DAX verabschiedet sich schwächer ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schließen in Rot -- Broadcom mit starken Zahlen -- lululemon, BioNTech, RENK, Rheinmetall, HENSOLDT, NEL, Canopy & Co. im Fokus
KW 50: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche
DAX in KW 50: Diese Aktien gehörten zu den Gewinnern und Verlierern
Performance

KW 50: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche

13.12.25 02:10 Uhr
MDAX-Analyse KW 50: Gewinner und Verlierer im Wochenvergleich | finanzen.net

So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen. Die Tops und Flops der MDAX-Aktien im Überblick.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
MDAX
29.959,2 PKT 39,1 PKT 0,13%
Charts|News|Analysen

Diese Ausschläge wiesen MDAX-Aktien in Kalenderwoche 50 aus

Platz 51: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 50/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 05.12.2025 und dem 12.12.2025. Stand ist der 12.12.2025.

Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 50: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: -8,07 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 49: HelloFresh

HelloFresh: -7,45 Prozent

Quelle: HelloFresh SE

Platz 48: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: -6,58 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 47: thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp: -5,70 Prozent

Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG

Platz 46: CTS Eventim

CTS Eventim: -5,44 Prozent

Quelle: CTS Eventim

Platz 45: LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien: -5,15 Prozent

Quelle: LEG Immobilien

Platz 44: TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien: -4,95 Prozent

Quelle: TAG Immobilien

Platz 43: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: -4,53 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 42: Aroundtown SA

Aroundtown SA: -3,82 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 41: Fraport

Fraport: -3,20 Prozent

Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt

Platz 40: Deutsche Wohnen SE

Deutsche Wohnen SE: -3,10 Prozent

Quelle: Deutsche Wohnen

Platz 39: Aurubis

Aurubis: -2,44 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images

Platz 38: RTL

RTL: -2,11 Prozent

Quelle: RTL Group

Platz 37: Porsche vz

Porsche vz: -2,07 Prozent

Quelle: xxx

Platz 36: Ströer SE

Ströer SE: -1,23 Prozent

Quelle: STRÖER

Platz 35: TUI

TUI: -0,96 Prozent

Quelle: Dafinchi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 34: Fielmann

Fielmann: -0,82 Prozent

Quelle: Fielmann AG

Platz 33: KION GROUP

KION GROUP: -0,46 Prozent

Quelle: KION GROUP

Platz 32: Bechtle

Bechtle: -0,28 Prozent

Quelle: Bechtle AG

Platz 31: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: -0,05 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 30: KRONES

KRONES: 0 Prozent

Quelle: Krones AG

Platz 29: United Internet

United Internet: 0,16 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: IONOS

IONOS: 0,19 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: FUCHS SE VZ

FUCHS SE VZ: 0,73 Prozent

Quelle: FUCHS PETROLUB

Platz 26: K+S

K+S: 0,76 Prozent

Quelle: K+S

Platz 25: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)

Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): 0,89 Prozent

Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy

Platz 24: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: 1,08 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: freenet

freenet: 1,72 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 22: Jungheinrich

Jungheinrich: 1,81 Prozent

Quelle: Karolis Kavolelis / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Talanx

Talanx: 1,85 Prozent

Quelle: Talanx AG

Platz 20: HELLA GmbH

HELLA GmbH: 1,87 Prozent

Quelle: HELLA

Platz 19: Evonik

Evonik: 1,92 Prozent

Quelle: Evonik

Platz 18: RATIONAL

RATIONAL: 1,99 Prozent

Quelle: Rational

Platz 17: DWS Group GmbH

DWS Group GmbH: 2,02 Prozent

Quelle: Olga P Galkina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse: 2,04 Prozent

Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG

Platz 15: LANXESS

LANXESS: 2,77 Prozent

Quelle: LANXESS

Platz 14: Lufthansa

Lufthansa: 2,89 Prozent

Quelle: Vacclav / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: HUGO BOSS

HUGO BOSS: 3,11 Prozent

Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ

Platz 12: PUMA SE

PUMA SE: 3,13 Prozent

Quelle: Puma

Platz 11: WACKER CHEMIE

WACKER CHEMIE: 3,33 Prozent

Quelle: Wacker Chemie

Platz 10: TRATON

TRATON: 3,59 Prozent

Quelle: TRATON GROUP

Platz 9: HOCHTIEF

HOCHTIEF: 4,07 Prozent

Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: RENK

RENK: 5,24 Prozent

Quelle: RENK Group AG

Platz 7: Bilfinger SE

Bilfinger SE: 6,08 Prozent

Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck

Platz 6: flatexDEGIRO

flatexDEGIRO: 6,43 Prozent

Quelle: Ralf Liebhold / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: 6,72 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 4: Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero: 7,11 Prozent

Quelle: Delivery Hero

Platz 3: Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer: 8,43 Prozent

Quelle: xxx

Platz 2: Nordex

Nordex: 10,88 Prozent

Quelle: Nordex AG

Platz 1: AUTO1

AUTO1: 13,07 Prozent

Quelle: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: gopixa / Shutterstock.com

