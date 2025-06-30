DAX23.910 -0,5%ESt505.303 -0,4%Top 10 Crypto13,61 +0,9%Dow44.095 +0,6%Nas20.370 +0,5%Bitcoin91.170 +0,3%Euro1,1787 ±0,0%Öl66,54 -0,1%Gold3.318 +0,4%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Rheinmetall 703000 NVIDIA 918422 RENK RENK73 Siemens Energy ENER6Y BYD A0M4W9 Deutsche Bank 514000 Lufthansa 823212 HENSOLDT HAG000 Tesla A1CX3T Bayer BAY001 Palantir A2QA4J Droneshield A2DMAA Novo Nordisk A3EU6F Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Amazon 906866
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
DAX schließt trotz Zollhoffnung tiefer -- US-Börsen teils mit Rekorden -- 1&1: Gewinnwarnung -- Buffett spendet Milliarden -- Bayer, Apple, Novo Nordisk, BYD, Eutelsat, NVIDIA, Rüstungsaktien im Fokus
Top News
Juni 2025: So performten die einzelnen DAX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat Juni 2025: So performten die einzelnen DAX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Gehebelte, börsengehandelte Volatilitätsfonds: Was sind eigentlich Leveraged Volatility ETFs? Gehebelte, börsengehandelte Volatilitätsfonds: Was sind eigentlich Leveraged Volatility ETFs?
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Wer­bung
Carmignac Sécurité: So bringt der Fonds Ruhe ins Depot - auch in stürmischen Zeiten.
Tops & Flops

Juni 2025: So performten die einzelnen DAX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat

01.07.25 03:20 Uhr
DAX im Juni 2025: Diese Aktien waren die größten Gewinner und Verlierer | finanzen.net

Der sechste Monat des Jahres hatte für Investoren einiges zu bieten und brachte spürbare Bewegung an die Märkte. Zahlreiche Impulse sorgten für Dynamik. Erfahren Sie, wie sich die DAX-Einzelwerte im Juni entwickelt haben.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
DAX 40
23.909,6 PKT -123,6 PKT -0,51%
Charts|News|Analysen

So bewegten sich die DAX-Werte im Juni 2025.

Platz 41: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im DAX 40 im Juni 2025 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 30.05.2025 und dem 30.06.2025. Stand ist der 30.06.2025.

Quelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com

Platz 40: Symrise

Symrise: -15,15 Prozent

Quelle: Symrise AG

Platz 39: Beiersdorf

Beiersdorf: -11,65 Prozent

Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 38: Zalando

Zalando: -11,13 Prozent

Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 37: adidas

adidas: -9,82 Prozent

Quelle: Radu Bercan / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 36: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: -6,94 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 35: Volkswagen (VW) vz

Volkswagen (VW) vz: -6,02 Prozent

Quelle: FotograFFF / Shutterstock.com

Platz 34: Brenntag SE

Brenntag SE: -5,77 Prozent

Quelle: Brenntag AG

Platz 33: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)

Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler): -5,51 Prozent

Quelle: Vytautas Kielaitis / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: Henkel vz

Henkel vz: -5,42 Prozent

Quelle: Henkel AG

Wer­bung

Platz 31: Merck

Merck: -4,76 Prozent

Quelle: Merck KGaA

Platz 30: Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall: -4,67 Prozent

Quelle: Tobias Arhelger / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Continental

Continental: -4,14 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück: -4,02 Prozent

Quelle: www.hannover-rueck.de

Platz 27: Porsche Automobil vz

Porsche Automobil vz: -4,02 Prozent

Quelle: THOMAS KIENZLE / Kontributor/Getty Images

Wer­bung

Platz 26: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft: -3,64 Prozent

Quelle: photobyphm / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: BMW

BMW: -3,38 Prozent

Quelle: BMW Group

Platz 24: SAP SE

SAP SE: -2,91 Prozent

Quelle: SAP

Platz 23: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St

Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: -2,74 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care

Platz 22: Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse: -2,33 Prozent

Quelle: Jorg Hackemann / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 21: Allianz

Allianz: -1,32 Prozent

Quelle: Allianz

Platz 20: BASF

BASF: -1,27 Prozent

Quelle: Pressefoto BASF

Platz 19: Porsche

Porsche: -1,22 Prozent

Quelle: http://www.porsche.com

Platz 18: Fresenius SE

Fresenius SE: -1,16 Prozent

Quelle: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)

DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post): -0,41 Prozent

Quelle: Deutsche Post

Platz 16: Commerzbank

Commerzbank: -0,04 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: 1,03 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: EON SE

EON SE: 1,26 Prozent

Quelle: Patrik Stollarz/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 13: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: 2,37 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Siemens

Siemens: 2,76 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: 2,86 Prozent

Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Bayer

Bayer: 3,23 Prozent

Quelle: Bayer AG

Platz 9: Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank: 3,33 Prozent

Quelle: Mirco Vacca / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Vonovia SE

Vonovia SE: 3,75 Prozent

Quelle: Vonovia SE

Platz 7: Daimler Truck

Daimler Truck: 5,13 Prozent

Quelle: Robert Way / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Infineon

Infineon: 5,37 Prozent

Quelle: Infineon Technologies

Platz 5: RWE

RWE: 6,94 Prozent

Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines: 7,62 Prozent

Quelle: MTU Aero Engines

Platz 3: Airbus SE

Airbus SE: 9,38 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy: 14,69 Prozent

Quelle: Siemens Energy AG

Platz 1: Heidelberg Materials

Heidelberg Materials: 15,66 Prozent

Quelle: Strahlengang / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com, Sebastian Kaulitzki / Shutterstock.com

Mehr zum Thema DAX 40

03:20Juni 2025: So performten die einzelnen DAX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
00:16T-Mobile Is Bringing Starlink to Your Phone. Check If You’ll Get It For Free
30.06.25DAX in KW 26: Diese Aktien gehörten zu den Gewinnern und Verlierern
30.06.25Gegendruck aus Russland: Moskau setzt Daimler Truck auf Sanktionsliste
30.06.25DAX zwischen Zoll- und Zinshoffnung: DAX konnte Gewinne nicht halten
30.06.25Peering Into Merck & Co's Recent Short Interest
30.06.25ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Schluss: Dax schwächelt - Insgesamt starkes Quartal
30.06.252. Quartal 2025: So bewegten sich die DAX-Aktien im vergangenen Quartal
mehr