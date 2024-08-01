DAX18.083 -2,3%ESt504.766 -2,2%MSCIW3.507 -0,3%Dow40.348 -1,2%Nas17.194 -2,3%Bitcoin59.948 -1,1%Euro1,0791 ±-0,0%Öl80,03 ±-0,0%Gold2.448 +0,1%
Tops & Flops

Juli 2024: So bewegten sich die MDAX-Aktien im abgelaufenen Monat

02.08.24 03:24 Uhr
Performance der MDAX-Aktien: Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer im Juli | finanzen.net

Der deutsche Index für mittelständische Unternehmen MDAX bewegte sich im Juli deutlich. So schlugen sich die Einzelwerte.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
MDAX
25.001,8 PKT -371,3 PKT -1,46%
Charts|News|Analysen

Diese Ausschläge wiesen MDAX-Aktien im Juli 2024 aus

Platz 51: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX im Juli 2024 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 28.06.2024 und dem 31.07.2024. Stand ist der 31.07.2024.

Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 50: thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp: -12,36 Prozent

Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG

Platz 49: HUGO BOSS

HUGO BOSS: -12,02 Prozent

Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ

Platz 48: TUI

TUI: -9,63 Prozent

Quelle: Dafinchi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 47: WACKER CHEMIE

WACKER CHEMIE: -8,84 Prozent

Quelle: WACKER Chemie

Platz 46: Befesa

Befesa: -7,66 Prozent

Quelle: Befesa

Platz 45: Bechtle

Bechtle: -6,96 Prozent

Platz 44: Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero: -6,95 Prozent

Quelle: Delivery Hero

Platz 43: KION GROUP

KION GROUP: -6,32 Prozent

Quelle: KION GROUP

Platz 42: Talanx

Talanx: -5,77 Prozent

Quelle: Talanx AG

Platz 41: FUCHS SE VZ

FUCHS SE VZ: -5,76 Prozent

Quelle: FUCHS PETROLUB

Platz 40: K+S

K+S: -5,13 Prozent

Quelle: K+S

Platz 39: Jungheinrich

Jungheinrich: -4,75 Prozent

Quelle: Karolis Kavolelis / Shutterstock.com

Platz 38: Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer: -4,54 Prozent

Quelle: Daniel Gebauer / Gerresheimer AG

Platz 37: TRATON

TRATON: -4,42 Prozent

Quelle: TRATON GROUP

Platz 36: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: -3,81 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 35: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: -3,50 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 34: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: -2,84 Prozent

Quelle: REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 33: Fraport

Fraport: -2,53 Prozent

Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt

Platz 32: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: -2,29 Prozent

Quelle: JENOPTIK

Platz 31: Aurubis

Aurubis: -1,64 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images

Platz 30: Evonik

Evonik: -1,50 Prozent

Quelle: Evonik

Platz 29: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: -0,29 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 28: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St

Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: 0,34 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care

Platz 27: Aroundtown SA

Aroundtown SA: 0,48 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: ENCAVIS

ENCAVIS: 0,59 Prozent

Quelle: Encavis AG

Platz 25: Lufthansa

Lufthansa: 1,54 Prozent

Quelle: Vacclav / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: United Internet

United Internet: 1,89 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien: 2,05 Prozent

Quelle: TAG Immobilien

Platz 22: HELLA GmbH

HELLA GmbH: 2,22 Prozent

Quelle: HELLA

Platz 21: RTL

RTL: 2,64 Prozent

Quelle: RTL Group

Platz 20: Scout24

Scout24: 2,81 Prozent

Quelle: Scout24

Platz 19: freenet

freenet: 3,15 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 18: HOCHTIEF

HOCHTIEF: 3,58 Prozent

Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: RATIONAL

RATIONAL: 4,12 Prozent

Quelle: Rational

Platz 16: Siltronic

Siltronic: 4,21 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse: 4,42 Prozent

Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG

Platz 14: Ströer SE

Ströer SE: 4,43 Prozent

Quelle: STRÖER

Platz 13: CTS Eventim

CTS Eventim: 4,62 Prozent

Quelle: Willy Barton / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: GEA

GEA: 4,99 Prozent

Quelle: GEA Group

Platz 11: LANXESS

LANXESS: 5,22 Prozent

Quelle: Lanxess

Platz 10: Bilfinger SE

Bilfinger SE: 5,70 Prozent

Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck

Platz 9: Stabilus SE

Stabilus SE: 5,85 Prozent

Quelle: Stabilus

Platz 8: LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien: 6,03 Prozent

Quelle: LEG Immobilien

Platz 7: KRONES

KRONES: 6,83 Prozent

Quelle: Krones AG

Platz 6: PUMA SE

PUMA SE: 7,07 Prozent

Quelle: Puma

Platz 5: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: 17,81 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 4: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: 19,09 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)

Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): 21,58 Prozent

Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy

Platz 2: Nordex

Nordex: 22,73 Prozent

Quelle: Nordex AG

Platz 1: HelloFresh

HelloFresh: 27,83 Prozent

Quelle: HelloFresh SE

Bildquellen: SergeyP / Shutterstock.com, Ismagilov / Shutterstock.com

