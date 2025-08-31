August 2025: So performten die einzelnen DAX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Der achte Monat des Jahres hatte für Investoren einiges zu bieten und brachte spürbare Bewegung an die Märkte. Zahlreiche Impulse sorgten für Dynamik. Erfahren Sie, wie sich die DAX-Einzelwerte im August entwickelt haben.
Platz 41: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im DAX 40 im August 2025 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 31.07.2025 und dem 29.08.2025. Stand ist der 29.08.2025.
Platz 40: Siemens Energy
Siemens Energy: -11,06 Prozent
Quelle: Siemens Energy AG
Platz 39: Beiersdorf
Beiersdorf: -9,87 Prozent
Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 38: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: -9,34 Prozent
Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com
Platz 37: SAP SE
SAP SE: -7,62 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 36: Zalando
Zalando: -7,47 Prozent
Quelle: Hannelore Foerster/Getty Images
Platz 35: Hannover Rück
Hannover Rück: -6,61 Prozent
Quelle: www.hannover-rueck.de
Platz 34: Daimler Truck
Daimler Truck: -6,21 Prozent
Quelle: Daimler Truck AG
Platz 33: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft: -5,39 Prozent
Quelle: Sean Gallup/Getty Images
Platz 32: RWE
RWE: -4,65 Prozent
Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com
Platz 31: EON SE
EON SE: -4,45 Prozent
Quelle: PATRIK STOLLARZ/AFP/Getty Images
Platz 30: Brenntag SE
Brenntag SE: -3,04 Prozent
Quelle: Brenntag AG
Platz 29: Rheinmetall
Rheinmetall: -2,65 Prozent
Quelle: Tobias Arhelger / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: Merck
Merck: -1,81 Prozent
Quelle: Merck KGaA
Platz 27: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St
Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: -1,55 Prozent
Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care
Platz 26: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post): -1,44 Prozent
Quelle: AIF
Platz 25: adidas
adidas: -1,01 Prozent
Quelle: paul prescott / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Deutsche Börse
Deutsche Börse: -0,98 Prozent
Quelle: Jorg Hackemann / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: -0,83 Prozent
Quelle: Tobias Steinert / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Continental
Continental: -0,27 Prozent
Quelle: Continental
Platz 21: Heidelberg Materials
Heidelberg Materials: -0,25 Prozent
Quelle: Strahlengang / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: 0,02 Prozent
Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: MTU Aero Engines
MTU Aero Engines: 0,74 Prozent
Quelle: MTU Aero Engines
Platz 18: Infineon
Infineon: 0,94 Prozent
Quelle: Infineon Technologies
Platz 17: Vonovia SE
Vonovia SE: 1,28 Prozent
Quelle: Vonovia SE
Platz 16: Porsche
Porsche: 1,59 Prozent
Quelle: http://www.porsche.com
Platz 15: Airbus SE
Airbus SE: 1,75 Prozent
Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Commerzbank
Commerzbank: 1,81 Prozent
Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Bayer
Bayer: 2,60 Prozent
Quelle: Bayer AG
Platz 12: Porsche Automobil vz
Porsche Automobil vz: 3,00 Prozent
Quelle: THOMAS KIENZLE / Kontributor/Getty Images
Platz 11: Deutsche Bank
Deutsche Bank: 3,61 Prozent
Quelle: Slava2009 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Allianz
Allianz: 4,03 Prozent
Quelle: JPstock / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: Symrise
Symrise: 4,13 Prozent
Quelle: Symrise AG
Platz 8: BASF
BASF: 5,10 Prozent
Quelle: Pressefoto BASF
Platz 7: Siemens
Siemens: 5,20 Prozent
Quelle: A.Penkov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: 5,68 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)
Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler): 6,49 Prozent
Quelle: ben bryant / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Henkel vz
Henkel vz: 6,63 Prozent
Quelle: Henkel AG
Platz 3: BMW
BMW: 6,65 Prozent
Quelle: BMW Group
Platz 2: Volkswagen (VW) vz
Volkswagen (VW) vz: 8,10 Prozent
Quelle: FotograFFF / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Fresenius SE
Fresenius SE: 10,55 Prozent
Quelle: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com
