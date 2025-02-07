KW 6: So performanten die MDAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen.
Platz 51: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 06/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 31.01.2025 und dem 07.02.2025. Stand ist der 07.02.2025.
Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com
Platz 50: K+S
K+S: -9,02 Prozent
Quelle: K+S
Platz 49: Hypoport SE
Hypoport SE: -7,88 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 48: PUMA SE
PUMA SE: -6,87 Prozent
Quelle: Puma
Platz 47: Siltronic
Siltronic: -6,73 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 46: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: -6,40 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
Platz 45: thyssenkrupp
thyssenkrupp: -4,50 Prozent
Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG
Platz 44: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: -3,64 Prozent
Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Platz 43: Aroundtown SA
Aroundtown SA: -3,34 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 42: TAG Immobilien
TAG Immobilien: -3,26 Prozent
Quelle: TAG Immobilien
Platz 41: Bechtle
Bechtle: -3,20 Prozent
Quelle: Bechtle AG
Platz 40: Jungheinrich
Jungheinrich: -2,64 Prozent
Quelle: Jungheinrich AG
Platz 39: KRONES
KRONES: -2,58 Prozent
Quelle: Krones AG
Platz 38: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): -2,55 Prozent
Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy
Platz 37: AUTO1
AUTO1: -2,39 Prozent
Quelle: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 36: HUGO BOSS
HUGO BOSS: -2,08 Prozent
Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ
Platz 35: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: -1,84 Prozent
Quelle: JENOPTIK
Platz 34: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: -1,74 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
Platz 33: Ströer SE
Ströer SE: -1,58 Prozent
Quelle: STRÖER
Platz 32: Bilfinger SE
Bilfinger SE: -1,21 Prozent
Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck
Platz 31: United Internet
United Internet: -0,93 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 30: RATIONAL
RATIONAL: -0,29 Prozent
Quelle: Rational
Platz 29: FUCHS SE VZ
FUCHS SE VZ: -0,18 Prozent
Quelle: Bildmaterial © copyright FUCHS PETROLUB AG
Platz 28: LEG Immobilien
LEG Immobilien: -0,08 Prozent
Quelle: LEG Immobilien
Platz 27: RTL
RTL: 0,17 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: 0,35 Prozent
Quelle: REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images
Platz 25: Scout24
Scout24: 0,37 Prozent
Quelle: Scout24
Platz 24: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: 0,39 Prozent
Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Fraport
Fraport: 0,52 Prozent
Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt
Platz 22: KION GROUP
KION GROUP: 0,80 Prozent
Quelle: KION GROUP
Platz 21: freenet
freenet: 0,87 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 20: Knorr-Bremse
Knorr-Bremse: 0,98 Prozent
Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG
Platz 19: Deutsche Wohnen SE
Deutsche Wohnen SE: 1,04 Prozent
Quelle: Deutsche Wohnen
Platz 18: Talanx
Talanx: 1,22 Prozent
Quelle: Talanx AG
Platz 17: GEA
GEA: 1,67 Prozent
Quelle: GEA Group
Platz 16: SCHOTT Pharma
SCHOTT Pharma: 2,04 Prozent
Quelle: SCHOTT Pharma
Platz 15: HOCHTIEF
HOCHTIEF: 2,15 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Delivery Hero
Delivery Hero: 2,20 Prozent
Quelle: Delivery Hero
Platz 13: TUI
TUI: 2,39 Prozent
Quelle: Dafinchi / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: HELLA GmbH
HELLA GmbH: 2,66 Prozent
Quelle: HELLA
Platz 11: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: 3,54 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Platz 10: Nordex
Nordex: 3,57 Prozent
Quelle: Nordex AG
Platz 9: WACKER CHEMIE
WACKER CHEMIE: 3,61 Prozent
Quelle: WACKER Chemie
Platz 8: CTS Eventim
CTS Eventim: 3,87 Prozent
Quelle: Willy Barton / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: TRATON
TRATON: 4,18 Prozent
Quelle: TRATON GROUP
Platz 6: Evonik
Evonik: 4,77 Prozent
Quelle: Evonik
Platz 5: LANXESS
LANXESS: 5,06 Prozent
Quelle: LANXESS
Platz 4: Lufthansa
Lufthansa: 6,67 Prozent
Quelle: Robert Sarosiek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Aurubis
Aurubis: 7,12 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images
Platz 2: HelloFresh
HelloFresh: 8,17 Prozent
Quelle: HelloFresh SE
Platz 1: Gerresheimer
Gerresheimer: 16,64 Prozent
Quelle: xxx
