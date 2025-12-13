KW 50: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche
So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen. Die Tops und Flops der MDAX-Aktien im Überblick.
Platz 51: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 50/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 05.12.2025 und dem 12.12.2025. Stand ist der 12.12.2025.
Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com
Platz 50: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: -8,07 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
Platz 49: HelloFresh
HelloFresh: -7,45 Prozent
Quelle: HelloFresh SE
Platz 48: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: -6,58 Prozent
Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Platz 47: thyssenkrupp
thyssenkrupp: -5,70 Prozent
Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG
Platz 46: CTS Eventim
CTS Eventim: -5,44 Prozent
Quelle: CTS Eventim
Platz 45: LEG Immobilien
LEG Immobilien: -5,15 Prozent
Quelle: LEG Immobilien
Platz 44: TAG Immobilien
TAG Immobilien: -4,95 Prozent
Quelle: TAG Immobilien
Platz 43: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: -4,53 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 42: Aroundtown SA
Aroundtown SA: -3,82 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 41: Fraport
Fraport: -3,20 Prozent
Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt
Platz 40: Deutsche Wohnen SE
Deutsche Wohnen SE: -3,10 Prozent
Quelle: Deutsche Wohnen
Platz 39: Aurubis
Aurubis: -2,44 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images
Platz 38: RTL
RTL: -2,11 Prozent
Quelle: RTL Group
Platz 37: Porsche vz
Porsche vz: -2,07 Prozent
Quelle: xxx
Platz 36: Ströer SE
Ströer SE: -1,23 Prozent
Quelle: STRÖER
Platz 35: TUI
TUI: -0,96 Prozent
Quelle: Dafinchi / Shutterstock.com
Platz 34: Fielmann
Fielmann: -0,82 Prozent
Quelle: Fielmann AG
Platz 33: KION GROUP
KION GROUP: -0,46 Prozent
Quelle: KION GROUP
Platz 32: Bechtle
Bechtle: -0,28 Prozent
Quelle: Bechtle AG
Platz 31: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: -0,05 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Platz 30: KRONES
KRONES: 0 Prozent
Quelle: Krones AG
Platz 29: United Internet
United Internet: 0,16 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: IONOS
IONOS: 0,19 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: FUCHS SE VZ
FUCHS SE VZ: 0,73 Prozent
Quelle: FUCHS PETROLUB
Platz 26: K+S
K+S: 0,76 Prozent
Quelle: K+S
Platz 25: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): 0,89 Prozent
Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy
Platz 24: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: 1,08 Prozent
Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: freenet
freenet: 1,72 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 22: Jungheinrich
Jungheinrich: 1,81 Prozent
Quelle: Karolis Kavolelis / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Talanx
Talanx: 1,85 Prozent
Quelle: Talanx AG
Platz 20: HELLA GmbH
HELLA GmbH: 1,87 Prozent
Quelle: HELLA
Platz 19: Evonik
Evonik: 1,92 Prozent
Quelle: Evonik
Platz 18: RATIONAL
RATIONAL: 1,99 Prozent
Quelle: Rational
Platz 17: DWS Group GmbH
DWS Group GmbH: 2,02 Prozent
Quelle: Olga P Galkina / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Knorr-Bremse
Knorr-Bremse: 2,04 Prozent
Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG
Platz 15: LANXESS
LANXESS: 2,77 Prozent
Quelle: LANXESS
Platz 14: Lufthansa
Lufthansa: 2,89 Prozent
Quelle: Vacclav / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: HUGO BOSS
HUGO BOSS: 3,11 Prozent
Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ
Platz 12: PUMA SE
PUMA SE: 3,13 Prozent
Quelle: Puma
Platz 11: WACKER CHEMIE
WACKER CHEMIE: 3,33 Prozent
Quelle: Wacker Chemie
Platz 10: TRATON
TRATON: 3,59 Prozent
Quelle: TRATON GROUP
Platz 9: HOCHTIEF
HOCHTIEF: 4,07 Prozent
Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: RENK
RENK: 5,24 Prozent
Quelle: RENK Group AG
Platz 7: Bilfinger SE
Bilfinger SE: 6,08 Prozent
Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck
Platz 6: flatexDEGIRO
flatexDEGIRO: 6,43 Prozent
Quelle: Ralf Liebhold / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: 6,72 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
Platz 4: Delivery Hero
Delivery Hero: 7,11 Prozent
Quelle: Delivery Hero
Platz 3: Gerresheimer
Gerresheimer: 8,43 Prozent
Quelle: xxx
Platz 2: Nordex
Nordex: 10,88 Prozent
Quelle: Nordex AG
Platz 1: AUTO1
AUTO1: 13,07 Prozent
Quelle: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com
