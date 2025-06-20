Die Highlights im TecDAX: Gewinner und Verlierer der KW 25 im Überblick
So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX in der zurückliegenden Handelswoche.
Platz 31: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX in KW 25/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 13.06.2025 und dem 20.06.2025. Stand ist der 20.06.2025.
Quelle: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag
Platz 30: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: -11,54 Prozent
Quelle: REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images
Platz 29: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: -10,23 Prozent
Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Platz 28: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: -7,84 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Platz 27: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: -7,14 Prozent
Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: Bechtle
Bechtle: -5,05 Prozent
Quelle: Bechtle AG
Platz 25: CANCOM SE
CANCOM SE: -4,94 Prozent
Quelle: Cancom
Platz 24: Siltronic
Siltronic: -4,54 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: PNE
PNE: -3,92 Prozent
Quelle: PNE
Platz 22: Nordex
Nordex: -3,51 Prozent
Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Infineon
Infineon: -3,39 Prozent
Quelle: Infineon Technologies
Platz 20: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: -3,26 Prozent
Quelle: TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP/Getty Images
Platz 19: Formycon
Formycon: -2,95 Prozent
Quelle: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Eckert Ziegler
Eckert Ziegler: -2,60 Prozent
Quelle: Eckert & Ziegler
Platz 17: IONOS
IONOS: -2,29 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Elmos Semiconductor
Elmos Semiconductor: -2,21 Prozent
Quelle: Elmos Semiconductor SE
Platz 15: SAP SE
SAP SE: -1,41 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: freenet
freenet: -1,39 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 13: Drägerwerk
Drägerwerk: -1,16 Prozent
Quelle: Drägerwerk
Platz 12: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: -0,75 Prozent
Quelle: Tobias Steinert / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: United Internet
United Internet: -0,66 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: -0,31 Prozent
Quelle: QIAGEN
Platz 9: SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec)
SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec): -0,05 Prozent
Quelle: SUSS MicroTec SE
Platz 8: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: 0,37 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
Platz 7: 1&1
1&1: 0,54 Prozent
Quelle: 1&1 AG
Platz 6: Kontron
Kontron: 1,12 Prozent
Quelle: Kontron
Platz 5: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: 1,27 Prozent
Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: ATOSS Software
ATOSS Software: 1,46 Prozent
Quelle: OleksandrShnuryk / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: CompuGroup Medical SE
CompuGroup Medical SE: 2,54 Prozent
Quelle: CompuGroup Medical
Platz 2: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: 4,09 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: 4,45 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
