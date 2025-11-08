KW 45: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche
So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen. Die Tops und Flops der MDAX-Aktien im Überblick.
Platz 51: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 45/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 31.10.2025 und dem 07.11.2025. Stand ist der 07.11.2025.
Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com
Platz 50: HelloFresh
HelloFresh: -19,03 Prozent
Quelle: HelloFresh SE
Platz 49: AUTO1
AUTO1: -18,59 Prozent
Quelle: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 48: Delivery Hero
Delivery Hero: -18,50 Prozent
Quelle: Delivery Hero
Platz 47: LANXESS
LANXESS: -16,76 Prozent
Quelle: Lanxess
Platz 46: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): -13,93 Prozent
Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy
Platz 45: PUMA SE
PUMA SE: -13,82 Prozent
Quelle: Puma
Platz 44: Gerresheimer
Gerresheimer: -12,97 Prozent
Quelle: xxx
Platz 43: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: -8,40 Prozent
Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 42: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: -6,76 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 41: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: -6,55 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Platz 40: IONOS
IONOS: -6,50 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 39: Bechtle
Bechtle: -6,50 Prozent
Quelle: Bechtle AG
Platz 38: Fielmann
Fielmann: -6,34 Prozent
Quelle: Fielmann AG
Platz 37: Jungheinrich
Jungheinrich: -6,33 Prozent
Quelle: Karolis Kavolelis / Shutterstock.com
Platz 36: Ströer SE
Ströer SE: -5,53 Prozent
Quelle: STRÖER
Platz 35: DWS Group GmbH
DWS Group GmbH: -5,32 Prozent
Quelle: Olga P Galkina / Shutterstock.com
Platz 34: TAG Immobilien
TAG Immobilien: -4,59 Prozent
Quelle: TAG Immobilien
Platz 33: TUI
TUI: -4,42 Prozent
Quelle: Dafinchi / Shutterstock.com
Platz 32: Lufthansa
Lufthansa: -4,24 Prozent
Quelle: Lufthansa
Platz 31: K+S
K+S: -3,98 Prozent
Quelle: K+S
Platz 30: HUGO BOSS
HUGO BOSS: -3,77 Prozent
Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ
Platz 29: Bilfinger SE
Bilfinger SE: -3,69 Prozent
Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck
Platz 28: Evonik
Evonik: -3,30 Prozent
Quelle: Evonik
Platz 27: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: -3,28 Prozent
Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Platz 26: Deutsche Wohnen SE
Deutsche Wohnen SE: -3,24 Prozent
Quelle: Deutsche Wohnen
Platz 25: LEG Immobilien
LEG Immobilien: -3,10 Prozent
Quelle: LEG Immobilien
Platz 24: flatexDEGIRO
flatexDEGIRO: -2,98 Prozent
Quelle: Ralf Liebhold / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Fraport
Fraport: -2,96 Prozent
Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt
Platz 22: Aurubis
Aurubis: -2,30 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images
Platz 21: RENK
RENK: -2,05 Prozent
Quelle: RENK Group AG
Platz 20: RTL
RTL: -1,94 Prozent
Quelle: RTL Group
Platz 19: United Internet
United Internet: -1,35 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: WACKER CHEMIE
WACKER CHEMIE: -0,88 Prozent
Quelle: WACKER Chemie
Platz 17: thyssenkrupp
thyssenkrupp: -0,71 Prozent
Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG
Platz 16: Knorr-Bremse
Knorr-Bremse: -0,68 Prozent
Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG
Platz 15: TRATON
TRATON: -0,65 Prozent
Quelle: TRATON GROUP
Platz 14: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: -0,60 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
Platz 13: KION GROUP
KION GROUP: -0,57 Prozent
Quelle: KION GROUP
Platz 12: KRONES
KRONES: -0,32 Prozent
Quelle: Krones AG
Platz 11: Porsche vz
Porsche vz: -0,18 Prozent
Quelle: http://www.porsche.com
Platz 10: Talanx
Talanx: 0,09 Prozent
Quelle: Talanx AG
Platz 9: FUCHS SE VZ
FUCHS SE VZ: 0,15 Prozent
Quelle: FUCHS PETROLUB
Platz 8: Aroundtown SA
Aroundtown SA: 0,32 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: RATIONAL
RATIONAL: 0,47 Prozent
Quelle: Rational
Platz 6: HELLA GmbH
HELLA GmbH: 1,12 Prozent
Quelle: HELLA
Platz 5: CTS Eventim
CTS Eventim: 2,13 Prozent
Quelle: Willy Barton / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: freenet
freenet: 2,59 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 3: Nordex
Nordex: 5,79 Prozent
Quelle: Nordex AG
Platz 2: HOCHTIEF
HOCHTIEF: 8,61 Prozent
Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: 18,92 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
