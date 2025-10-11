DAX24.241 -1,5%Est505.531 -1,7%MSCI World4.240 -2,3%Top 10 Crypto15,32 -7,4%Nas22.204 -3,6%Bitcoin95.938 -1,5%Euro1,1602 ±0,0%Öl62,09 -4,8%Gold4.018 ±0,0%
KW 41: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche

11.10.25 03:21 Uhr
MDAX-Performance KW 41: Diese Aktien gehören zu den Tops und Flops | finanzen.net

So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen. Die Tops und Flops der MDAX-Aktien im Überblick.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
MDAX
30.250,0 PKT -671,0 PKT -2,17%
Charts|News|Analysen

Diese Ausschläge wiesen MDAX-Aktien in Kalenderwoche 41 aus

Platz 51: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 41/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 03.10.2025 und dem 10.10.2025. Stand ist der 10.10.2025.

Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 50: Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer: -24,24 Prozent

Quelle: Daniel Gebauer / Gerresheimer AG

Platz 49: RENK

RENK: -13,82 Prozent

Quelle: RENK Group AG

Platz 48: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: -12,46 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 47: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: -7,64 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 46: Bechtle

Bechtle: -7,37 Prozent

Quelle: Bechtle AG

Platz 45: AUTO1

AUTO1: -7,35 Prozent

Quelle: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 44: LANXESS

LANXESS: -7,02 Prozent

Quelle: Lanxess

Platz 43: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: -6,68 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 42: TRATON

TRATON: -6,55 Prozent

Quelle: TRATON GROUP

Platz 41: RATIONAL

RATIONAL: -5,69 Prozent

Quelle: Rational

Platz 40: KION GROUP

KION GROUP: -5,67 Prozent

Quelle: KION GROUP

Platz 39: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: -5,48 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 38: CTS Eventim

CTS Eventim: -4,75 Prozent

Quelle: CTS Eventim

Platz 37: IONOS

IONOS: -4,68 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 36: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: -4,60 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 35: Porsche vz

Porsche vz: -4,59 Prozent

Quelle: porsche

Platz 34: Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero: -4,15 Prozent

Quelle: Delivery Hero

Platz 33: Jungheinrich

Jungheinrich: -4,02 Prozent

Quelle: Karolis Kavolelis / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: Evonik

Evonik: -3,95 Prozent

Quelle: Evonik

Platz 31: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: -3,60 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 30: WACKER CHEMIE

WACKER CHEMIE: -2,65 Prozent

Quelle: WACKER Chemie

Platz 29: TUI

TUI: -2,45 Prozent

Quelle: Dafinchi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse: -2,07 Prozent

Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG

Platz 27: Aroundtown SA

Aroundtown SA: -1,79 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: RTL

RTL: -1,71 Prozent

Quelle: RTL Group

Platz 25: HELLA GmbH

HELLA GmbH: -1,45 Prozent

Quelle: HELLA

Platz 24: FUCHS SE VZ

FUCHS SE VZ: -1,40 Prozent

Quelle: Bildmaterial © copyright FUCHS PETROLUB AG

Platz 23: KRONES

KRONES: -1,40 Prozent

Quelle: Krones AG

Platz 22: Fielmann

Fielmann: -1,00 Prozent

Quelle: Fielmann AG

Platz 21: United Internet

United Internet: -0,96 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: K+S

K+S: -0,43 Prozent

Quelle: K+S

Platz 19: Lufthansa

Lufthansa: 0,16 Prozent

Quelle: Vacclav / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: PUMA SE

PUMA SE: 0,79 Prozent

Quelle: Puma

Platz 17: HUGO BOSS

HUGO BOSS: 0,96 Prozent

Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ

Platz 16: HOCHTIEF

HOCHTIEF: 1,17 Prozent

Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien: 1,73 Prozent

Quelle: LEG Immobilien

Platz 14: freenet

freenet: 2,12 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 13: Deutsche Wohnen SE

Deutsche Wohnen SE: 2,30 Prozent

Quelle: Deutsche Wohnen

Platz 12: TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien: 2,35 Prozent

Quelle: TAG Immobilien

Platz 11: Talanx

Talanx: 2,53 Prozent

Quelle: Talanx AG

Platz 10: Fraport

Fraport: 3,19 Prozent

Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt

Platz 9: HelloFresh

HelloFresh: 3,27 Prozent

Quelle: HelloFresh SE

Platz 8: DWS Group GmbH

DWS Group GmbH: 3,36 Prozent

Quelle: Olga P Galkina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Aurubis

Aurubis: 3,62 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images

Platz 6: thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp: 4,33 Prozent

Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG

Platz 5: Nordex

Nordex: 6,48 Prozent

Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: flatexDEGIRO

flatexDEGIRO: 6,68 Prozent

Quelle: Ralf Liebhold / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Bilfinger SE

Bilfinger SE: 7,26 Prozent

Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck

Platz 2: Ströer SE

Ströer SE: 9,79 Prozent

Quelle: STRÖER

Platz 1: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)

Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): 11,39 Prozent

Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy

Bildquellen: gopixa / Shutterstock.com

