Performance

KW 6: So performanten die MDAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

08.02.25 01:03 Uhr
Marktanalyse KW 6: Die stärksten und schwächsten MDAX-Aktien | finanzen.net

So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
MDAX
26.974,2 PKT -85,2 PKT -0,31%
Charts|News|Analysen

Diese Ausschläge wiesen MDAX-Aktien in Kalenderwoche 6 aus

Platz 51: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 06/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 31.01.2025 und dem 07.02.2025. Stand ist der 07.02.2025.

Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 50: K+S

K+S: -9,02 Prozent

Quelle: K+S

Platz 49: Hypoport SE

Hypoport SE: -7,88 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 48: PUMA SE

PUMA SE: -6,87 Prozent

Quelle: Puma

Platz 47: Siltronic

Siltronic: -6,73 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 46: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: -6,40 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 45: thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp: -4,50 Prozent

Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG

Platz 44: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: -3,64 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 43: Aroundtown SA

Aroundtown SA: -3,34 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 42: TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien: -3,26 Prozent

Quelle: TAG Immobilien

Platz 41: Bechtle

Bechtle: -3,20 Prozent

Quelle: Bechtle AG

Platz 40: Jungheinrich

Jungheinrich: -2,64 Prozent

Quelle: Jungheinrich AG

Platz 39: KRONES

KRONES: -2,58 Prozent

Quelle: Krones AG

Platz 38: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)

Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): -2,55 Prozent

Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy

Platz 37: AUTO1

AUTO1: -2,39 Prozent

Quelle: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 36: HUGO BOSS

HUGO BOSS: -2,08 Prozent

Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ

Platz 35: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: -1,84 Prozent

Quelle: JENOPTIK

Platz 34: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: -1,74 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 33: Ströer SE

Ströer SE: -1,58 Prozent

Quelle: STRÖER

Platz 32: Bilfinger SE

Bilfinger SE: -1,21 Prozent

Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck

Platz 31: United Internet

United Internet: -0,93 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: RATIONAL

RATIONAL: -0,29 Prozent

Quelle: Rational

Platz 29: FUCHS SE VZ

FUCHS SE VZ: -0,18 Prozent

Quelle: Bildmaterial © copyright FUCHS PETROLUB AG

Platz 28: LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien: -0,08 Prozent

Quelle: LEG Immobilien

Platz 27: RTL

RTL: 0,17 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: 0,35 Prozent

Quelle: REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 25: Scout24

Scout24: 0,37 Prozent

Quelle: Scout24

Platz 24: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: 0,39 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Fraport

Fraport: 0,52 Prozent

Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt

Platz 22: KION GROUP

KION GROUP: 0,80 Prozent

Quelle: KION GROUP

Platz 21: freenet

freenet: 0,87 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 20: Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse: 0,98 Prozent

Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG

Platz 19: Deutsche Wohnen SE

Deutsche Wohnen SE: 1,04 Prozent

Quelle: Deutsche Wohnen

Platz 18: Talanx

Talanx: 1,22 Prozent

Quelle: Talanx AG

Platz 17: GEA

GEA: 1,67 Prozent

Quelle: GEA Group

Platz 16: SCHOTT Pharma

SCHOTT Pharma: 2,04 Prozent

Quelle: SCHOTT Pharma

Platz 15: HOCHTIEF

HOCHTIEF: 2,15 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero: 2,20 Prozent

Quelle: Delivery Hero

Platz 13: TUI

TUI: 2,39 Prozent

Quelle: Dafinchi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: HELLA GmbH

HELLA GmbH: 2,66 Prozent

Quelle: HELLA

Platz 11: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: 3,54 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 10: Nordex

Nordex: 3,57 Prozent

Quelle: Nordex AG

Platz 9: WACKER CHEMIE

WACKER CHEMIE: 3,61 Prozent

Quelle: WACKER Chemie

Platz 8: CTS Eventim

CTS Eventim: 3,87 Prozent

Quelle: Willy Barton / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: TRATON

TRATON: 4,18 Prozent

Quelle: TRATON GROUP

Platz 6: Evonik

Evonik: 4,77 Prozent

Quelle: Evonik

Platz 5: LANXESS

LANXESS: 5,06 Prozent

Quelle: LANXESS

Platz 4: Lufthansa

Lufthansa: 6,67 Prozent

Quelle: Robert Sarosiek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Aurubis

Aurubis: 7,12 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images

Platz 2: HelloFresh

HelloFresh: 8,17 Prozent

Quelle: HelloFresh SE

Platz 1: Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer: 16,64 Prozent

Quelle: xxx

Bildquellen: gopixa / Shutterstock.com

