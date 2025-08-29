August 2025: So bewegten sich die MDAX-Aktien im abgelaufenen Monat
Der deutsche Index für mittelständische Unternehmen MDAX bewegte sich im August deutlich. So schlugen sich die Einzelwerte.
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX im August 2025 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 31.07.2025 und dem 29.08.2025. Stand ist der 29.08.2025.
Platz 50: CTS Eventim
CTS Eventim: -19,35 Prozent
Platz 49: HelloFresh
HelloFresh: -18,68 Prozent
Platz 48: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): -16,64 Prozent
Platz 47: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: -15,67 Prozent
Platz 46: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: -14,85 Prozent
Platz 45: Delivery Hero
Delivery Hero: -13,73 Prozent
Platz 44: K+S
K+S: -13,03 Prozent
Platz 43: Ströer SE
Ströer SE: -12,08 Prozent
Platz 42: thyssenkrupp
thyssenkrupp: -11,66 Prozent
Platz 41: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: -11,39 Prozent
Platz 40: Jungheinrich
Jungheinrich: -10,70 Prozent
Platz 39: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: -9,99 Prozent
Platz 38: IONOS
IONOS: -8,51 Prozent
Platz 37: RENK
RENK: -8,45 Prozent
Platz 36: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: -7,75 Prozent
Platz 35: Bilfinger SE
Bilfinger SE: -6,49 Prozent
Platz 34: RATIONAL
RATIONAL: -6,25 Prozent
Platz 33: Scout24
Scout24: -5,71 Prozent
Platz 32: Evonik
Evonik: -5,61 Prozent
Platz 31: HELLA GmbH
HELLA GmbH: -4,02 Prozent
Platz 30: Nordex
Nordex: -3,24 Prozent
Platz 29: GEA
GEA: -1,43 Prozent
Platz 28: WACKER CHEMIE
WACKER CHEMIE: -0,76 Prozent
Platz 27: Gerresheimer
Gerresheimer: -0,60 Prozent
Platz 26: LANXESS
LANXESS: 0,17 Prozent
Platz 25: freenet
freenet: 0,21 Prozent
Platz 24: Deutsche Wohnen SE
Deutsche Wohnen SE: 0,22 Prozent
Platz 23: DWS Group GmbH
DWS Group GmbH: 0,57 Prozent
Platz 22: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: 0,61 Prozent
Platz 21: Talanx
Talanx: 1,03 Prozent
Platz 20: KRONES
KRONES: 1,08 Prozent
Platz 19: Knorr-Bremse
Knorr-Bremse: 1,54 Prozent
Platz 18: Bechtle
Bechtle: 1,57 Prozent
Platz 17: RTL
RTL: 1,73 Prozent
Platz 16: FUCHS SE VZ
FUCHS SE VZ: 1,94 Prozent
Platz 15: KION GROUP
KION GROUP: 2,49 Prozent
Platz 14: HUGO BOSS
HUGO BOSS: 2,56 Prozent
Platz 13: LEG Immobilien
LEG Immobilien: 2,58 Prozent
Platz 12: TRATON
TRATON: 4,84 Prozent
Platz 11: Lufthansa
Lufthansa: 5,46 Prozent
Platz 10: flatexDEGIRO
flatexDEGIRO: 6,24 Prozent
Platz 9: Aroundtown SA
Aroundtown SA: 6,81 Prozent
Platz 8: TAG Immobilien
TAG Immobilien: 8,28 Prozent
Platz 7: United Internet
United Internet: 8,33 Prozent
Platz 6: AUTO1
AUTO1: 9,06 Prozent
Platz 5: TUI
TUI: 9,90 Prozent
Platz 4: Aurubis
Aurubis: 10,67 Prozent
Platz 3: Fraport
Fraport: 11,94 Prozent
Platz 2: HOCHTIEF
HOCHTIEF: 12,78 Prozent
Platz 1: PUMA SE
PUMA SE: 15,26 Prozent
