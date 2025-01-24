KW 4: So performanten die MDAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen.
Platz 51: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 04/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 17.01.2025 und dem 24.01.2025. Stand ist der 24.01.2025.
Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com
Platz 50: PUMA SE
PUMA SE: -20,83 Prozent
Quelle: Puma
Platz 49: Delivery Hero
Delivery Hero: -13,57 Prozent
Quelle: Delivery Hero
Platz 48: HelloFresh
HelloFresh: -12,04 Prozent
Quelle: HelloFresh SE
Platz 47: TAG Immobilien
TAG Immobilien: -6,05 Prozent
Quelle: TAG Immobilien
Platz 46: LEG Immobilien
LEG Immobilien: -5,32 Prozent
Quelle: LEG Immobilien
Platz 45: SCHOTT Pharma
SCHOTT Pharma: -5,22 Prozent
Quelle: SCHOTT Pharma
Platz 44: Nordex
Nordex: -3,30 Prozent
Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 43: Gerresheimer
Gerresheimer: -3,21 Prozent
Quelle: xxx
Platz 42: Deutsche Wohnen SE
Deutsche Wohnen SE: -2,17 Prozent
Quelle: Deutsche Wohnen
Platz 41: Siltronic
Siltronic: -1,74 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 40: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: -1,63 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
Platz 39: United Internet
United Internet: -1,50 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 38: Talanx
Talanx: -1,34 Prozent
Quelle: Talanx AG
Platz 37: Aurubis
Aurubis: -1,27 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images
Platz 36: Jungheinrich
Jungheinrich: -0,97 Prozent
Quelle: Jungheinrich AG
Platz 35: Aroundtown SA
Aroundtown SA: -0,96 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 34: WACKER CHEMIE
WACKER CHEMIE: -0,94 Prozent
Quelle: WACKER Chemie
Platz 33: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: -0,72 Prozent
Quelle: JENOPTIK
Platz 32: freenet
freenet: -0,62 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 31: Bechtle
Bechtle: 0,19 Prozent
Quelle: Bechtle AG
Platz 30: CTS Eventim
CTS Eventim: 0,94 Prozent
Quelle: CTS Eventim
Platz 29: HELLA GmbH
HELLA GmbH: 1,02 Prozent
Quelle: HELLA
Platz 28: Fraport
Fraport: 1,27 Prozent
Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt
Platz 27: GEA
GEA: 1,39 Prozent
Quelle: GEA Group
Platz 26: Knorr-Bremse
Knorr-Bremse: 1,63 Prozent
Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG
Platz 25: Scout24
Scout24: 1,95 Prozent
Quelle: Scout24
Platz 24: RTL
RTL: 1,99 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: 2,19 Prozent
Quelle: REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images
Platz 22: TRATON
TRATON: 2,34 Prozent
Quelle: TRATON GROUP
Platz 21: FUCHS SE VZ
FUCHS SE VZ: 2,57 Prozent
Quelle: Bildmaterial © copyright FUCHS PETROLUB AG
Platz 20: RATIONAL
RATIONAL: 2,95 Prozent
Quelle: Rational
Platz 19: Evonik
Evonik: 3,58 Prozent
Quelle: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: KRONES
KRONES: 3,66 Prozent
Quelle: Krones AG
Platz 17: LANXESS
LANXESS: 3,91 Prozent
Quelle: Lanxess
Platz 16: Ströer SE
Ströer SE: 4,04 Prozent
Quelle: STRÖER
Platz 15: Bilfinger SE
Bilfinger SE: 4,51 Prozent
Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck
Platz 14: TUI
TUI: 4,76 Prozent
Quelle: Dafinchi / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: 4,97 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
Platz 12: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: 5,55 Prozent
Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): 5,62 Prozent
Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy
Platz 10: HOCHTIEF
HOCHTIEF: 5,92 Prozent
Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: KION GROUP
KION GROUP: 6,36 Prozent
Quelle: KION GROUP
Platz 8: Lufthansa
Lufthansa: 6,56 Prozent
Quelle: Robert Sarosiek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: thyssenkrupp
thyssenkrupp: 7,01 Prozent
Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG
Platz 6: AUTO1
AUTO1: 7,03 Prozent
Quelle: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: HUGO BOSS
HUGO BOSS: 9,27 Prozent
Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ
Platz 4: K+S
K+S: 10,10 Prozent
Quelle: K+S
Platz 3: Hypoport SE
Hypoport SE: 14,78 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: 15,36 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Platz 1: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: 16,71 Prozent
Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec
