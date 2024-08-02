KW 31: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche
So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen.
Platz 51: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 31/24 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 26.07.2024 und dem 02.08.2024. Stand ist der 02.08.2024.
Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com
Platz 50: KION GROUP
KION GROUP: -16,00 Prozent
Quelle: KION GROUP
Platz 49: HelloFresh
HelloFresh: -11,84 Prozent
Quelle: HelloFresh SE
Platz 48: Jungheinrich
Jungheinrich: -9,75 Prozent
Quelle: Jungheinrich AG
Platz 47: Nordex
Nordex: -9,10 Prozent
Quelle: Nordex AG
Platz 46: TUI
TUI: -8,62 Prozent
Quelle: Dafinchi / Shutterstock.com
Platz 45: KRONES
KRONES: -7,86 Prozent
Quelle: Krones AG
Platz 44: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: -7,72 Prozent
Quelle: REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images
Platz 43: WACKER CHEMIE
WACKER CHEMIE: -7,17 Prozent
Quelle: WACKER Chemie
Platz 42: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St
Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: -6,99 Prozent
Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care
Platz 41: LANXESS
LANXESS: -6,11 Prozent
Quelle: Lanxess
Platz 40: United Internet
United Internet: -6,07 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 39: Lufthansa
Lufthansa: -5,92 Prozent
Quelle: Vacclav / Shutterstock.com
Platz 38: Talanx
Talanx: -5,85 Prozent
Quelle: Talanx AG
Platz 37: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: -5,32 Prozent
Quelle: TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP/Getty Images
Platz 36: TRATON
TRATON: -5,01 Prozent
Quelle: TRATON GROUP
Platz 35: PUMA SE
PUMA SE: -3,99 Prozent
Quelle: Puma
Platz 34: Befesa
Befesa: -3,93 Prozent
Quelle: Befesa
Platz 33: thyssenkrupp
thyssenkrupp: -3,84 Prozent
Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG
Platz 32: Ströer SE
Ströer SE: -3,77 Prozent
Quelle: STRÖER
Platz 31: Aurubis
Aurubis: -3,50 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images
Platz 30: Siltronic
Siltronic: -3,49 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: Bilfinger SE
Bilfinger SE: -3,47 Prozent
Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck
Platz 28: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: -3,43 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
Platz 27: Knorr-Bremse
Knorr-Bremse: -3,23 Prozent
Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG
Platz 26: GEA
GEA: -2,97 Prozent
Quelle: GEA Group
Platz 25: RATIONAL
RATIONAL: -2,86 Prozent
Quelle: Rational
Platz 24: CTS Eventim
CTS Eventim: -2,86 Prozent
Quelle: CTS Eventim
Platz 23: RTL
RTL: -2,40 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Fraport
Fraport: -2,00 Prozent
Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt
Platz 21: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): -1,93 Prozent
Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy
Platz 20: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: -1,91 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Platz 19: freenet
freenet: -1,77 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 18: Bechtle
Bechtle: -0,59 Prozent
Platz 17: HOCHTIEF
HOCHTIEF: -0,47 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Gerresheimer
Gerresheimer: -0,37 Prozent
Quelle: xxx
Platz 15: Stabilus SE
Stabilus SE: 0 Prozent
Quelle: Stabilus
Platz 14: ENCAVIS
ENCAVIS: 0,06 Prozent
Quelle: Capital Stage AG
Platz 13: Scout24
Scout24: 0,07 Prozent
Quelle: Scout24
Platz 12: K+S
K+S: 0,08 Prozent
Quelle: K+S
Platz 11: Delivery Hero
Delivery Hero: 0,10 Prozent
Quelle: Delivery Hero
Platz 10: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: 0,12 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
Platz 9: HELLA GmbH
HELLA GmbH: 0,35 Prozent
Quelle: HELLA
Platz 8: Evonik
Evonik: 0,40 Prozent
Quelle: Evonik
Platz 7: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: 0,57 Prozent
Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Platz 6: Aroundtown SA
Aroundtown SA: 1,46 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: TAG Immobilien
TAG Immobilien: 1,56 Prozent
Quelle: TAG Immobilien
Platz 4: FUCHS SE VZ
FUCHS SE VZ: 4,58 Prozent
Quelle: FUCHS PETROLUB
Platz 3: HUGO BOSS
HUGO BOSS: 5,08 Prozent
Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ
Platz 2: LEG Immobilien
LEG Immobilien: 5,36 Prozent
Quelle: LEG Immobilien
Platz 1: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: 18,17 Prozent
Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com
