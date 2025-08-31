DAX23.902 -0,6%ESt505.352 -0,8%Top 10 Crypto15,25 -4,1%Dow45.509 -0,3%Nas21.468 -1,1%Bitcoin92.843 -3,6%Euro1,1698 +0,2%Öl68,13 -0,2%Gold3.447 +0,9%
Tops & Flops

August 2025: So performten die einzelnen DAX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat

29.08.25 18:08 Uhr
DAX im August 2025: Diese Aktien waren die größten Gewinner und Verlierer

Der achte Monat des Jahres hatte für Investoren einiges zu bieten und brachte spürbare Bewegung an die Märkte. Zahlreiche Impulse sorgten für Dynamik. Erfahren Sie, wie sich die DAX-Einzelwerte im August entwickelt haben.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
DAX 40
23.902,2 PKT -137,7 PKT -0,57%
Charts|News|Analysen

So bewegten sich die DAX-Werte im August 2025.

Platz 41: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im DAX 40 im August 2025 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 31.07.2025 und dem 29.08.2025. Stand ist der 29.08.2025.

Quelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com

Platz 40: Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy: -11,06 Prozent

Quelle: Siemens Energy AG

Platz 39: Beiersdorf

Beiersdorf: -9,87 Prozent

Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 38: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: -9,34 Prozent

Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 37: SAP SE

SAP SE: -7,62 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 36: Zalando

Zalando: -7,47 Prozent

Quelle: Hannelore Foerster/Getty Images

Platz 35: Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück: -6,61 Prozent

Quelle: www.hannover-rueck.de

Platz 34: Daimler Truck

Daimler Truck: -6,21 Prozent

Quelle: Daimler Truck AG

Platz 33: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft: -5,39 Prozent

Quelle: Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Platz 32: RWE

RWE: -4,65 Prozent

Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 31: EON SE

EON SE: -4,45 Prozent

Quelle: PATRIK STOLLARZ/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 30: Brenntag SE

Brenntag SE: -3,04 Prozent

Quelle: Brenntag AG

Platz 29: Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall: -2,65 Prozent

Quelle: Tobias Arhelger / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Merck

Merck: -1,81 Prozent

Quelle: Merck KGaA

Platz 27: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St

Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: -1,55 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care

Platz 26: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)

DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post): -1,44 Prozent

Quelle: AIF

Platz 25: adidas

adidas: -1,01 Prozent

Quelle: paul prescott / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse: -0,98 Prozent

Quelle: Jorg Hackemann / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: -0,83 Prozent

Quelle: Tobias Steinert / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Continental

Continental: -0,27 Prozent

Quelle: Continental

Platz 21: Heidelberg Materials

Heidelberg Materials: -0,25 Prozent

Quelle: Strahlengang / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: 0,02 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines: 0,74 Prozent

Quelle: MTU Aero Engines

Platz 18: Infineon

Infineon: 0,94 Prozent

Quelle: Infineon Technologies

Platz 17: Vonovia SE

Vonovia SE: 1,28 Prozent

Quelle: Vonovia SE

Platz 16: Porsche

Porsche: 1,59 Prozent

Quelle: http://www.porsche.com

Platz 15: Airbus SE

Airbus SE: 1,75 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Commerzbank

Commerzbank: 1,81 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Bayer

Bayer: 2,60 Prozent

Quelle: Bayer AG

Platz 12: Porsche Automobil vz

Porsche Automobil vz: 3,00 Prozent

Quelle: THOMAS KIENZLE / Kontributor/Getty Images

Platz 11: Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank: 3,61 Prozent

Quelle: Slava2009 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Allianz

Allianz: 4,03 Prozent

Quelle: JPstock / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Symrise

Symrise: 4,13 Prozent

Quelle: Symrise AG

Platz 8: BASF

BASF: 5,10 Prozent

Quelle: Pressefoto BASF

Platz 7: Siemens

Siemens: 5,20 Prozent

Quelle: A.Penkov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: 5,68 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)

Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler): 6,49 Prozent

Quelle: ben bryant / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Henkel vz

Henkel vz: 6,63 Prozent

Quelle: Henkel AG

Platz 3: BMW

BMW: 6,65 Prozent

Quelle: BMW Group

Platz 2: Volkswagen (VW) vz

Volkswagen (VW) vz: 8,10 Prozent

Quelle: FotograFFF / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Fresenius SE

Fresenius SE: 10,55 Prozent

Quelle: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com, Sebastian Kaulitzki / Shutterstock.com

Mehr zum Thema DAX 40

