KW 25: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche
So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen.
Platz 51: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 25/24 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 14.06.2024 und dem 21.06.2024. Stand ist der 21.06.2024.
Platz 50: SMA Solar
SMA Solar: -32,53 Prozent
Platz 49: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: -23,59 Prozent
Platz 48: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: -8,81 Prozent
Platz 47: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St
Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: -8,46 Prozent
Platz 46: HelloFresh
HelloFresh: -7,61 Prozent
Platz 45: Delivery Hero
Delivery Hero: -7,61 Prozent
Platz 44: Stabilus SE
Stabilus SE: -7,54 Prozent
Platz 43: Gerresheimer
Gerresheimer: -5,65 Prozent
Platz 42: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: -4,22 Prozent
Platz 41: Befesa
Befesa: -3,23 Prozent
Platz 40: Lufthansa
Lufthansa: -2,88 Prozent
Platz 39: KION GROUP
KION GROUP: -2,58 Prozent
Platz 38: LEG Immobilien
LEG Immobilien: -2,44 Prozent
Platz 37: Siltronic
Siltronic: -2,43 Prozent
Platz 36: PUMA SE
PUMA SE: -2,24 Prozent
Platz 35: K+S
K+S: -1,90 Prozent
Platz 34: TAG Immobilien
TAG Immobilien: -1,66 Prozent
Platz 33: United Internet
United Internet: -1,63 Prozent
Platz 32: FUCHS SE VZ
FUCHS SE VZ: -1,24 Prozent
Platz 31: Nordex
Nordex: -1,21 Prozent
Platz 30: Ströer SE
Ströer SE: -0,98 Prozent
Platz 29: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: -0,83 Prozent
Platz 28: Fraport
Fraport: -0,77 Prozent
Platz 27: KRONES
KRONES: -0,67 Prozent
Platz 26: Knorr-Bremse
Knorr-Bremse: -0,64 Prozent
Platz 25: Aroundtown SA
Aroundtown SA: -0,63 Prozent
Platz 24: CTS Eventim
CTS Eventim: -0,50 Prozent
Platz 23: Jungheinrich
Jungheinrich: -0,44 Prozent
Platz 22: ENCAVIS
ENCAVIS: -0,41 Prozent
Platz 21: HOCHTIEF
HOCHTIEF: -0,25 Prozent
Platz 20: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: -0,11 Prozent
Platz 19: HUGO BOSS
HUGO BOSS: 0,07 Prozent
Platz 18: RTL
RTL: 0,52 Prozent
Platz 17: freenet
freenet: 0,64 Prozent
Platz 16: HELLA GmbH
HELLA GmbH: 0,95 Prozent
Platz 15: Scout24
Scout24: 1,21 Prozent
Platz 14: Bechtle
Bechtle: 1,26 Prozent
Platz 13: LANXESS
LANXESS: 1,39 Prozent
Platz 12: Sixt SE St
Sixt SE St: 1,40 Prozent
Platz 11: thyssenkrupp
thyssenkrupp: 1,73 Prozent
Platz 10: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: 2,17 Prozent
Platz 9: MorphoSys
MorphoSys: 2,42 Prozent
Platz 8: Talanx
Talanx: 3,35 Prozent
Platz 7: WACKER CHEMIE
WACKER CHEMIE: 3,62 Prozent
Platz 6: Bilfinger SE
Bilfinger SE: 3,67 Prozent
Platz 5: Evonik
Evonik: 3,97 Prozent
Platz 4: GEA
GEA: 4,14 Prozent
Platz 3: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): 4,55 Prozent
Platz 2: Aurubis
Aurubis: 5,22 Prozent
Platz 1: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: 8,33 Prozent
