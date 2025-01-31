DAX21.732 ±0,0%ESt505.287 +0,1%Top 10 Crypto16,30 -3,2%Dow44.545 -0,8%Nas19.627 -0,3%Bitcoin96.204 -0,9%Euro1,0369 -0,2%Öl76,77 -0,4%Gold2.801 ±0,0%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
NVIDIA 918422 Tesla A1CX3T Siemens Energy ENER6Y Rheinmetall 703000 Apple 865985 Microsoft 870747 Amazon 906866 Commerzbank CBK100 Palantir A2QA4J Deutsche Telekom 555750 Infineon 623100 Deutsche Bank 514000 BASF BASF11 Bayer BAY001 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
US-Börsen mit Minus ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt marginal höher -- Apple überzeugt beim Gewinn -- Goldpreis auf Rekordhoch -- Intel , Atlassian, Samsung, Visa, HPE und Juniper im Fokus
Top News
Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - So performten Rohstoffe in KW 5 Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - So performten Rohstoffe in KW 5
Die Highlights im TecDAX: Tops und Flops der KW 5 im Überblick Die Highlights im TecDAX: Tops und Flops der KW 5 im Überblick
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Welche Kreditkarte passt zu Ihnen? Hier geht es zum Vergleich!
Tops & Flops

Januar 2025: So bewegten sich die MDAX-Aktien im abgelaufenen Monat

02.02.25 03:16 Uhr
Performance der MDAX-Aktien: Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer im Januar | finanzen.net

Der deutsche Index für mittelständische Unternehmen MDAX bewegte sich im Januar deutlich. So schlugen sich die Einzelwerte.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
MDAX
26.730,9 PKT -1,6 PKT -0,01%
Charts|News|Analysen

Diese Ausschläge wiesen MDAX-Aktien im Januar 2025 aus

Platz 51: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX im Januar 2025 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 30.12.2024 und dem 31.01.2025. Stand ist der 31.01.2025.

Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 50: PUMA SE

PUMA SE: -31,45 Prozent

Quelle: Puma

Platz 49: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: -11,20 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 48: HelloFresh

HelloFresh: -9,44 Prozent

Quelle: HelloFresh SE

Platz 47: Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero: -7,93 Prozent

Quelle: Delivery Hero

Wer­bung

Platz 46: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)

Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): -7,74 Prozent

Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy

Platz 45: SCHOTT Pharma

SCHOTT Pharma: -6,28 Prozent

Quelle: SCHOTT Pharma

Platz 44: WACKER CHEMIE

WACKER CHEMIE: -5,20 Prozent

Quelle: WACKER Chemie

Platz 43: Siltronic

Siltronic: -4,73 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 42: Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer: -4,37 Prozent

Quelle: xxx

Wer­bung

Platz 41: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: -3,21 Prozent

Quelle: JENOPTIK

Platz 40: Jungheinrich

Jungheinrich: -2,73 Prozent

Quelle: Karolis Kavolelis / Shutterstock.com

Platz 39: LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien: -2,59 Prozent

Quelle: LEG Immobilien

Platz 38: TUI

TUI: -1,75 Prozent

Quelle: Dafinchi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 37: Aroundtown SA

Aroundtown SA: -1,75 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 36: Fraport

Fraport: -1,71 Prozent

Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt

Platz 35: Aurubis

Aurubis: -1,11 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images

Platz 34: Nordex

Nordex: -0,71 Prozent

Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 33: Talanx

Talanx: -0,06 Prozent

Quelle: Talanx AG

Platz 32: TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien: 0,42 Prozent

Quelle: TAG Immobilien

Wer­bung

Platz 31: HUGO BOSS

HUGO BOSS: 1,00 Prozent

Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ

Platz 30: HELLA GmbH

HELLA GmbH: 1,46 Prozent

Quelle: HELLA

Platz 29: Lufthansa

Lufthansa: 1,46 Prozent

Quelle: Vacclav / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: United Internet

United Internet: 3,45 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: RATIONAL

RATIONAL: 4,19 Prozent

Quelle: Rational

Platz 26: Bechtle

Bechtle: 4,50 Prozent

Quelle: Bechtle AG

Platz 25: Deutsche Wohnen SE

Deutsche Wohnen SE: 4,77 Prozent

Quelle: Deutsche Wohnen

Platz 24: FUCHS SE VZ

FUCHS SE VZ: 5,47 Prozent

Quelle: FUCHS PETROLUB

Platz 23: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: 5,55 Prozent

Quelle: REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 22: GEA

GEA: 6,75 Prozent

Quelle: GEA Group

Platz 21: TRATON

TRATON: 6,98 Prozent

Quelle: TRATON GROUP

Platz 20: Bilfinger SE

Bilfinger SE: 7,46 Prozent

Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck

Platz 19: HOCHTIEF

HOCHTIEF: 7,79 Prozent

Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: freenet

freenet: 7,99 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 17: Evonik

Evonik: 8,40 Prozent

Quelle: Evonik

Platz 16: Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse: 8,74 Prozent

Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG

Platz 15: KRONES

KRONES: 10,0 Prozent

Quelle: Krones AG

Platz 14: Scout24

Scout24: 10,16 Prozent

Quelle: Scout24

Platz 13: RTL

RTL: 10,67 Prozent

Quelle: RTL Group

Platz 12: LANXESS

LANXESS: 11,37 Prozent

Quelle: LANXESS

Platz 11: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: 12,41 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 10: KION GROUP

KION GROUP: 13,28 Prozent

Quelle: KION GROUP

Platz 9: CTS Eventim

CTS Eventim: 15,62 Prozent

Quelle: CTS Eventim

Platz 8: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: 20,13 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: AUTO1

AUTO1: 20,51 Prozent

Quelle: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp: 22,49 Prozent

Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG

Platz 5: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: 23,82 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 4: Ströer SE

Ströer SE: 23,86 Prozent

Quelle: STRÖER

Platz 3: Hypoport SE

Hypoport SE: 27,54 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: K+S

K+S: 28,25 Prozent

Quelle: K+S

Platz 1: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: 29,72 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Bildquellen: SergeyP / Shutterstock.com, Ismagilov / Shutterstock.com

Mehr zum Thema MDAX

03:16Januar 2025: So bewegten sich die MDAX-Aktien im abgelaufenen Monat
01.02.25KW 5: So performanten die MDAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
01.02.25Top-News der Woche: Diese Themen waren diese Woche wichtig
01.02.25Dax und MDax: Viel Aufmerksamkeit für wenige Chefs
31.01.25Starker Wochentag in Frankfurt: MDAX liegt schlussendlich im Plus
31.01.25Zuversicht in Frankfurt: So bewegt sich der MDAX am Freitagnachmittag
31.01.25RTL erobert zum Start ins Jahr die Frische-Krone zurück
31.01.25Lufthansa Aviation Training nimmt 787-Simulator in Wien in Betrieb