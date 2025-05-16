KW 20: So performten die MDAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen.
Platz 51: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 20/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 09.05.2025 und dem 16.05.2025. Stand ist der 16.05.2025.
Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com
Platz 50: thyssenkrupp
thyssenkrupp: -18,67 Prozent
Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG
Platz 49: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: -5,98 Prozent
Quelle: evotec
Platz 48: TUI
TUI: -5,80 Prozent
Quelle: Dafinchi / Shutterstock.com
Platz 47: freenet
freenet: -5,70 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 46: Bilfinger SE
Bilfinger SE: -3,68 Prozent
Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck
Platz 45: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: -3,53 Prozent
Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 44: Deutsche Wohnen SE
Deutsche Wohnen SE: -3,24 Prozent
Quelle: Deutsche Wohnen
Platz 43: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: -3,19 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
Platz 42: RATIONAL
RATIONAL: -2,62 Prozent
Quelle: Rational
Platz 41: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: -2,58 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Platz 40: LEG Immobilien
LEG Immobilien: -2,48 Prozent
Quelle: LEG Immobilien
Platz 39: Gerresheimer
Gerresheimer: -2,46 Prozent
Quelle: xxx
Platz 38: Fraport
Fraport: -1,94 Prozent
Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt
Platz 37: K+S
K+S: -1,73 Prozent
Quelle: K+S
Platz 36: GEA
GEA: -1,69 Prozent
Quelle: GEA Group
Platz 35: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): -1,52 Prozent
Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy
Platz 34: TAG Immobilien
TAG Immobilien: -1,03 Prozent
Quelle: TAG Immobilien
Platz 33: HELLA GmbH
HELLA GmbH: -0,91 Prozent
Quelle: HELLA
Platz 32: Evonik
Evonik: -0,70 Prozent
Quelle: Evonik
Platz 31: Knorr-Bremse
Knorr-Bremse: -0,69 Prozent
Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG
Platz 30: Aurubis
Aurubis: -0,58 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images
Platz 29: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: -0,54 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
Platz 28: WACKER CHEMIE
WACKER CHEMIE: -0,31 Prozent
Quelle: Wacker Chemie
Platz 27: DWS Group GmbH
DWS Group GmbH: -0,30 Prozent
Quelle: Olga P Galkina / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: LANXESS
LANXESS: -0,29 Prozent
Quelle: Lanxess
Platz 25: Bechtle
Bechtle: -0,21 Prozent
Quelle: Bechtle AG
Platz 24: Jungheinrich
Jungheinrich: -0,17 Prozent
Quelle: Jungheinrich AG
Platz 23: flatexDEGIRO
flatexDEGIRO: 0,08 Prozent
Quelle: Ralf Liebhold / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: TRATON
TRATON: 0,67 Prozent
Quelle: TRATON GROUP
Platz 21: Delivery Hero
Delivery Hero: 1,23 Prozent
Quelle: Delivery Hero
Platz 20: Nordex
Nordex: 1,56 Prozent
Quelle: Nordex AG
Platz 19: FUCHS SE VZ
FUCHS SE VZ: 1,76 Prozent
Quelle: FUCHS PETROLUB
Platz 18: Aroundtown SA
Aroundtown SA: 1,98 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Ströer SE
Ströer SE: 2,18 Prozent
Quelle: STRÖER
Platz 16: HUGO BOSS
HUGO BOSS: 2,29 Prozent
Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ
Platz 15: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: 2,56 Prozent
Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Platz 14: KION GROUP
KION GROUP: 2,90 Prozent
Quelle: KION GROUP
Platz 13: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: 3,00 Prozent
Quelle: JENOPTIK
Platz 12: RENK
RENK: 3,22 Prozent
Quelle: RENK Group AG
Platz 11: CTS Eventim
CTS Eventim: 3,23 Prozent
Quelle: Willy Barton / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: PUMA SE
PUMA SE: 3,41 Prozent
Quelle: Puma
Platz 9: Lufthansa
Lufthansa: 3,85 Prozent
Quelle: Robert Sarosiek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: HOCHTIEF
HOCHTIEF: 3,95 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: KRONES
KRONES: 4,35 Prozent
Quelle: Krones AG
Platz 6: HelloFresh
HelloFresh: 4,62 Prozent
Quelle: HelloFresh SE
Platz 5: Scout24
Scout24: 5,02 Prozent
Quelle: Scout24
Platz 4: Talanx
Talanx: 5,47 Prozent
Quelle: Talanx AG
Platz 3: RTL
RTL: 6,44 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: United Internet
United Internet: 8,84 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: AUTO1
AUTO1: 11,06 Prozent
Quelle: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com
