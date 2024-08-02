Zahlreiche Studien beweisen: Hat sich ein starker Trend nach oben oder auch nach unten etabliert, setzt er sich weiter in die gleiche Richtung fort und sorgt für eine Überperformance. Wie Sie diese Strategie jetzt konkret anwenden, erfahren Sie am Dienstagabend!

Heute im Fokus

BayWa-Aktie erneut unter Druck - Bericht über mögliche Zerschlagung. Engie erhöht Prognose für 2024. IAG mit robustem Quartal - Übernahme von Air Europa gescheitert. Barclays startet TUI-Bewertung mit 'Underweight'. Goldpreis steigt fast auf neuen Rekord. Instagram in der Türkei gesperrt. BNP Paribas will AXAs Investment Management in Milliardendeal übernehmen.