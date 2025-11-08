DAX23.570 -0,7%Est505.567 -0,8%MSCI World4.343 -0,1%Top 10 Crypto13,87 +2,9%Nas23.005 -0,2%Bitcoin88.959 -0,5%Euro1,1570 ±0,0%Öl63,63 +0,1%Gold4.000 +0,6%
Performance

KW 45: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche

08.11.25 02:24 Uhr
MDAX-Performance KW 45: Diese Aktien gehören zu den Tops und Flops | finanzen.net

So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen. Die Tops und Flops der MDAX-Aktien im Überblick.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
MDAX
28.793,9 PKT -165,7 PKT -0,57%
Charts|News|Analysen

Diese Ausschläge wiesen MDAX-Aktien in Kalenderwoche 45 aus

Platz 51: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 45/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 31.10.2025 und dem 07.11.2025. Stand ist der 07.11.2025.

Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 50: HelloFresh

HelloFresh: -19,03 Prozent

Quelle: HelloFresh SE

Platz 49: AUTO1

AUTO1: -18,59 Prozent

Quelle: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 48: Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero: -18,50 Prozent

Quelle: Delivery Hero

Platz 47: LANXESS

LANXESS: -16,76 Prozent

Quelle: Lanxess

Platz 46: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)

Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): -13,93 Prozent

Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy

Platz 45: PUMA SE

PUMA SE: -13,82 Prozent

Quelle: Puma

Platz 44: Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer: -12,97 Prozent

Quelle: xxx

Platz 43: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: -8,40 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 42: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: -6,76 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 41: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: -6,55 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 40: IONOS

IONOS: -6,50 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 39: Bechtle

Bechtle: -6,50 Prozent

Quelle: Bechtle AG

Platz 38: Fielmann

Fielmann: -6,34 Prozent

Quelle: Fielmann AG

Platz 37: Jungheinrich

Jungheinrich: -6,33 Prozent

Quelle: Karolis Kavolelis / Shutterstock.com

Platz 36: Ströer SE

Ströer SE: -5,53 Prozent

Quelle: STRÖER

Platz 35: DWS Group GmbH

DWS Group GmbH: -5,32 Prozent

Quelle: Olga P Galkina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 34: TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien: -4,59 Prozent

Quelle: TAG Immobilien

Platz 33: TUI

TUI: -4,42 Prozent

Quelle: Dafinchi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: Lufthansa

Lufthansa: -4,24 Prozent

Quelle: Lufthansa

Platz 31: K+S

K+S: -3,98 Prozent

Quelle: K+S

Platz 30: HUGO BOSS

HUGO BOSS: -3,77 Prozent

Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ

Platz 29: Bilfinger SE

Bilfinger SE: -3,69 Prozent

Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck

Platz 28: Evonik

Evonik: -3,30 Prozent

Quelle: Evonik

Platz 27: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: -3,28 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 26: Deutsche Wohnen SE

Deutsche Wohnen SE: -3,24 Prozent

Quelle: Deutsche Wohnen

Platz 25: LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien: -3,10 Prozent

Quelle: LEG Immobilien

Platz 24: flatexDEGIRO

flatexDEGIRO: -2,98 Prozent

Quelle: Ralf Liebhold / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Fraport

Fraport: -2,96 Prozent

Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt

Platz 22: Aurubis

Aurubis: -2,30 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images

Platz 21: RENK

RENK: -2,05 Prozent

Quelle: RENK Group AG

Platz 20: RTL

RTL: -1,94 Prozent

Quelle: RTL Group

Platz 19: United Internet

United Internet: -1,35 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: WACKER CHEMIE

WACKER CHEMIE: -0,88 Prozent

Quelle: WACKER Chemie

Platz 17: thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp: -0,71 Prozent

Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG

Platz 16: Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse: -0,68 Prozent

Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG

Platz 15: TRATON

TRATON: -0,65 Prozent

Quelle: TRATON GROUP

Platz 14: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: -0,60 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 13: KION GROUP

KION GROUP: -0,57 Prozent

Quelle: KION GROUP

Platz 12: KRONES

KRONES: -0,32 Prozent

Quelle: Krones AG

Platz 11: Porsche vz

Porsche vz: -0,18 Prozent

Quelle: http://www.porsche.com

Platz 10: Talanx

Talanx: 0,09 Prozent

Quelle: Talanx AG

Platz 9: FUCHS SE VZ

FUCHS SE VZ: 0,15 Prozent

Quelle: FUCHS PETROLUB

Platz 8: Aroundtown SA

Aroundtown SA: 0,32 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: RATIONAL

RATIONAL: 0,47 Prozent

Quelle: Rational

Platz 6: HELLA GmbH

HELLA GmbH: 1,12 Prozent

Quelle: HELLA

Platz 5: CTS Eventim

CTS Eventim: 2,13 Prozent

Quelle: Willy Barton / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: freenet

freenet: 2,59 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 3: Nordex

Nordex: 5,79 Prozent

Quelle: Nordex AG

Platz 2: HOCHTIEF

HOCHTIEF: 8,61 Prozent

Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: 18,92 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Bildquellen: gopixa / Shutterstock.com

