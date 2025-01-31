Januar 2025: So bewegten sich die MDAX-Aktien im abgelaufenen Monat
Der deutsche Index für mittelständische Unternehmen MDAX bewegte sich im Januar deutlich. So schlugen sich die Einzelwerte.
Platz 51: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX im Januar 2025 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 30.12.2024 und dem 31.01.2025. Stand ist der 31.01.2025.
Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com
Platz 50: PUMA SE
PUMA SE: -31,45 Prozent
Quelle: Puma
Platz 49: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: -11,20 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
Platz 48: HelloFresh
HelloFresh: -9,44 Prozent
Quelle: HelloFresh SE
Platz 47: Delivery Hero
Delivery Hero: -7,93 Prozent
Quelle: Delivery Hero
Platz 46: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): -7,74 Prozent
Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy
Platz 45: SCHOTT Pharma
SCHOTT Pharma: -6,28 Prozent
Quelle: SCHOTT Pharma
Platz 44: WACKER CHEMIE
WACKER CHEMIE: -5,20 Prozent
Quelle: WACKER Chemie
Platz 43: Siltronic
Siltronic: -4,73 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 42: Gerresheimer
Gerresheimer: -4,37 Prozent
Quelle: xxx
Platz 41: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: -3,21 Prozent
Quelle: JENOPTIK
Platz 40: Jungheinrich
Jungheinrich: -2,73 Prozent
Quelle: Karolis Kavolelis / Shutterstock.com
Platz 39: LEG Immobilien
LEG Immobilien: -2,59 Prozent
Quelle: LEG Immobilien
Platz 38: TUI
TUI: -1,75 Prozent
Quelle: Dafinchi / Shutterstock.com
Platz 37: Aroundtown SA
Aroundtown SA: -1,75 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 36: Fraport
Fraport: -1,71 Prozent
Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt
Platz 35: Aurubis
Aurubis: -1,11 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images
Platz 34: Nordex
Nordex: -0,71 Prozent
Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 33: Talanx
Talanx: -0,06 Prozent
Quelle: Talanx AG
Platz 32: TAG Immobilien
TAG Immobilien: 0,42 Prozent
Quelle: TAG Immobilien
Platz 31: HUGO BOSS
HUGO BOSS: 1,00 Prozent
Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ
Platz 30: HELLA GmbH
HELLA GmbH: 1,46 Prozent
Quelle: HELLA
Platz 29: Lufthansa
Lufthansa: 1,46 Prozent
Quelle: Vacclav / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: United Internet
United Internet: 3,45 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: RATIONAL
RATIONAL: 4,19 Prozent
Quelle: Rational
Platz 26: Bechtle
Bechtle: 4,50 Prozent
Quelle: Bechtle AG
Platz 25: Deutsche Wohnen SE
Deutsche Wohnen SE: 4,77 Prozent
Quelle: Deutsche Wohnen
Platz 24: FUCHS SE VZ
FUCHS SE VZ: 5,47 Prozent
Quelle: FUCHS PETROLUB
Platz 23: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: 5,55 Prozent
Quelle: REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images
Platz 22: GEA
GEA: 6,75 Prozent
Quelle: GEA Group
Platz 21: TRATON
TRATON: 6,98 Prozent
Quelle: TRATON GROUP
Platz 20: Bilfinger SE
Bilfinger SE: 7,46 Prozent
Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck
Platz 19: HOCHTIEF
HOCHTIEF: 7,79 Prozent
Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: freenet
freenet: 7,99 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 17: Evonik
Evonik: 8,40 Prozent
Quelle: Evonik
Platz 16: Knorr-Bremse
Knorr-Bremse: 8,74 Prozent
Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG
Platz 15: KRONES
KRONES: 10,0 Prozent
Quelle: Krones AG
Platz 14: Scout24
Scout24: 10,16 Prozent
Quelle: Scout24
Platz 13: RTL
RTL: 10,67 Prozent
Quelle: RTL Group
Platz 12: LANXESS
LANXESS: 11,37 Prozent
Quelle: LANXESS
Platz 11: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: 12,41 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
Platz 10: KION GROUP
KION GROUP: 13,28 Prozent
Quelle: KION GROUP
Platz 9: CTS Eventim
CTS Eventim: 15,62 Prozent
Quelle: CTS Eventim
Platz 8: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: 20,13 Prozent
Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: AUTO1
AUTO1: 20,51 Prozent
Quelle: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: thyssenkrupp
thyssenkrupp: 22,49 Prozent
Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG
Platz 5: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: 23,82 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Platz 4: Ströer SE
Ströer SE: 23,86 Prozent
Quelle: STRÖER
Platz 3: Hypoport SE
Hypoport SE: 27,54 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: K+S
K+S: 28,25 Prozent
Quelle: K+S
Platz 1: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: 29,72 Prozent
Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Weitere News
Bildquellen: SergeyP / Shutterstock.com, Ismagilov / Shutterstock.com