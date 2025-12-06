KW 49: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche
So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen. Die Tops und Flops der MDAX-Aktien im Überblick.
Platz 51: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 49/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 28.11.2025 und dem 05.12.2025. Stand ist der 05.12.2025.
Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com
Platz 50: Aroundtown SA
Aroundtown SA: -8,22 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 49: HUGO BOSS
HUGO BOSS: -7,42 Prozent
Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ
Platz 48: IONOS
IONOS: -6,46 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 47: TAG Immobilien
TAG Immobilien: -5,17 Prozent
Quelle: TAG Immobilien
Platz 46: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): -5,12 Prozent
Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy
Platz 45: flatexDEGIRO
flatexDEGIRO: -4,17 Prozent
Quelle: Ralf Liebhold / Shutterstock.com
Platz 44: Deutsche Wohnen SE
Deutsche Wohnen SE: -3,67 Prozent
Quelle: Deutsche Wohnen
Platz 43: United Internet
United Internet: -3,63 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 42: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: -3,46 Prozent
Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 41: Talanx
Talanx: -3,39 Prozent
Quelle: Talanx AG
Platz 40: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: -3,22 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Platz 39: CTS Eventim
CTS Eventim: -3,02 Prozent
Quelle: CTS Eventim
Platz 38: FUCHS SE VZ
FUCHS SE VZ: -2,75 Prozent
Quelle: Bildmaterial © copyright FUCHS PETROLUB AG
Platz 37: DWS Group GmbH
DWS Group GmbH: -2,62 Prozent
Quelle: Olga P Galkina / Shutterstock.com
Platz 36: Gerresheimer
Gerresheimer: -2,56 Prozent
Quelle: xxx
Platz 35: RATIONAL
RATIONAL: -2,48 Prozent
Quelle: Rational
Platz 34: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: -2,47 Prozent
Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Platz 33: Bechtle
Bechtle: -2,43 Prozent
Quelle: Bechtle AG
Platz 32: RTL
RTL: -2,35 Prozent
Quelle: RTL Group
Platz 31: HELLA GmbH
HELLA GmbH: -2,20 Prozent
Quelle: HELLA
Platz 30: Fielmann
Fielmann: -2,17 Prozent
Quelle: Fielmann AG
Platz 29: freenet
freenet: -2,17 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 28: Evonik
Evonik: -2,03 Prozent
Quelle: Evonik
Platz 27: HelloFresh
HelloFresh: -1,94 Prozent
Quelle: HelloFresh SE
Platz 26: AUTO1
AUTO1: -1,49 Prozent
Quelle: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: Bilfinger SE
Bilfinger SE: -1,18 Prozent
Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck
Platz 24: LEG Immobilien
LEG Immobilien: -1,08 Prozent
Quelle: LEG Immobilien
Platz 23: Knorr-Bremse
Knorr-Bremse: -0,88 Prozent
Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG
Platz 22: Jungheinrich
Jungheinrich: -0,81 Prozent
Quelle: Jungheinrich AG
Platz 21: Fraport
Fraport: -0,76 Prozent
Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt
Platz 20: LANXESS
LANXESS: -0,74 Prozent
Quelle: Lanxess
Platz 19: Delivery Hero
Delivery Hero: -0,60 Prozent
Quelle: Delivery Hero
Platz 18: Lufthansa
Lufthansa: -0,51 Prozent
Quelle: Vacclav / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Aurubis
Aurubis: -0,34 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images
Platz 16: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: 0,15 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
Platz 15: thyssenkrupp
thyssenkrupp: 0,23 Prozent
Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG
Platz 14: Nordex
Nordex: 0,39 Prozent
Quelle: Nordex AG
Platz 13: TRATON
TRATON: 0,48 Prozent
Quelle: TRATON GROUP
Platz 12: KION GROUP
KION GROUP: 0,85 Prozent
Quelle: KION GROUP
Platz 11: TUI
TUI: 0,95 Prozent
Quelle: Dafinchi / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: 0,96 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: K+S
K+S: 1,53 Prozent
Quelle: K+S
Platz 8: WACKER CHEMIE
WACKER CHEMIE: 1,96 Prozent
Quelle: WACKER Chemie
Platz 7: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: 2,26 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
Platz 6: KRONES
KRONES: 2,30 Prozent
Quelle: Krones AG
Platz 5: RENK
RENK: 2,50 Prozent
Quelle: RENK Group AG
Platz 4: Ströer SE
Ströer SE: 2,67 Prozent
Quelle: STRÖER
Platz 3: HOCHTIEF
HOCHTIEF: 3,28 Prozent
Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: PUMA SE
PUMA SE: 5,71 Prozent
Quelle: Puma
Platz 1: Porsche vz
Porsche vz: 7,28 Prozent
Quelle: xxx
