KW 9: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche
So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen.
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 09/24 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 23.02.2024 und dem 01.03.2024. Stand ist der 01.03.2024.
Platz 50: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: -18,05 Prozent
Platz 49: Vitesco Technologies
Vitesco Technologies: -10,83 Prozent
Platz 48: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): -7,67 Prozent
Platz 47: Aroundtown SA
Aroundtown SA: -5,77 Prozent
Platz 46: Fraport
Fraport: -5,32 Prozent
Platz 45: Ströer SE
Ströer SE: -3,82 Prozent
Platz 44: Talanx
Talanx: -2,75 Prozent
Platz 43: LANXESS
LANXESS: -2,75 Prozent
Platz 42: Lufthansa
Lufthansa: -2,57 Prozent
Platz 41: FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ
FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ: -2,37 Prozent
Platz 40: United Internet
United Internet: -2,00 Prozent
Platz 39: Telefonica Deutschland
Telefonica Deutschland: -1,47 Prozent
Platz 38: TAG Immobilien
TAG Immobilien: -1,33 Prozent
Platz 37: Aurubis
Aurubis: -1,30 Prozent
Platz 36: RATIONAL
RATIONAL: -1,24 Prozent
Platz 35: Bechtle
Bechtle: -1,19 Prozent
Platz 34: Stabilus SE
Stabilus SE: -1,13 Prozent
Platz 33: PUMA SE
PUMA SE: -1,09 Prozent
Platz 32: ENCAVIS
ENCAVIS: -1,06 Prozent
Platz 31: LEG Immobilien
LEG Immobilien: -0,85 Prozent
Platz 30: Evonik
Evonik: -0,78 Prozent
Platz 29: Delivery Hero
Delivery Hero: -0,70 Prozent
Platz 28: RTL
RTL: -0,58 Prozent
Platz 27: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: -0,32 Prozent
Platz 26: Siltronic
Siltronic: -0,23 Prozent
Platz 25: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: 0 Prozent
Platz 24: HelloFresh
HelloFresh: 0,28 Prozent
Platz 23: HELLA GmbH
HELLA GmbH: 0,37 Prozent
Platz 22: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St
Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: 0,51 Prozent
Platz 21: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: 0,73 Prozent
Platz 20: GEA
GEA: 0,88 Prozent
Platz 19: HUGO BOSS
HUGO BOSS: 0,98 Prozent
Platz 18: KRONES
KRONES: 1,41 Prozent
Platz 17: Scout24
Scout24: 1,57 Prozent
Platz 16: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: 2,42 Prozent
Platz 15: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: 2,93 Prozent
Platz 14: Gerresheimer
Gerresheimer: 2,98 Prozent
Platz 13: CTS Eventim
CTS Eventim: 3,52 Prozent
Platz 12: Sixt SE St
Sixt SE St: 3,57 Prozent
Platz 11: K+S
K+S: 3,95 Prozent
Platz 10: freenet
freenet: 4,61 Prozent
Platz 9: HOCHTIEF
HOCHTIEF: 4,66 Prozent
Platz 8: Knorr-Bremse
Knorr-Bremse: 5,12 Prozent
Platz 7: Jungheinrich
Jungheinrich: 7,06 Prozent
Platz 6: WACKER CHEMIE
WACKER CHEMIE: 7,57 Prozent
Platz 5: thyssenkrupp
thyssenkrupp: 7,66 Prozent
Platz 4: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: 9,95 Prozent
Platz 3: KION GROUP
KION GROUP: 12,20 Prozent
Platz 2: Nordex
Nordex: 20,70 Prozent
Platz 1: SMA Solar
SMA Solar: 22,76 Prozent
