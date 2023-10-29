DAX14.687 -0,3%ESt504.014 -0,9%MSCIW2.732 -0,3%Dow32.418 -1,1%Nas12.643 +0,4%Bitcoin32.252 +0,5%Euro1,0566 ±0,0%Öl90,44 +2,6%Gold2.007 ±0,0%
KW 43: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche

29.10.23 01:11 Uhr
So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen.

Diese Ausschläge wiesen MDAX-Aktien in Kalenderwoche 43 aus

Platz 51: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 43/23 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 20.10.2023 und dem 27.10.2023. Stand ist der 27.10.2023.

Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 50: KION GROUP

KION GROUP: -16,17 Prozent

Quelle: KION GROUP

Platz 49: HelloFresh

HelloFresh: -12,85 Prozent

Quelle: HelloFresh SE

Platz 48: Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer: -7,76 Prozent

Quelle: Daniel Gebauer / Gerresheimer AG

Platz 47: RATIONAL

RATIONAL: -7,35 Prozent

Quelle: Rational

Platz 46: ProSiebenSat1 Media SE

ProSiebenSat1 Media SE: -7,27 Prozent

Quelle: Holger Rauner © ProSiebenSat.1 Media AG

Platz 45: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St

Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: -6,22 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care

Platz 44: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: -6,06 Prozent

Quelle: evotec

Platz 43: SMA Solar

SMA Solar: -5,27 Prozent

Quelle: SMA Solar

Platz 42: Telefonica Deutschland

Telefonica Deutschland: -4,71 Prozent

Quelle: O2

Platz 41: GEA

GEA: -4,22 Prozent

Quelle: GEA Group

Platz 40: HUGO BOSS

HUGO BOSS: -4,08 Prozent

Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ

Platz 39: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: -4,05 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 38: Scout24

Scout24: -4,05 Prozent

Quelle: Scout24

Platz 37: Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero: -3,35 Prozent

Quelle: Delivery Hero

Platz 36: Dürr

Dürr: -2,98 Prozent

Quelle: Dürr AG

Platz 35: United Internet

United Internet: -2,81 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 34: Ströer SE

Ströer SE: -2,69 Prozent

Quelle: STRÖER

Platz 33: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: -2,20 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 32: K+S

K+S: -2,07 Prozent

Quelle: K+S

Platz 31: RTL

RTL: -1,78 Prozent

Quelle: RTL Group

Platz 30: Jungheinrich

Jungheinrich: -1,60 Prozent

Quelle: Jungheinrich AG

Platz 29: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: -1,44 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 28: Sixt SE St

Sixt SE St: -1,22 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: WACKER CHEMIE

WACKER CHEMIE: -1,10 Prozent

Quelle: Wacker Chemie

Platz 26: LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien: -0,50 Prozent

Quelle: LEG Immobilien

Platz 25: Vitesco Technologies

Vitesco Technologies: -0,49 Prozent

Quelle: Vitesco Technologies

Platz 24: HELLA GmbH

HELLA GmbH: -0,42 Prozent

Quelle: HELLA

Platz 23: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: -0,22 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 22: thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp: -0,22 Prozent

Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG

Platz 21: Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse: -0,18 Prozent

Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG

Platz 20: LANXESS

LANXESS: -0,15 Prozent

Quelle: Lanxess

Platz 19: Evonik

Evonik: 0,64 Prozent

Quelle: Evonik

Platz 18: freenet

freenet: 0,86 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 17: Bechtle

Bechtle: 1,12 Prozent

Platz 16: Lufthansa

Lufthansa: 1,15 Prozent

Quelle: Lufthansa

Platz 15: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: 1,67 Prozent

Quelle: TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 14: ENCAVIS

ENCAVIS: 2,30 Prozent

Quelle: Capital Stage AG

Platz 13: Talanx

Talanx: 2,69 Prozent

Quelle: Talanx AG

Platz 12: Stabilus SE

Stabilus SE: 2,92 Prozent

Quelle: Stabilus

Platz 11: Fraport

Fraport: 3,05 Prozent

Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt

Platz 10: HOCHTIEF

HOCHTIEF: 3,21 Prozent

Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Nordex

Nordex: 3,47 Prozent

Quelle: Nordex AG

Platz 8: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)

Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): 3,66 Prozent

Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy

Platz 7: TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien: 4,90 Prozent

Quelle: TAG Immobilien

Platz 6: PUMA SE

PUMA SE: 5,50 Prozent

Quelle: Puma

Platz 5: Befesa

Befesa: 5,65 Prozent

Quelle: Befesa

Platz 4: CTS Eventim

CTS Eventim: 5,85 Prozent

Quelle: Willy Barton / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Aurubis

Aurubis: 6,41 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images

Platz 2: FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ

FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ: 6,62 Prozent

Quelle: FUCHS PETROLUB

Platz 1: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: 7,55 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Bildquellen: AshDesign / Shutterstock.com, photofriday / Shutterstock.com

