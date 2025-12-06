DAX24.028 +0,6%Est505.724 +0,1%MSCI World4.343 -0,1%Top 10 Crypto12,18 -3,4%Nas23.578 +0,3%Bitcoin76.682 ±-0,0%Euro1,1645 ±0,0%Öl63,75 +0,6%Gold4.197 -0,3%
Profil
Performance

KW 49: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche

06.12.25 03:23 Uhr
MDAX-Analyse KW 49: Gewinner und Verlierer im Wochenvergleich | finanzen.net

So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen. Die Tops und Flops der MDAX-Aktien im Überblick.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
MDAX
29.696,5 PKT 99,4 PKT 0,34%
Charts|News|Analysen

Diese Ausschläge wiesen MDAX-Aktien in Kalenderwoche 49 aus

Platz 51: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 49/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 28.11.2025 und dem 05.12.2025. Stand ist der 05.12.2025.

Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 50: Aroundtown SA

Aroundtown SA: -8,22 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 49: HUGO BOSS

HUGO BOSS: -7,42 Prozent

Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ

Platz 48: IONOS

IONOS: -6,46 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 47: TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien: -5,17 Prozent

Quelle: TAG Immobilien

Wer­bung

Platz 46: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)

Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): -5,12 Prozent

Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy

Platz 45: flatexDEGIRO

flatexDEGIRO: -4,17 Prozent

Quelle: Ralf Liebhold / Shutterstock.com

Platz 44: Deutsche Wohnen SE

Deutsche Wohnen SE: -3,67 Prozent

Quelle: Deutsche Wohnen

Platz 43: United Internet

United Internet: -3,63 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 42: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: -3,46 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 41: Talanx

Talanx: -3,39 Prozent

Quelle: Talanx AG

Platz 40: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: -3,22 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 39: CTS Eventim

CTS Eventim: -3,02 Prozent

Quelle: CTS Eventim

Platz 38: FUCHS SE VZ

FUCHS SE VZ: -2,75 Prozent

Quelle: Bildmaterial © copyright FUCHS PETROLUB AG

Platz 37: DWS Group GmbH

DWS Group GmbH: -2,62 Prozent

Quelle: Olga P Galkina / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 36: Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer: -2,56 Prozent

Quelle: xxx

Platz 35: RATIONAL

RATIONAL: -2,48 Prozent

Quelle: Rational

Platz 34: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: -2,47 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 33: Bechtle

Bechtle: -2,43 Prozent

Quelle: Bechtle AG

Platz 32: RTL

RTL: -2,35 Prozent

Quelle: RTL Group

Wer­bung

Platz 31: HELLA GmbH

HELLA GmbH: -2,20 Prozent

Quelle: HELLA

Platz 30: Fielmann

Fielmann: -2,17 Prozent

Quelle: Fielmann AG

Platz 29: freenet

freenet: -2,17 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 28: Evonik

Evonik: -2,03 Prozent

Quelle: Evonik

Platz 27: HelloFresh

HelloFresh: -1,94 Prozent

Quelle: HelloFresh SE

Platz 26: AUTO1

AUTO1: -1,49 Prozent

Quelle: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Bilfinger SE

Bilfinger SE: -1,18 Prozent

Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck

Platz 24: LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien: -1,08 Prozent

Quelle: LEG Immobilien

Platz 23: Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse: -0,88 Prozent

Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG

Platz 22: Jungheinrich

Jungheinrich: -0,81 Prozent

Quelle: Jungheinrich AG

Platz 21: Fraport

Fraport: -0,76 Prozent

Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt

Platz 20: LANXESS

LANXESS: -0,74 Prozent

Quelle: Lanxess

Platz 19: Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero: -0,60 Prozent

Quelle: Delivery Hero

Platz 18: Lufthansa

Lufthansa: -0,51 Prozent

Quelle: Vacclav / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Aurubis

Aurubis: -0,34 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images

Platz 16: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: 0,15 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 15: thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp: 0,23 Prozent

Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG

Platz 14: Nordex

Nordex: 0,39 Prozent

Quelle: Nordex AG

Platz 13: TRATON

TRATON: 0,48 Prozent

Quelle: TRATON GROUP

Platz 12: KION GROUP

KION GROUP: 0,85 Prozent

Quelle: KION GROUP

Platz 11: TUI

TUI: 0,95 Prozent

Quelle: Dafinchi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: 0,96 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: K+S

K+S: 1,53 Prozent

Quelle: K+S

Platz 8: WACKER CHEMIE

WACKER CHEMIE: 1,96 Prozent

Quelle: WACKER Chemie

Platz 7: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: 2,26 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 6: KRONES

KRONES: 2,30 Prozent

Quelle: Krones AG

Platz 5: RENK

RENK: 2,50 Prozent

Quelle: RENK Group AG

Platz 4: Ströer SE

Ströer SE: 2,67 Prozent

Quelle: STRÖER

Platz 3: HOCHTIEF

HOCHTIEF: 3,28 Prozent

Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: PUMA SE

PUMA SE: 5,71 Prozent

Quelle: Puma

Platz 1: Porsche vz

Porsche vz: 7,28 Prozent

Quelle: xxx

Bildquellen: gopixa / Shutterstock.com

