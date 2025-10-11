Wo liegen Chancen in dieser Handelswoche? Großer Marktausblick für DAX, Dow, Gold und Aktien

Tradebesprechung - Was ist Lust und was ist Pflicht? (mit Michael Voigt und Jochen Schmidt)

Heute im Fokus

Gold und Silber in der Nähe ihrer Allzeithochs. Volkswagen steigert Verkäufe - E-Autos ziehen stark an. TRATON mit Absatzrückgang im dritten Quartal. Gerresheimer: Moulded-Glass-Geschäft soll 2026 verkauft werden. Energiekontor hat Gewinnprognose drastisch gesenkt. Frankreich: Macron will neuen Premierminister ernennen. SoftBank verhandelt über Milliardenkredit - Arm-Aktien als Sicherheit.