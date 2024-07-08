DAX18.475 +0,1%ESt504.979 -0,2%MSCIW3.577 +0,2%Dow39.289 -0,1%Nas18.337 +0,8%Bitcoin52.139 -1,4%Euro1,0828 +0,1%Öl87,51 -0,1%Gold2.386 +1,3%
Wochenperformance

KW 27: So bewegten sich die 40 DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

05.07.24 18:06 Uhr
KW 27: Die Top-Gewinner und Verlierer unter den 40 DAX-Aktien | finanzen.net

In der vergangenen Woche hatten verschiedene Themen Einfluss auf den deutschen Aktienmarkt. So schlugen sich die Einzelwerte im DAX.

Indizes
Indizes
DAX 40
18.475,5 PKT 25,0 PKT 0,14%
Charts|News|Analysen

So schnitten DAX-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 27 ab

Platz 41: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im DAX 40 in KW 27/24 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 28.06.2024 und dem 05.07.2024. Stand ist der 05.07.2024.

Quelle: PhotoSTS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 40: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft: -4,58 Prozent

Quelle: Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Platz 39: Daimler Truck

Daimler Truck: -2,18 Prozent

Quelle: Robert Way / Shutterstock.com

Platz 38: Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse: -2,01 Prozent

Quelle: Deutsche Börse AG

Platz 37: Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück: -1,73 Prozent

Quelle: www.hannover-rueck.de

Platz 36: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: -1,61 Prozent

Quelle: QIAGEN

Platz 35: Henkel vz

Henkel vz: -1,54 Prozent

Quelle: Henkel AG

Platz 34: Merck

Merck: -1,39 Prozent

Quelle: Merck KGaA

Platz 33: adidas

adidas: -1,21 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: Bayer

Bayer: -0,82 Prozent

Quelle: Bayer AG

Platz 31: BMW

BMW: -0,77 Prozent

Quelle: Gyuszkofoto / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: -0,56 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Symrise

Symrise: -0,39 Prozent

Quelle: Symrise AG

Platz 28: SAP SE

SAP SE: -0,23 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Beiersdorf

Beiersdorf: -0,22 Prozent

Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: BASF

BASF: -0,14 Prozent

Quelle: Pressefoto BASF

Platz 25: Covestro

Covestro: 0,29 Prozent

Quelle: Covestro

Platz 24: Allianz

Allianz: 0,54 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: EON SE

EON SE: 0,82 Prozent

Quelle: PATRIK STOLLARZ/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 22: Volkswagen (VW) vz

Volkswagen (VW) vz: 1,38 Prozent

Quelle: FotograFFF / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)

Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler): 1,39 Prozent

Quelle: Vytautas Kielaitis / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Porsche Automobil vz

Porsche Automobil vz: 1,45 Prozent

Quelle: THOMAS KIENZLE / Kontributor/Getty Images

Platz 19: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: 1,49 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Brenntag SE

Brenntag SE: 1,65 Prozent

Quelle: Brenntag AG

Platz 17: Heidelberg Materials

Heidelberg Materials: 1,65 Prozent

Quelle: Strahlengang / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Siemens

Siemens: 1,96 Prozent

Quelle: A.Penkov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Porsche

Porsche: 2,36 Prozent

Quelle: porsche

Platz 14: Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall: 3,13 Prozent

Quelle: Tobias Arhelger / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)

Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington): 3,16 Prozent

Quelle: Vonovia SE

Platz 12: Commerzbank

Commerzbank: 3,88 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Infineon

Infineon: 4,30 Prozent

Quelle: Infineon Technologies

Platz 10: Fresenius SE

Fresenius SE: 4,38 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius

Platz 9: Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank: 5,07 Prozent

Quelle: Mirco Vacca / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: RWE

RWE: 5,16 Prozent

Quelle: Andre Laaks, RWE

Platz 7: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: 5,30 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines: 5,86 Prozent

Quelle: MTU Aero Engines

Platz 5: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)

DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post): 6,17 Prozent

Quelle: AIF

Platz 4: Airbus SE (ex EADS)

Airbus SE (ex EADS): 6,24 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy: 8,47 Prozent

Quelle: Siemens Energy AG

Platz 2: Zalando

Zalando: 8,86 Prozent

Quelle: Hannelore Foerster/Getty Images

Platz 1: Continental

Continental: 15,80 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag, PhotoSTS / Shutterstock.com

