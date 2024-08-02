DAX17.661 -2,3%ESt504.639 -2,7%MSCIW3.449 -2,0%Dow39.737 -1,5%Nas16.776 -2,4%Bitcoin55.760 +0,2%Euro1,0911 +1,1%Öl77,56 -3,1%Gold2.442 ±0,0%
04.08.24 03:30 Uhr
MDAX in KW 31: Diese Aktien sorgten für die größten Überraschungen | finanzen.net

So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
MDAX
24.464,1 PKT -537,7 PKT -2,15%
Charts|News|Analysen

Diese Ausschläge wiesen MDAX-Aktien in Kalenderwoche 31 aus

Platz 51: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 31/24 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 26.07.2024 und dem 02.08.2024. Stand ist der 02.08.2024.

Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 50: KION GROUP

KION GROUP: -16,00 Prozent

Quelle: KION GROUP

Platz 49: HelloFresh

HelloFresh: -11,84 Prozent

Quelle: HelloFresh SE

Platz 48: Jungheinrich

Jungheinrich: -9,75 Prozent

Quelle: Jungheinrich AG

Platz 47: Nordex

Nordex: -9,10 Prozent

Quelle: Nordex AG

Platz 46: TUI

TUI: -8,62 Prozent

Quelle: Dafinchi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 45: KRONES

KRONES: -7,86 Prozent

Quelle: Krones AG

Platz 44: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: -7,72 Prozent

Quelle: REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 43: WACKER CHEMIE

WACKER CHEMIE: -7,17 Prozent

Quelle: WACKER Chemie

Platz 42: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St

Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: -6,99 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care

Platz 41: LANXESS

LANXESS: -6,11 Prozent

Quelle: Lanxess

Platz 40: United Internet

United Internet: -6,07 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 39: Lufthansa

Lufthansa: -5,92 Prozent

Quelle: Vacclav / Shutterstock.com

Platz 38: Talanx

Talanx: -5,85 Prozent

Quelle: Talanx AG

Platz 37: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: -5,32 Prozent

Quelle: TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 36: TRATON

TRATON: -5,01 Prozent

Quelle: TRATON GROUP

Platz 35: PUMA SE

PUMA SE: -3,99 Prozent

Quelle: Puma

Platz 34: Befesa

Befesa: -3,93 Prozent

Quelle: Befesa

Platz 33: thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp: -3,84 Prozent

Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG

Platz 32: Ströer SE

Ströer SE: -3,77 Prozent

Quelle: STRÖER

Platz 31: Aurubis

Aurubis: -3,50 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images

Platz 30: Siltronic

Siltronic: -3,49 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Bilfinger SE

Bilfinger SE: -3,47 Prozent

Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck

Platz 28: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: -3,43 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 27: Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse: -3,23 Prozent

Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG

Platz 26: GEA

GEA: -2,97 Prozent

Quelle: GEA Group

Platz 25: RATIONAL

RATIONAL: -2,86 Prozent

Quelle: Rational

Platz 24: CTS Eventim

CTS Eventim: -2,86 Prozent

Quelle: CTS Eventim

Platz 23: RTL

RTL: -2,40 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Fraport

Fraport: -2,00 Prozent

Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt

Platz 21: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)

Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): -1,93 Prozent

Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy

Platz 20: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: -1,91 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 19: freenet

freenet: -1,77 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 18: Bechtle

Bechtle: -0,59 Prozent

Platz 17: HOCHTIEF

HOCHTIEF: -0,47 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer: -0,37 Prozent

Quelle: xxx

Platz 15: Stabilus SE

Stabilus SE: 0 Prozent

Quelle: Stabilus

Platz 14: ENCAVIS

ENCAVIS: 0,06 Prozent

Quelle: Capital Stage AG

Platz 13: Scout24

Scout24: 0,07 Prozent

Quelle: Scout24

Platz 12: K+S

K+S: 0,08 Prozent

Quelle: K+S

Platz 11: Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero: 0,10 Prozent

Quelle: Delivery Hero

Platz 10: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: 0,12 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 9: HELLA GmbH

HELLA GmbH: 0,35 Prozent

Quelle: HELLA

Platz 8: Evonik

Evonik: 0,40 Prozent

Quelle: Evonik

Platz 7: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: 0,57 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 6: Aroundtown SA

Aroundtown SA: 1,46 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien: 1,56 Prozent

Quelle: TAG Immobilien

Platz 4: FUCHS SE VZ

FUCHS SE VZ: 4,58 Prozent

Quelle: FUCHS PETROLUB

Platz 3: HUGO BOSS

HUGO BOSS: 5,08 Prozent

Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ

Platz 2: LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien: 5,36 Prozent

Quelle: LEG Immobilien

Platz 1: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: 18,17 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: AshDesign / Shutterstock.com, photofriday / Shutterstock.com

