DAX18.164 -0,5%ESt504.907 -0,8%MSCIW3.509 -0,3%Dow39.150 ±0,0%Nas17.689 -0,2%Bitcoin60.265 +0,3%Euro1,0693 -0,1%Öl85,02 -0,8%Gold2.322 ±0,0%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
NVIDIA 918422 Rheinmetall 703000 Apple 865985 Microsoft 870747 Amazon 906866 Cavendish Hydrogen Asa Registered A40EDQ Tesla A1CX3T Lufthansa 823212 NEL ASA A0B733 Allianz 840400 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 GameStop A0HGDX Bayer BAY001 BASF BASF11
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Dow letztlich stabil - Techwerte im Minus -- DAX geht leichter ins Wochenende -- Varta mit Umsatzwarnung -- Rheinmetall erhält Rekordauftrag -- NVIDIA, Sarepta Therapeutics, Covestro, BASF im Fokus
Top News
KW 25: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche
Bank of America-Studie: Müssen sich Anleger Sorgen bezüglich einer KI-Blase machen?
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Werbung
EM-Bonus: 25 Euro + 5 Euro für jedes Schland-Tor, wenn Du jetzt Dein ZERO-Depot eröffnest. Jetzt Bonus sichern!
Performance

KW 25: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche

23.06.24 03:05 Uhr
MDAX in KW 25: Spektakuläre Gewinner und dramatische Verlierer | finanzen.net

So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
MDAX
25.296,2 PKT -419,6 PKT -1,63%
Charts|News|Analysen

Diese Ausschläge wiesen MDAX-Aktien in Kalenderwoche 25 aus

Platz 51: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 25/24 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 14.06.2024 und dem 21.06.2024. Stand ist der 21.06.2024.

Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 50: SMA Solar

SMA Solar: -32,53 Prozent

Quelle: SMA Solar

Platz 49: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: -23,59 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 48: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: -8,81 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 47: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St

Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: -8,46 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care

Platz 46: HelloFresh

HelloFresh: -7,61 Prozent

Quelle: HelloFresh SE

Platz 45: Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero: -7,61 Prozent

Quelle: Delivery Hero

Platz 44: Stabilus SE

Stabilus SE: -7,54 Prozent

Quelle: Stabilus

Platz 43: Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer: -5,65 Prozent

Quelle: Daniel Gebauer / Gerresheimer AG

Platz 42: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: -4,22 Prozent

Quelle: JENOPTIK

Platz 41: Befesa

Befesa: -3,23 Prozent

Quelle: Befesa

Platz 40: Lufthansa

Lufthansa: -2,88 Prozent

Quelle: Vacclav / Shutterstock.com

Platz 39: KION GROUP

KION GROUP: -2,58 Prozent

Quelle: KION GROUP

Platz 38: LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien: -2,44 Prozent

Quelle: LEG Immobilien

Platz 37: Siltronic

Siltronic: -2,43 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 36: PUMA SE

PUMA SE: -2,24 Prozent

Quelle: Puma

Platz 35: K+S

K+S: -1,90 Prozent

Quelle: K+S

Platz 34: TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien: -1,66 Prozent

Quelle: TAG Immobilien

Platz 33: United Internet

United Internet: -1,63 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: FUCHS SE VZ

FUCHS SE VZ: -1,24 Prozent

Quelle: Bildmaterial © copyright FUCHS PETROLUB AG

Platz 31: Nordex

Nordex: -1,21 Prozent

Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: Ströer SE

Ströer SE: -0,98 Prozent

Quelle: STRÖER

Platz 29: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: -0,83 Prozent

Quelle: evotec

Platz 28: Fraport

Fraport: -0,77 Prozent

Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt

Platz 27: KRONES

KRONES: -0,67 Prozent

Quelle: Krones AG

Platz 26: Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse: -0,64 Prozent

Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG

Platz 25: Aroundtown SA

Aroundtown SA: -0,63 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: CTS Eventim

CTS Eventim: -0,50 Prozent

Quelle: Willy Barton / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Jungheinrich

Jungheinrich: -0,44 Prozent

Quelle: Karolis Kavolelis / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: ENCAVIS

ENCAVIS: -0,41 Prozent

Quelle: Encavis AG

Platz 21: HOCHTIEF

HOCHTIEF: -0,25 Prozent

Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: -0,11 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 19: HUGO BOSS

HUGO BOSS: 0,07 Prozent

Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ

Platz 18: RTL

RTL: 0,52 Prozent

Quelle: RTL Group

Platz 17: freenet

freenet: 0,64 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 16: HELLA GmbH

HELLA GmbH: 0,95 Prozent

Quelle: HELLA

Platz 15: Scout24

Scout24: 1,21 Prozent

Quelle: Scout24

Platz 14: Bechtle

Bechtle: 1,26 Prozent

Platz 13: LANXESS

LANXESS: 1,39 Prozent

Quelle: LANXESS

Platz 12: Sixt SE St

Sixt SE St: 1,40 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp: 1,73 Prozent

Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG

Platz 10: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: 2,17 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: MorphoSys

MorphoSys: 2,42 Prozent

Quelle: Morphosys

Platz 8: Talanx

Talanx: 3,35 Prozent

Quelle: Talanx AG

Platz 7: WACKER CHEMIE

WACKER CHEMIE: 3,62 Prozent

Quelle: WACKER Chemie

Platz 6: Bilfinger SE

Bilfinger SE: 3,67 Prozent

Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck

Platz 5: Evonik

Evonik: 3,97 Prozent

Quelle: Evonik

Platz 4: GEA

GEA: 4,14 Prozent

Quelle: GEA Group

Platz 3: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)

Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): 4,55 Prozent

Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy

Platz 2: Aurubis

Aurubis: 5,22 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images

Platz 1: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: 8,33 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Bildquellen: AshDesign / Shutterstock.com, photofriday / Shutterstock.com

Mehr zum Thema MDAX

03:05KW 25: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche
22.06.24Top-News der Woche: Diese Themen waren diese Woche wichtig
22.06.24Hugo Boss holt Produktion nach Europa zurück: »Nicht mehr zeitgemäß«
22.06.24Hugo Boss holt Produktion nach Europa zurück
22.06.24Modekonzern: Hugo Boss holt Produktion nach Europa zurück
22.06.24Hugo Boss holt Produktion nach Europa zurück
21.06.24Minuszeichen in Frankfurt: MDAX verbucht schlussendlich Verluste
21.06.24Industriekonzern: Stahl-Aufsichtsrat formuliert Regeln: Einigung im Streit bei Thyssen-Krupp rückt näher