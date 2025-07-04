DAX23.787 -0,6%ESt505.289 -1,0%Top 10 Crypto13,56 -1,1%Dow44.829 +0,8%Nas20.601 +1,0%Bitcoin91.662 -0,1%Euro1,1775 ±-0,0%Öl68,51 -0,5%Gold3.338 ±0,0%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Rheinmetall 703000 NVIDIA 918422 RENK RENK73 Tesla A1CX3T Lufthansa 823212 Siemens Energy ENER6Y HENSOLDT HAG000 Infineon 623100 BYD A0M4W9 NEL ASA A0B733 BASF BASF11 Commerzbank CBK100 BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Novo Nordisk A3EU6F Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
DAX schließt tiefer -- Wall Street bleibt zu -- Trumps Steuergesetz verabschiedet -- Palantir, Novo Nordisk, DroneShield, DHL, Rüstungsaktien, thyssenkrupp, Apple, D-Wave, Siemens Energy im Fokus
Top News
KW 27: So performten die MDAX-Aktien zuletzt KW 27: So performten die MDAX-Aktien zuletzt
Die Highlights im TecDAX: Gewinner und Verlierer unter den Tech-Aktien in der KW 27 im Überblick Die Highlights im TecDAX: Gewinner und Verlierer unter den Tech-Aktien in der KW 27 im Überblick
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Mehr Rendite für Dich – mit ZERO-Trading ohne Ordergebühren (zzgl. Spreads). Jetzt mit wenigen Klicks starten!
Tech-Branche im Fokus

Die Highlights im TecDAX: Gewinner und Verlierer unter den Tech-Aktien in der KW 27 im Überblick

05.07.25 04:41 Uhr
TecDAX KW 27: Die besten und schlechtesten Aktien der Woche im Überblick | finanzen.net
Börse Frankfurt

So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX in der zurückliegenden Handelswoche. Die schlechtesten und besten Tech-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 26 im Überblick.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
TecDAX
3.872,4 PKT -9,0 PKT -0,23%
Charts|News|Analysen

Die schlechtesten und besten TecDAX-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 27

Platz 31: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX in KW 27/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 27.06.2025 und dem 04.07.2025. Stand ist der 04.07.2025.

Quelle: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

Platz 30: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: -5,96 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 29: CANCOM SE

CANCOM SE: -5,71 Prozent

Quelle: Cancom

Platz 28: SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec)

SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec): -5,43 Prozent

Quelle: SUSS MicroTec SE

Platz 27: Siltronic

Siltronic: -3,99 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 26: Bechtle

Bechtle: -3,68 Prozent

Quelle: Bechtle AG

Platz 25: IONOS

IONOS: -3,26 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Drägerwerk

Drägerwerk: -2,53 Prozent

Quelle: Drägerwerk

Platz 23: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: -2,27 Prozent

Quelle: JENOPTIK

Platz 22: Eckert Ziegler

Eckert Ziegler: -2,14 Prozent

Quelle: Eckert & Ziegler

Wer­bung

Platz 21: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: -1,71 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 20: 1&1

1&1: -1,17 Prozent

Quelle: 1&1 Drillisch

Platz 19: United Internet

United Internet: -1,14 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: -1,08 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: SAP SE

SAP SE: -0,97 Prozent

Quelle: SAP

Wer­bung

Platz 16: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: -0,96 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Nagarro SE

Nagarro SE: -0,68 Prozent

Quelle: Nagarro

Platz 14: freenet

freenet: -0,65 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 13: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: -0,41 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: -0,36 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 11: ATOSS Software

ATOSS Software: -0,14 Prozent

Quelle: OleksandrShnuryk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: 0,33 Prozent

Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Formycon

Formycon: 0,34 Prozent

Quelle: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: PNE

PNE: 0,79 Prozent

Quelle: PNE

Platz 7: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: 0,90 Prozent

Quelle: evotec

Platz 6: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: 3,12 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 5: Infineon

Infineon: 3,20 Prozent

Quelle: Infineon Technologies

Platz 4: Elmos Semiconductor

Elmos Semiconductor: 3,27 Prozent

Quelle: Elmos Semiconductor SE

Platz 3: Kontron

Kontron: 3,83 Prozent

Quelle: Kontron

Platz 2: Nordex

Nordex: 3,89 Prozent

Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: 4,15 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

Mehr zum Thema TecDAX

04:41Die Highlights im TecDAX: Gewinner und Verlierer unter den Tech-Aktien in der KW 27 im Überblick
04:10Infineon-CEO: Herlitschka: „Wir müssen genau überlegen, wo was stattfindet“
04.07.25Top-News der Woche: Diese Themen waren diese Woche wichtig
04.07.25Schwache Performance in Frankfurt: TecDAX schlussendlich schwächer
04.07.25Anleger in Frankfurt halten sich zurück: TecDAX verbucht am Nachmittag Verluste
04.07.25Anleger in Frankfurt halten sich zurück: TecDAX am Mittag in der Verlustzone
04.07.25Angespannte Stimmung in Frankfurt: TecDAX verliert zum Start des Freitagshandels
04.07.25DAX schließt tiefer -- Wall Street bleibt zu -- Trumps Steuergesetz verabschiedet -- Palantir, Novo Nordisk, DroneShield, DHL, Rüstungsaktien, thyssenkrupp, Apple, D-Wave, Siemens Energy im Fokus
mehr