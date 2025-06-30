Juni 2025: So performten die einzelnen DAX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Der sechste Monat des Jahres hatte für Investoren einiges zu bieten und brachte spürbare Bewegung an die Märkte. Zahlreiche Impulse sorgten für Dynamik. Erfahren Sie, wie sich die DAX-Einzelwerte im Juni entwickelt haben.
Platz 41: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im DAX 40 im Juni 2025 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 30.05.2025 und dem 30.06.2025. Stand ist der 30.06.2025.
Quelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Platz 40: Symrise
Symrise: -15,15 Prozent
Quelle: Symrise AG
Platz 39: Beiersdorf
Beiersdorf: -11,65 Prozent
Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 38: Zalando
Zalando: -11,13 Prozent
Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 37: adidas
adidas: -9,82 Prozent
Quelle: Radu Bercan / Shutterstock.com
Platz 36: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: -6,94 Prozent
Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 35: Volkswagen (VW) vz
Volkswagen (VW) vz: -6,02 Prozent
Quelle: FotograFFF / Shutterstock.com
Platz 34: Brenntag SE
Brenntag SE: -5,77 Prozent
Quelle: Brenntag AG
Platz 33: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)
Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler): -5,51 Prozent
Quelle: Vytautas Kielaitis / Shutterstock.com
Platz 32: Henkel vz
Henkel vz: -5,42 Prozent
Quelle: Henkel AG
Platz 31: Merck
Merck: -4,76 Prozent
Quelle: Merck KGaA
Platz 30: Rheinmetall
Rheinmetall: -4,67 Prozent
Quelle: Tobias Arhelger / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: Continental
Continental: -4,14 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: Hannover Rück
Hannover Rück: -4,02 Prozent
Quelle: www.hannover-rueck.de
Platz 27: Porsche Automobil vz
Porsche Automobil vz: -4,02 Prozent
Quelle: THOMAS KIENZLE / Kontributor/Getty Images
Platz 26: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft: -3,64 Prozent
Quelle: photobyphm / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: BMW
BMW: -3,38 Prozent
Quelle: BMW Group
Platz 24: SAP SE
SAP SE: -2,91 Prozent
Quelle: SAP
Platz 23: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St
Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: -2,74 Prozent
Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care
Platz 22: Deutsche Börse
Deutsche Börse: -2,33 Prozent
Quelle: Jorg Hackemann / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Allianz
Allianz: -1,32 Prozent
Quelle: Allianz
Platz 20: BASF
BASF: -1,27 Prozent
Quelle: Pressefoto BASF
Platz 19: Porsche
Porsche: -1,22 Prozent
Quelle: http://www.porsche.com
Platz 18: Fresenius SE
Fresenius SE: -1,16 Prozent
Quelle: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post): -0,41 Prozent
Quelle: Deutsche Post
Platz 16: Commerzbank
Commerzbank: -0,04 Prozent
Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: 1,03 Prozent
Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: EON SE
EON SE: 1,26 Prozent
Quelle: Patrik Stollarz/AFP/Getty Images
Platz 13: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: 2,37 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Siemens
Siemens: 2,76 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: 2,86 Prozent
Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Bayer
Bayer: 3,23 Prozent
Quelle: Bayer AG
Platz 9: Deutsche Bank
Deutsche Bank: 3,33 Prozent
Quelle: Mirco Vacca / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Vonovia SE
Vonovia SE: 3,75 Prozent
Quelle: Vonovia SE
Platz 7: Daimler Truck
Daimler Truck: 5,13 Prozent
Quelle: Robert Way / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Infineon
Infineon: 5,37 Prozent
Quelle: Infineon Technologies
Platz 5: RWE
RWE: 6,94 Prozent
Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: MTU Aero Engines
MTU Aero Engines: 7,62 Prozent
Quelle: MTU Aero Engines
Platz 3: Airbus SE
Airbus SE: 9,38 Prozent
Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Siemens Energy
Siemens Energy: 14,69 Prozent
Quelle: Siemens Energy AG
Platz 1: Heidelberg Materials
Heidelberg Materials: 15,66 Prozent
Quelle: Strahlengang / Shutterstock.com
Weitere News
Bildquellen: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com, Sebastian Kaulitzki / Shutterstock.com