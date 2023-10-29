KW 43: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche
So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen.
Platz 51: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 43/23 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 20.10.2023 und dem 27.10.2023. Stand ist der 27.10.2023.
Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com
Platz 50: KION GROUP
KION GROUP: -16,17 Prozent
Quelle: KION GROUP
Platz 49: HelloFresh
HelloFresh: -12,85 Prozent
Quelle: HelloFresh SE
Platz 48: Gerresheimer
Gerresheimer: -7,76 Prozent
Quelle: Daniel Gebauer / Gerresheimer AG
Platz 47: RATIONAL
RATIONAL: -7,35 Prozent
Quelle: Rational
Platz 46: ProSiebenSat1 Media SE
ProSiebenSat1 Media SE: -7,27 Prozent
Quelle: Holger Rauner © ProSiebenSat.1 Media AG
Platz 45: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St
Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: -6,22 Prozent
Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care
Platz 44: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: -6,06 Prozent
Quelle: evotec
Platz 43: SMA Solar
SMA Solar: -5,27 Prozent
Quelle: SMA Solar
Platz 42: Telefonica Deutschland
Telefonica Deutschland: -4,71 Prozent
Quelle: O2
Platz 41: GEA
GEA: -4,22 Prozent
Quelle: GEA Group
Platz 40: HUGO BOSS
HUGO BOSS: -4,08 Prozent
Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ
Platz 39: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: -4,05 Prozent
Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 38: Scout24
Scout24: -4,05 Prozent
Quelle: Scout24
Platz 37: Delivery Hero
Delivery Hero: -3,35 Prozent
Quelle: Delivery Hero
Platz 36: Dürr
Dürr: -2,98 Prozent
Quelle: Dürr AG
Platz 35: United Internet
United Internet: -2,81 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 34: Ströer SE
Ströer SE: -2,69 Prozent
Quelle: STRÖER
Platz 33: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: -2,20 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
Platz 32: K+S
K+S: -2,07 Prozent
Quelle: K+S
Platz 31: RTL
RTL: -1,78 Prozent
Quelle: RTL Group
Platz 30: Jungheinrich
Jungheinrich: -1,60 Prozent
Quelle: Jungheinrich AG
Platz 29: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: -1,44 Prozent
Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Platz 28: Sixt SE St
Sixt SE St: -1,22 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: WACKER CHEMIE
WACKER CHEMIE: -1,10 Prozent
Quelle: Wacker Chemie
Platz 26: LEG Immobilien
LEG Immobilien: -0,50 Prozent
Quelle: LEG Immobilien
Platz 25: Vitesco Technologies
Vitesco Technologies: -0,49 Prozent
Quelle: Vitesco Technologies
Platz 24: HELLA GmbH
HELLA GmbH: -0,42 Prozent
Quelle: HELLA
Platz 23: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: -0,22 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
Platz 22: thyssenkrupp
thyssenkrupp: -0,22 Prozent
Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG
Platz 21: Knorr-Bremse
Knorr-Bremse: -0,18 Prozent
Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG
Platz 20: LANXESS
LANXESS: -0,15 Prozent
Quelle: Lanxess
Platz 19: Evonik
Evonik: 0,64 Prozent
Quelle: Evonik
Platz 18: freenet
freenet: 0,86 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 17: Bechtle
Bechtle: 1,12 Prozent
Platz 16: Lufthansa
Lufthansa: 1,15 Prozent
Quelle: Lufthansa
Platz 15: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: 1,67 Prozent
Quelle: TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP/Getty Images
Platz 14: ENCAVIS
ENCAVIS: 2,30 Prozent
Quelle: Capital Stage AG
Platz 13: Talanx
Talanx: 2,69 Prozent
Quelle: Talanx AG
Platz 12: Stabilus SE
Stabilus SE: 2,92 Prozent
Quelle: Stabilus
Platz 11: Fraport
Fraport: 3,05 Prozent
Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt
Platz 10: HOCHTIEF
HOCHTIEF: 3,21 Prozent
Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: Nordex
Nordex: 3,47 Prozent
Quelle: Nordex AG
Platz 8: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): 3,66 Prozent
Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy
Platz 7: TAG Immobilien
TAG Immobilien: 4,90 Prozent
Quelle: TAG Immobilien
Platz 6: PUMA SE
PUMA SE: 5,50 Prozent
Quelle: Puma
Platz 5: Befesa
Befesa: 5,65 Prozent
Quelle: Befesa
Platz 4: CTS Eventim
CTS Eventim: 5,85 Prozent
Quelle: Willy Barton / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Aurubis
Aurubis: 6,41 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images
Platz 2: FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ
FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ: 6,62 Prozent
Quelle: FUCHS PETROLUB
Platz 1: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: 7,55 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
