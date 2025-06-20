DAX23.351 +1,3%ESt505.234 +0,7%Top 10 Crypto13,20 -2,8%Dow42.207 +0,1%Nas19.447 -0,5%Bitcoin89.593 -0,1%Euro1,1523 ±0,0%Öl77,32 -1,8%Gold3.369 ±0,0%
Tech-Branche im Fokus

Die Highlights im TecDAX: Gewinner und Verlierer der KW 25 im Überblick

21.06.25 02:12 Uhr
TecDAX KW 25: Die besten und schlechtesten Aktien der Woche im Überblick | finanzen.net
Börse Frankfurt

So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX in der zurückliegenden Handelswoche.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
TecDAX
3.751,2 PKT 17,5 PKT 0,47%
Charts|News|Analysen

Die schlechtesten und besten TecDAX-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 25

Platz 31: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX in KW 25/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 13.06.2025 und dem 20.06.2025. Stand ist der 20.06.2025.

Quelle: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

Platz 30: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: -11,54 Prozent

Quelle: REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 29: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: -10,23 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 28: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: -7,84 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 27: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: -7,14 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Bechtle

Bechtle: -5,05 Prozent

Quelle: Bechtle AG

Platz 25: CANCOM SE

CANCOM SE: -4,94 Prozent

Quelle: Cancom

Platz 24: Siltronic

Siltronic: -4,54 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: PNE

PNE: -3,92 Prozent

Quelle: PNE

Platz 22: Nordex

Nordex: -3,51 Prozent

Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Infineon

Infineon: -3,39 Prozent

Quelle: Infineon Technologies

Platz 20: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: -3,26 Prozent

Quelle: TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 19: Formycon

Formycon: -2,95 Prozent

Quelle: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Eckert Ziegler

Eckert Ziegler: -2,60 Prozent

Quelle: Eckert & Ziegler

Platz 17: IONOS

IONOS: -2,29 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Elmos Semiconductor

Elmos Semiconductor: -2,21 Prozent

Quelle: Elmos Semiconductor SE

Platz 15: SAP SE

SAP SE: -1,41 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: freenet

freenet: -1,39 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 13: Drägerwerk

Drägerwerk: -1,16 Prozent

Quelle: Drägerwerk

Platz 12: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: -0,75 Prozent

Quelle: Tobias Steinert / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: United Internet

United Internet: -0,66 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: -0,31 Prozent

Quelle: QIAGEN

Platz 9: SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec)

SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec): -0,05 Prozent

Quelle: SUSS MicroTec SE

Platz 8: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: 0,37 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 7: 1&1

1&1: 0,54 Prozent

Quelle: 1&1 AG

Platz 6: Kontron

Kontron: 1,12 Prozent

Quelle: Kontron

Platz 5: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: 1,27 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: ATOSS Software

ATOSS Software: 1,46 Prozent

Quelle: OleksandrShnuryk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: CompuGroup Medical SE

CompuGroup Medical SE: 2,54 Prozent

Quelle: CompuGroup Medical

Platz 2: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: 4,09 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: 4,45 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

