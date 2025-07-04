Tech-Branche im Fokus

Die Highlights im TecDAX: Gewinner und Verlierer unter den Tech-Aktien in der KW 27 im Überblick

05.07.25 04:41 Uhr

Börse Frankfurt

So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX in der zurückliegenden Handelswoche. Die schlechtesten und besten Tech-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 26 im Überblick.

Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag