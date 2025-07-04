Die Highlights im TecDAX: Gewinner und Verlierer unter den Tech-Aktien in der KW 27 im Überblick
So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX in der zurückliegenden Handelswoche. Die schlechtesten und besten Tech-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 26 im Überblick.
Platz 31: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX in KW 27/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 27.06.2025 und dem 04.07.2025. Stand ist der 04.07.2025.
Quelle: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag
Platz 30: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: -5,96 Prozent
Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Platz 29: CANCOM SE
CANCOM SE: -5,71 Prozent
Quelle: Cancom
Platz 28: SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec)
SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec): -5,43 Prozent
Quelle: SUSS MicroTec SE
Platz 27: Siltronic
Siltronic: -3,99 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: Bechtle
Bechtle: -3,68 Prozent
Quelle: Bechtle AG
Platz 25: IONOS
IONOS: -3,26 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Drägerwerk
Drägerwerk: -2,53 Prozent
Quelle: Drägerwerk
Platz 23: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: -2,27 Prozent
Quelle: JENOPTIK
Platz 22: Eckert Ziegler
Eckert Ziegler: -2,14 Prozent
Quelle: Eckert & Ziegler
Platz 21: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: -1,71 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Platz 20: 1&1
1&1: -1,17 Prozent
Quelle: 1&1 Drillisch
Platz 19: United Internet
United Internet: -1,14 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: -1,08 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: SAP SE
SAP SE: -0,97 Prozent
Quelle: SAP
Platz 16: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: -0,96 Prozent
Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Nagarro SE
Nagarro SE: -0,68 Prozent
Quelle: Nagarro
Platz 14: freenet
freenet: -0,65 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 13: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: -0,41 Prozent
Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: -0,36 Prozent
Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: ATOSS Software
ATOSS Software: -0,14 Prozent
Quelle: OleksandrShnuryk / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: 0,33 Prozent
Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: Formycon
Formycon: 0,34 Prozent
Quelle: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: PNE
PNE: 0,79 Prozent
Quelle: PNE
Platz 7: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: 0,90 Prozent
Quelle: evotec
Platz 6: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: 3,12 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
Platz 5: Infineon
Infineon: 3,20 Prozent
Quelle: Infineon Technologies
Platz 4: Elmos Semiconductor
Elmos Semiconductor: 3,27 Prozent
Quelle: Elmos Semiconductor SE
Platz 3: Kontron
Kontron: 3,83 Prozent
Quelle: Kontron
Platz 2: Nordex
Nordex: 3,89 Prozent
Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: 4,15 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
