KW 4: So performanten die MDAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

25.01.25 02:25 Uhr
MDAX-Performance in KW 4: Diese Aktien führten die Tops und Flops an | finanzen.net

So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
MDAX
26.108,5 PKT 157,2 PKT 0,61%
Charts|News|Analysen

Diese Ausschläge wiesen MDAX-Aktien in Kalenderwoche 4 aus

Platz 51: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 04/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 17.01.2025 und dem 24.01.2025. Stand ist der 24.01.2025.

Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 50: PUMA SE

PUMA SE: -20,83 Prozent

Quelle: Puma

Platz 49: Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero: -13,57 Prozent

Quelle: Delivery Hero

Platz 48: HelloFresh

HelloFresh: -12,04 Prozent

Quelle: HelloFresh SE

Platz 47: TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien: -6,05 Prozent

Quelle: TAG Immobilien

Platz 46: LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien: -5,32 Prozent

Quelle: LEG Immobilien

Platz 45: SCHOTT Pharma

SCHOTT Pharma: -5,22 Prozent

Quelle: SCHOTT Pharma

Platz 44: Nordex

Nordex: -3,30 Prozent

Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 43: Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer: -3,21 Prozent

Quelle: xxx

Platz 42: Deutsche Wohnen SE

Deutsche Wohnen SE: -2,17 Prozent

Quelle: Deutsche Wohnen

Platz 41: Siltronic

Siltronic: -1,74 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 40: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: -1,63 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 39: United Internet

United Internet: -1,50 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 38: Talanx

Talanx: -1,34 Prozent

Quelle: Talanx AG

Platz 37: Aurubis

Aurubis: -1,27 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images

Platz 36: Jungheinrich

Jungheinrich: -0,97 Prozent

Quelle: Jungheinrich AG

Platz 35: Aroundtown SA

Aroundtown SA: -0,96 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 34: WACKER CHEMIE

WACKER CHEMIE: -0,94 Prozent

Quelle: WACKER Chemie

Platz 33: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: -0,72 Prozent

Quelle: JENOPTIK

Platz 32: freenet

freenet: -0,62 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 31: Bechtle

Bechtle: 0,19 Prozent

Quelle: Bechtle AG

Platz 30: CTS Eventim

CTS Eventim: 0,94 Prozent

Quelle: CTS Eventim

Platz 29: HELLA GmbH

HELLA GmbH: 1,02 Prozent

Quelle: HELLA

Platz 28: Fraport

Fraport: 1,27 Prozent

Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt

Platz 27: GEA

GEA: 1,39 Prozent

Quelle: GEA Group

Platz 26: Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse: 1,63 Prozent

Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG

Platz 25: Scout24

Scout24: 1,95 Prozent

Quelle: Scout24

Platz 24: RTL

RTL: 1,99 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: 2,19 Prozent

Quelle: REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 22: TRATON

TRATON: 2,34 Prozent

Quelle: TRATON GROUP

Platz 21: FUCHS SE VZ

FUCHS SE VZ: 2,57 Prozent

Quelle: Bildmaterial © copyright FUCHS PETROLUB AG

Platz 20: RATIONAL

RATIONAL: 2,95 Prozent

Quelle: Rational

Platz 19: Evonik

Evonik: 3,58 Prozent

Quelle: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: KRONES

KRONES: 3,66 Prozent

Quelle: Krones AG

Platz 17: LANXESS

LANXESS: 3,91 Prozent

Quelle: Lanxess

Platz 16: Ströer SE

Ströer SE: 4,04 Prozent

Quelle: STRÖER

Platz 15: Bilfinger SE

Bilfinger SE: 4,51 Prozent

Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck

Platz 14: TUI

TUI: 4,76 Prozent

Quelle: Dafinchi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: 4,97 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 12: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: 5,55 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)

Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): 5,62 Prozent

Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy

Platz 10: HOCHTIEF

HOCHTIEF: 5,92 Prozent

Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: KION GROUP

KION GROUP: 6,36 Prozent

Quelle: KION GROUP

Platz 8: Lufthansa

Lufthansa: 6,56 Prozent

Quelle: Robert Sarosiek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp: 7,01 Prozent

Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG

Platz 6: AUTO1

AUTO1: 7,03 Prozent

Quelle: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: HUGO BOSS

HUGO BOSS: 9,27 Prozent

Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ

Platz 4: K+S

K+S: 10,10 Prozent

Quelle: K+S

Platz 3: Hypoport SE

Hypoport SE: 14,78 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: 15,36 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 1: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: 16,71 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Bildquellen: gopixa / Shutterstock.com

