KW 27: So bewegten sich die 40 DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
In der vergangenen Woche hatten verschiedene Themen Einfluss auf den deutschen Aktienmarkt. So schlugen sich die Einzelwerte im DAX.
Platz 41: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im DAX 40 in KW 27/24 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 28.06.2024 und dem 05.07.2024. Stand ist der 05.07.2024.
Platz 40: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft: -4,58 Prozent
Platz 39: Daimler Truck
Daimler Truck: -2,18 Prozent
Platz 38: Deutsche Börse
Deutsche Börse: -2,01 Prozent
Platz 37: Hannover Rück
Hannover Rück: -1,73 Prozent
Platz 36: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: -1,61 Prozent
Platz 35: Henkel vz
Henkel vz: -1,54 Prozent
Platz 34: Merck
Merck: -1,39 Prozent
Platz 33: adidas
adidas: -1,21 Prozent
Platz 32: Bayer
Bayer: -0,82 Prozent
Platz 31: BMW
BMW: -0,77 Prozent
Platz 30: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: -0,56 Prozent
Platz 29: Symrise
Symrise: -0,39 Prozent
Platz 28: SAP SE
SAP SE: -0,23 Prozent
Platz 27: Beiersdorf
Beiersdorf: -0,22 Prozent
Platz 26: BASF
BASF: -0,14 Prozent
Platz 25: Covestro
Covestro: 0,29 Prozent
Platz 24: Allianz
Allianz: 0,54 Prozent
Platz 23: EON SE
EON SE: 0,82 Prozent
Platz 22: Volkswagen (VW) vz
Volkswagen (VW) vz: 1,38 Prozent
Platz 21: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)
Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler): 1,39 Prozent
Platz 20: Porsche Automobil vz
Porsche Automobil vz: 1,45 Prozent
Platz 19: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: 1,49 Prozent
Platz 18: Brenntag SE
Brenntag SE: 1,65 Prozent
Platz 17: Heidelberg Materials
Heidelberg Materials: 1,65 Prozent
Platz 16: Siemens
Siemens: 1,96 Prozent
Platz 15: Porsche
Porsche: 2,36 Prozent
Platz 14: Rheinmetall
Rheinmetall: 3,13 Prozent
Platz 13: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington): 3,16 Prozent
Platz 12: Commerzbank
Commerzbank: 3,88 Prozent
Platz 11: Infineon
Infineon: 4,30 Prozent
Platz 10: Fresenius SE
Fresenius SE: 4,38 Prozent
Platz 9: Deutsche Bank
Deutsche Bank: 5,07 Prozent
Platz 8: RWE
RWE: 5,16 Prozent
Platz 7: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: 5,30 Prozent
Platz 6: MTU Aero Engines
MTU Aero Engines: 5,86 Prozent
Platz 5: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post): 6,17 Prozent
Platz 4: Airbus SE (ex EADS)
Airbus SE (ex EADS): 6,24 Prozent
Platz 3: Siemens Energy
Siemens Energy: 8,47 Prozent
Platz 2: Zalando
Zalando: 8,86 Prozent
Platz 1: Continental
Continental: 15,80 Prozent
