Performance

KW 20: So performten die MDAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

18.05.25 01:11 Uhr
MDAX in KW 20: Gewinner und Verlierer der Woche im Überblick | finanzen.net

So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
MDAX
29.887,7 PKT 61,3 PKT 0,21%
Charts|News|Analysen

Diese Ausschläge wiesen MDAX-Aktien in Kalenderwoche 20 aus

Platz 51: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 20/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 09.05.2025 und dem 16.05.2025. Stand ist der 16.05.2025.

Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 50: thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp: -18,67 Prozent

Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG

Platz 49: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: -5,98 Prozent

Quelle: evotec

Platz 48: TUI

TUI: -5,80 Prozent

Quelle: Dafinchi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 47: freenet

freenet: -5,70 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 46: Bilfinger SE

Bilfinger SE: -3,68 Prozent

Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck

Platz 45: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: -3,53 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 44: Deutsche Wohnen SE

Deutsche Wohnen SE: -3,24 Prozent

Quelle: Deutsche Wohnen

Platz 43: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: -3,19 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 42: RATIONAL

RATIONAL: -2,62 Prozent

Quelle: Rational

Platz 41: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: -2,58 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 40: LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien: -2,48 Prozent

Quelle: LEG Immobilien

Platz 39: Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer: -2,46 Prozent

Quelle: xxx

Platz 38: Fraport

Fraport: -1,94 Prozent

Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt

Platz 37: K+S

K+S: -1,73 Prozent

Quelle: K+S

Platz 36: GEA

GEA: -1,69 Prozent

Quelle: GEA Group

Platz 35: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)

Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): -1,52 Prozent

Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy

Platz 34: TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien: -1,03 Prozent

Quelle: TAG Immobilien

Platz 33: HELLA GmbH

HELLA GmbH: -0,91 Prozent

Quelle: HELLA

Platz 32: Evonik

Evonik: -0,70 Prozent

Quelle: Evonik

Platz 31: Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse: -0,69 Prozent

Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG

Platz 30: Aurubis

Aurubis: -0,58 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images

Platz 29: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: -0,54 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 28: WACKER CHEMIE

WACKER CHEMIE: -0,31 Prozent

Quelle: Wacker Chemie

Platz 27: DWS Group GmbH

DWS Group GmbH: -0,30 Prozent

Quelle: Olga P Galkina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: LANXESS

LANXESS: -0,29 Prozent

Quelle: Lanxess

Platz 25: Bechtle

Bechtle: -0,21 Prozent

Quelle: Bechtle AG

Platz 24: Jungheinrich

Jungheinrich: -0,17 Prozent

Quelle: Jungheinrich AG

Platz 23: flatexDEGIRO

flatexDEGIRO: 0,08 Prozent

Quelle: Ralf Liebhold / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: TRATON

TRATON: 0,67 Prozent

Quelle: TRATON GROUP

Platz 21: Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero: 1,23 Prozent

Quelle: Delivery Hero

Platz 20: Nordex

Nordex: 1,56 Prozent

Quelle: Nordex AG

Platz 19: FUCHS SE VZ

FUCHS SE VZ: 1,76 Prozent

Quelle: FUCHS PETROLUB

Platz 18: Aroundtown SA

Aroundtown SA: 1,98 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Ströer SE

Ströer SE: 2,18 Prozent

Quelle: STRÖER

Platz 16: HUGO BOSS

HUGO BOSS: 2,29 Prozent

Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ

Platz 15: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: 2,56 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 14: KION GROUP

KION GROUP: 2,90 Prozent

Quelle: KION GROUP

Platz 13: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: 3,00 Prozent

Quelle: JENOPTIK

Platz 12: RENK

RENK: 3,22 Prozent

Quelle: RENK Group AG

Platz 11: CTS Eventim

CTS Eventim: 3,23 Prozent

Quelle: Willy Barton / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: PUMA SE

PUMA SE: 3,41 Prozent

Quelle: Puma

Platz 9: Lufthansa

Lufthansa: 3,85 Prozent

Quelle: Robert Sarosiek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: HOCHTIEF

HOCHTIEF: 3,95 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: KRONES

KRONES: 4,35 Prozent

Quelle: Krones AG

Platz 6: HelloFresh

HelloFresh: 4,62 Prozent

Quelle: HelloFresh SE

Platz 5: Scout24

Scout24: 5,02 Prozent

Quelle: Scout24

Platz 4: Talanx

Talanx: 5,47 Prozent

Quelle: Talanx AG

Platz 3: RTL

RTL: 6,44 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: United Internet

United Internet: 8,84 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: AUTO1

AUTO1: 11,06 Prozent

Quelle: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: gopixa / Shutterstock.com

