Juli 2024: So bewegten sich die MDAX-Aktien im abgelaufenen Monat
Der deutsche Index für mittelständische Unternehmen MDAX bewegte sich im Juli deutlich. So schlugen sich die Einzelwerte.
Platz 51: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX im Juli 2024 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 28.06.2024 und dem 31.07.2024. Stand ist der 31.07.2024.
Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com
Platz 50: thyssenkrupp
thyssenkrupp: -12,36 Prozent
Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG
Platz 49: HUGO BOSS
HUGO BOSS: -12,02 Prozent
Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ
Platz 48: TUI
TUI: -9,63 Prozent
Quelle: Dafinchi / Shutterstock.com
Platz 47: WACKER CHEMIE
WACKER CHEMIE: -8,84 Prozent
Quelle: WACKER Chemie
Platz 46: Befesa
Befesa: -7,66 Prozent
Quelle: Befesa
Platz 45: Bechtle
Bechtle: -6,96 Prozent
Platz 44: Delivery Hero
Delivery Hero: -6,95 Prozent
Quelle: Delivery Hero
Platz 43: KION GROUP
KION GROUP: -6,32 Prozent
Quelle: KION GROUP
Platz 42: Talanx
Talanx: -5,77 Prozent
Quelle: Talanx AG
Platz 41: FUCHS SE VZ
FUCHS SE VZ: -5,76 Prozent
Quelle: FUCHS PETROLUB
Platz 40: K+S
K+S: -5,13 Prozent
Quelle: K+S
Platz 39: Jungheinrich
Jungheinrich: -4,75 Prozent
Quelle: Karolis Kavolelis / Shutterstock.com
Platz 38: Gerresheimer
Gerresheimer: -4,54 Prozent
Quelle: Daniel Gebauer / Gerresheimer AG
Platz 37: TRATON
TRATON: -4,42 Prozent
Quelle: TRATON GROUP
Platz 36: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: -3,81 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Platz 35: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: -3,50 Prozent
Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Platz 34: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: -2,84 Prozent
Quelle: REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images
Platz 33: Fraport
Fraport: -2,53 Prozent
Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt
Platz 32: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: -2,29 Prozent
Quelle: JENOPTIK
Platz 31: Aurubis
Aurubis: -1,64 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images
Platz 30: Evonik
Evonik: -1,50 Prozent
Quelle: Evonik
Platz 29: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: -0,29 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
Platz 28: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St
Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: 0,34 Prozent
Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care
Platz 27: Aroundtown SA
Aroundtown SA: 0,48 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: ENCAVIS
ENCAVIS: 0,59 Prozent
Quelle: Encavis AG
Platz 25: Lufthansa
Lufthansa: 1,54 Prozent
Quelle: Vacclav / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: United Internet
United Internet: 1,89 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: TAG Immobilien
TAG Immobilien: 2,05 Prozent
Quelle: TAG Immobilien
Platz 22: HELLA GmbH
HELLA GmbH: 2,22 Prozent
Quelle: HELLA
Platz 21: RTL
RTL: 2,64 Prozent
Quelle: RTL Group
Platz 20: Scout24
Scout24: 2,81 Prozent
Quelle: Scout24
Platz 19: freenet
freenet: 3,15 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 18: HOCHTIEF
HOCHTIEF: 3,58 Prozent
Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: RATIONAL
RATIONAL: 4,12 Prozent
Quelle: Rational
Platz 16: Siltronic
Siltronic: 4,21 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Knorr-Bremse
Knorr-Bremse: 4,42 Prozent
Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG
Platz 14: Ströer SE
Ströer SE: 4,43 Prozent
Quelle: STRÖER
Platz 13: CTS Eventim
CTS Eventim: 4,62 Prozent
Quelle: Willy Barton / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: GEA
GEA: 4,99 Prozent
Quelle: GEA Group
Platz 11: LANXESS
LANXESS: 5,22 Prozent
Quelle: Lanxess
Platz 10: Bilfinger SE
Bilfinger SE: 5,70 Prozent
Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck
Platz 9: Stabilus SE
Stabilus SE: 5,85 Prozent
Quelle: Stabilus
Platz 8: LEG Immobilien
LEG Immobilien: 6,03 Prozent
Quelle: LEG Immobilien
Platz 7: KRONES
KRONES: 6,83 Prozent
Quelle: Krones AG
Platz 6: PUMA SE
PUMA SE: 7,07 Prozent
Quelle: Puma
Platz 5: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: 17,81 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
Platz 4: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: 19,09 Prozent
Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): 21,58 Prozent
Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy
Platz 2: Nordex
Nordex: 22,73 Prozent
Quelle: Nordex AG
Platz 1: HelloFresh
HelloFresh: 27,83 Prozent
Quelle: HelloFresh SE
