Knorr-Bremse
Knorr-Bremse: 3,68 Prozent
Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG
Platz 13: Scout24
Scout24: 4,27 Prozent
Quelle: Scout24
Platz 12: Jungheinrich
Jungheinrich: 4,30 Prozent
Quelle: Jungheinrich AG
Platz 11: HUGO BOSS
HUGO BOSS: 4,55 Prozent
Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ
Platz 10: Bechtle
Bechtle: 4,66 Prozent
Platz 9: KION GROUP
KION GROUP: 4,69 Prozent
Quelle: KION GROUP
Platz 8: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: 5,08 Prozent
Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: TAG Immobilien
TAG Immobilien: 5,43 Prozent
Quelle: TAG Immobilien
Platz 6: FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ
FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ: 5,76 Prozent
Quelle: Bildmaterial © copyright FUCHS PETROLUB AG
Platz 5: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: 6,16 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Platz 4: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: 6,38 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
Platz 3: HOCHTIEF
HOCHTIEF: 7,78 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: 9,84 Prozent
Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Platz 1: RATIONAL
RATIONAL: 10,89 Prozent
Quelle: Rational
