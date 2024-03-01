DAX17.735 +0,3%ESt504.895 +0,4%MSCIW3.364 +0,8%Dow39.087 +0,2%Nas16.275 +1,1%Bitcoin57.127 -0,1%Euro1,0836 +0,3%Öl83,46 -0,2%Gold2.084 ±0,0%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
NVIDIA 918422 Daimler Truck DTR0CK Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 Plug Power A1JA81 Rheinmetall 703000 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Amazon 906866 Bayer BAY001 RENK RENK73 NEL ASA A0B733 Super Micro Computer A0MKJF Apple 865985 Tesla A1CX3T BASF BASF11 Microsoft 870747
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
DAX und Wall Street gehen nach Rekordfahrt freundlich ins Wochenende -- Daimler Truck mit starkem Quartal -- Sixt in 2023 mit zweitbestem Gewinn der Geschichte -- Boeing, Airbus im Fokus
Top News
KW 9: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche
KW 9: Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - So performten Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Performance

KW 9: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche

03.03.24 03:21 Uhr
MDAX-Wochenrückblick: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer der Nebenwerte an der Börse Frankfurt | finanzen.net

So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
MDAX
26.120,6 PKT 296,0 PKT 1,15%
Charts|News|Analysen

Diese Ausschläge wiesen MDAX-Aktien in Kalenderwoche 9 aus

Platz 51: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 09/24 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 23.02.2024 und dem 01.03.2024. Stand ist der 01.03.2024.

Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 50: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: -18,05 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 49: Vitesco Technologies

Vitesco Technologies: -10,83 Prozent

Quelle: Vitesco Technologies

Platz 48: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)

Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): -7,67 Prozent

Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy

Platz 47: Aroundtown SA

Aroundtown SA: -5,77 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 46: Fraport

Fraport: -5,32 Prozent

Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt

Platz 45: Ströer SE

Ströer SE: -3,82 Prozent

Quelle: STRÖER

Platz 44: Talanx

Talanx: -2,75 Prozent

Quelle: Talanx AG

Platz 43: LANXESS

LANXESS: -2,75 Prozent

Quelle: LANXESS

Platz 42: Lufthansa

Lufthansa: -2,57 Prozent

Quelle: Robert Sarosiek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 41: FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ

FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ: -2,37 Prozent

Quelle: FUCHS PETROLUB

Platz 40: United Internet

United Internet: -2,00 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 39: Telefonica Deutschland

Telefonica Deutschland: -1,47 Prozent

Quelle: o2

Platz 38: TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien: -1,33 Prozent

Quelle: TAG Immobilien

Platz 37: Aurubis

Aurubis: -1,30 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images

Platz 36: RATIONAL

RATIONAL: -1,24 Prozent

Quelle: Rational

Platz 35: Bechtle

Bechtle: -1,19 Prozent

Platz 34: Stabilus SE

Stabilus SE: -1,13 Prozent

Quelle: Stabilus

Platz 33: PUMA SE

PUMA SE: -1,09 Prozent

Quelle: Puma

Platz 32: ENCAVIS

ENCAVIS: -1,06 Prozent

Quelle: Capital Stage AG

Platz 31: LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien: -0,85 Prozent

Quelle: LEG Immobilien

Platz 30: Evonik

Evonik: -0,78 Prozent

Quelle: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero: -0,70 Prozent

Quelle: Delivery Hero

Platz 28: RTL

RTL: -0,58 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: -0,32 Prozent

Quelle: REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 26: Siltronic

Siltronic: -0,23 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: 0 Prozent

Quelle: JENOPTIK

Platz 24: HelloFresh

HelloFresh: 0,28 Prozent

Quelle: HelloFresh SE

Platz 23: HELLA GmbH

HELLA GmbH: 0,37 Prozent

Quelle: HELLA

Platz 22: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St

Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: 0,51 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care

Platz 21: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: 0,73 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 20: GEA

GEA: 0,88 Prozent

Quelle: GEA Group

Platz 19: HUGO BOSS

HUGO BOSS: 0,98 Prozent

Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ

Platz 18: KRONES

KRONES: 1,41 Prozent

Quelle: Krones AG

Platz 17: Scout24

Scout24: 1,57 Prozent

Quelle: Scout24

Platz 16: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: 2,42 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 15: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: 2,93 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer: 2,98 Prozent

Quelle: Daniel Gebauer / Gerresheimer AG

Platz 13: CTS Eventim

CTS Eventim: 3,52 Prozent

Quelle: Willy Barton / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Sixt SE St

Sixt SE St: 3,57 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: K+S

K+S: 3,95 Prozent

Quelle: K+S

Platz 10: freenet

freenet: 4,61 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 9: HOCHTIEF

HOCHTIEF: 4,66 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse: 5,12 Prozent

Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG

Platz 7: Jungheinrich

Jungheinrich: 7,06 Prozent

Quelle: Jungheinrich AG

Platz 6: WACKER CHEMIE

WACKER CHEMIE: 7,57 Prozent

Quelle: Wacker Chemie

Platz 5: thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp: 7,66 Prozent

Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG

Platz 4: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: 9,95 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 3: KION GROUP

KION GROUP: 12,20 Prozent

Quelle: KION GROUP

Platz 2: Nordex

Nordex: 20,70 Prozent

Quelle: Nordex AG

Platz 1: SMA Solar

SMA Solar: 22,76 Prozent

Quelle: SMA Solar

Bildquellen: AshDesign / Shutterstock.com, photofriday / Shutterstock.com

Mehr zum Thema MDAX

03:35Top-News der Woche: Diese Themen waren diese Woche wichtig
03:21KW 9: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche
02.03.24Februar 2024: So bewegten sich die MDAX-Aktien im abgelaufenen Monat
02.03.24Warnstreik behindert Betrieb bei Lufthansa Cargo
02.03.24Tarifkonflikt: Warnstreik bei Lufthansa-Frachttochter -vor allem Frankfurt betroffen
02.03.24S&P 500 scores gains last seen in 1971 as AI hopes fuel ‘second’ leg of rally
01.03.24Expert Outlook: FMC Through The Eyes Of 11 Analysts
01.03.24GEA Group AG (GEAGF) Upgraded to Strong Buy: Here's Why