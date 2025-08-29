DAX23.902 -0,6%ESt505.352 -0,8%Top 10 Crypto15,11 -5,0%Dow45.545 -0,2%Nas21.456 -1,2%Bitcoin93.128 +0,1%Euro1,1685 ±0,0%Öl68,12 -0,2%Gold3.448 ±0,0%
Tops & Flops

August 2025: So bewegten sich die MDAX-Aktien im abgelaufenen Monat

31.08.25 02:14 Uhr
MDAX-Performance im August 2025: Top- und Flop-Aktien im Überblick | finanzen.net

Der deutsche Index für mittelständische Unternehmen MDAX bewegte sich im August deutlich. So schlugen sich die Einzelwerte.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
MDAX
30.286,9 PKT -71,6 PKT -0,24%
Charts|News|Analysen

Diese Ausschläge wiesen MDAX-Aktien im August 2025 aus

Platz 51: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX im August 2025 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 31.07.2025 und dem 29.08.2025. Stand ist der 29.08.2025.

Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 50: CTS Eventim

CTS Eventim: -19,35 Prozent

Quelle: Willy Barton / Shutterstock.com

Platz 49: HelloFresh

HelloFresh: -18,68 Prozent

Quelle: HelloFresh SE

Platz 48: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)

Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): -16,64 Prozent

Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy

Platz 47: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: -15,67 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 46: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: -14,85 Prozent

Quelle: REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 45: Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero: -13,73 Prozent

Quelle: Delivery Hero

Platz 44: K+S

K+S: -13,03 Prozent

Quelle: K+S

Platz 43: Ströer SE

Ströer SE: -12,08 Prozent

Quelle: STRÖER

Platz 42: thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp: -11,66 Prozent

Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG

Platz 41: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: -11,39 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 40: Jungheinrich

Jungheinrich: -10,70 Prozent

Quelle: Jungheinrich AG

Platz 39: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: -9,99 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 38: IONOS

IONOS: -8,51 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 37: RENK

RENK: -8,45 Prozent

Quelle: RENK Group AG

Platz 36: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: -7,75 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 35: Bilfinger SE

Bilfinger SE: -6,49 Prozent

Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck

Platz 34: RATIONAL

RATIONAL: -6,25 Prozent

Quelle: Rational

Platz 33: Scout24

Scout24: -5,71 Prozent

Quelle: Scout24

Platz 32: Evonik

Evonik: -5,61 Prozent

Quelle: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

Platz 31: HELLA GmbH

HELLA GmbH: -4,02 Prozent

Quelle: HELLA

Platz 30: Nordex

Nordex: -3,24 Prozent

Quelle: Nordex AG

Platz 29: GEA

GEA: -1,43 Prozent

Quelle: GEA Group

Platz 28: WACKER CHEMIE

WACKER CHEMIE: -0,76 Prozent

Quelle: WACKER Chemie

Platz 27: Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer: -0,60 Prozent

Quelle: Daniel Gebauer / Gerresheimer AG

Platz 26: LANXESS

LANXESS: 0,17 Prozent

Quelle: Lanxess

Platz 25: freenet

freenet: 0,21 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 24: Deutsche Wohnen SE

Deutsche Wohnen SE: 0,22 Prozent

Quelle: Deutsche Wohnen

Platz 23: DWS Group GmbH

DWS Group GmbH: 0,57 Prozent

Quelle: Olga P Galkina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: 0,61 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Talanx

Talanx: 1,03 Prozent

Quelle: Talanx AG

Platz 20: KRONES

KRONES: 1,08 Prozent

Quelle: Krones AG

Platz 19: Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse: 1,54 Prozent

Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG

Platz 18: Bechtle

Bechtle: 1,57 Prozent

Quelle: Bechtle AG

Platz 17: RTL

RTL: 1,73 Prozent

Quelle: RTL Group

Platz 16: FUCHS SE VZ

FUCHS SE VZ: 1,94 Prozent

Quelle: Bildmaterial © copyright FUCHS PETROLUB AG

Platz 15: KION GROUP

KION GROUP: 2,49 Prozent

Quelle: KION GROUP

Platz 14: HUGO BOSS

HUGO BOSS: 2,56 Prozent

Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ

Platz 13: LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien: 2,58 Prozent

Quelle: LEG Immobilien

Platz 12: TRATON

TRATON: 4,84 Prozent

Quelle: TRATON GROUP

Platz 11: Lufthansa

Lufthansa: 5,46 Prozent

Quelle: Lufthansa

Platz 10: flatexDEGIRO

flatexDEGIRO: 6,24 Prozent

Quelle: Ralf Liebhold / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Aroundtown SA

Aroundtown SA: 6,81 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien: 8,28 Prozent

Quelle: TAG Immobilien

Platz 7: United Internet

United Internet: 8,33 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: AUTO1

AUTO1: 9,06 Prozent

Quelle: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: TUI

TUI: 9,90 Prozent

Quelle: Dafinchi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Aurubis

Aurubis: 10,67 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images

Platz 3: Fraport

Fraport: 11,94 Prozent

Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt

Platz 2: HOCHTIEF

HOCHTIEF: 12,78 Prozent

Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: PUMA SE

PUMA SE: 15,26 Prozent

Quelle: Puma

Bildquellen: SergeyP / Shutterstock.com, Ismagilov / Shutterstock.com

