KW 41: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche
So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen. Die Tops und Flops der MDAX-Aktien im Überblick.
Platz 51: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 41/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 03.10.2025 und dem 10.10.2025. Stand ist der 10.10.2025.
Platz 50: Gerresheimer
Gerresheimer: -24,24 Prozent
Platz 49: RENK
RENK: -13,82 Prozent
Platz 48: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: -12,46 Prozent
Platz 47: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: -7,64 Prozent
Platz 46: Bechtle
Bechtle: -7,37 Prozent
Platz 45: AUTO1
AUTO1: -7,35 Prozent
Platz 44: LANXESS
LANXESS: -7,02 Prozent
Platz 43: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: -6,68 Prozent
Platz 42: TRATON
TRATON: -6,55 Prozent
Platz 41: RATIONAL
RATIONAL: -5,69 Prozent
Platz 40: KION GROUP
KION GROUP: -5,67 Prozent
Platz 39: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: -5,48 Prozent
Platz 38: CTS Eventim
CTS Eventim: -4,75 Prozent
Platz 37: IONOS
IONOS: -4,68 Prozent
Platz 36: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: -4,60 Prozent
Platz 35: Porsche vz
Porsche vz: -4,59 Prozent
Platz 34: Delivery Hero
Delivery Hero: -4,15 Prozent
Platz 33: Jungheinrich
Jungheinrich: -4,02 Prozent
Platz 32: Evonik
Evonik: -3,95 Prozent
Platz 31: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: -3,60 Prozent
Platz 30: WACKER CHEMIE
WACKER CHEMIE: -2,65 Prozent
Platz 29: TUI
TUI: -2,45 Prozent
Platz 28: Knorr-Bremse
Knorr-Bremse: -2,07 Prozent
Platz 27: Aroundtown SA
Aroundtown SA: -1,79 Prozent
Platz 26: RTL
RTL: -1,71 Prozent
Platz 25: HELLA GmbH
HELLA GmbH: -1,45 Prozent
Platz 24: FUCHS SE VZ
FUCHS SE VZ: -1,40 Prozent
Platz 23: KRONES
KRONES: -1,40 Prozent
Platz 22: Fielmann
Fielmann: -1,00 Prozent
Platz 21: United Internet
United Internet: -0,96 Prozent
Platz 20: K+S
K+S: -0,43 Prozent
Platz 19: Lufthansa
Lufthansa: 0,16 Prozent
Platz 18: PUMA SE
PUMA SE: 0,79 Prozent
Platz 17: HUGO BOSS
HUGO BOSS: 0,96 Prozent
Platz 16: HOCHTIEF
HOCHTIEF: 1,17 Prozent
Platz 15: LEG Immobilien
LEG Immobilien: 1,73 Prozent
Platz 14: freenet
freenet: 2,12 Prozent
Platz 13: Deutsche Wohnen SE
Deutsche Wohnen SE: 2,30 Prozent
Platz 12: TAG Immobilien
TAG Immobilien: 2,35 Prozent
Platz 11: Talanx
Talanx: 2,53 Prozent
Platz 10: Fraport
Fraport: 3,19 Prozent
Platz 9: HelloFresh
HelloFresh: 3,27 Prozent
Platz 8: DWS Group GmbH
DWS Group GmbH: 3,36 Prozent
Platz 7: Aurubis
Aurubis: 3,62 Prozent
Platz 6: thyssenkrupp
thyssenkrupp: 4,33 Prozent
Platz 5: Nordex
Nordex: 6,48 Prozent
Platz 4: flatexDEGIRO
flatexDEGIRO: 6,68 Prozent
Platz 3: Bilfinger SE
Bilfinger SE: 7,26 Prozent
Platz 2: Ströer SE
Ströer SE: 9,79 Prozent
Platz 1: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): 11,39 Prozent
