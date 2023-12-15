KW 50: So bewegten sich die 40 DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
In der vergangenen Woche hatten verschiedene Themen Einfluss auf den deutschen Aktienmarkt. So schlugen sich die Einzelwerte im DAX.
Platz 41: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im DAX 40 in KW 50/23 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 08.12.2023 und dem 15.12.2023. Stand ist der 15.12.2023.
Quelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Platz 40: Symrise
Symrise: -6,96 Prozent
Quelle: Symrise AG
Platz 39: Commerzbank
Commerzbank: -5,31 Prozent
Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 38: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: -4,53 Prozent
Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 37: SAP SE
SAP SE: -4,52 Prozent
Quelle: SAP
Platz 36: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft: -3,88 Prozent
Quelle: photobyphm / Shutterstock.com
Platz 35: Porsche
Porsche: -3,06 Prozent
Quelle: porsche
Platz 34: Hannover Rück
Hannover Rück: -1,97 Prozent
Quelle: www.hannover-rueck.de
Platz 33: Airbus SE (ex EADS)
Airbus SE (ex EADS): -1,59 Prozent
Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 32: Deutsche Börse
Deutsche Börse: -1,55 Prozent
Quelle: Jorg Hackemann / Shutterstock.com
Platz 31: Fresenius SE
Fresenius SE: -1,54 Prozent
Quelle: Fresenius
Platz 30: Merck
Merck: -1,51 Prozent
Quelle: Merck KGaA
Platz 29: Allianz
Allianz: -1,48 Prozent
Quelle: Allianz
Platz 28: adidas
adidas: -0,43 Prozent
Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: MTU Aero Engines
MTU Aero Engines: -0,34 Prozent
Quelle: MTU Aero Engines
Platz 26: Henkel vz
Henkel vz: -0,30 Prozent
Quelle: Henkel AG
Platz 25: Siemens Energy
Siemens Energy: 0,09 Prozent
Quelle: Siemens Energy AG
Platz 24: EON SE
EON SE: 0,28 Prozent
Quelle: E.ON AG
Platz 23: Rheinmetall
Rheinmetall: 0,32 Prozent
Quelle: Tobias Arhelger / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Beiersdorf
Beiersdorf: 0,42 Prozent
Quelle: Beiersdorf
Platz 21: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post): 0,60 Prozent
Quelle: AIF
Platz 20: Bayer
Bayer: 0,66 Prozent
Quelle: Bayer AG
Platz 19: Volkswagen (VW) vz
Volkswagen (VW) vz: 0,96 Prozent
Quelle: FotograFFF / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: 1,06 Prozent
Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: 1,11 Prozent
Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: BMW
BMW: 2,12 Prozent
Quelle: Teerapun / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Covestro
Covestro: 2,19 Prozent
Quelle: Covestro
Platz 14: Deutsche Bank
Deutsche Bank: 2,33 Prozent
Quelle: Mirco Vacca / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Brenntag SE
Brenntag SE: 2,35 Prozent
Quelle: Brenntag AG
Platz 12: Porsche Automobil vz
Porsche Automobil vz: 2,38 Prozent
Quelle: THOMAS KIENZLE / Kontributor/Getty Images
Platz 11: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)
Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler): 2,39 Prozent
Quelle: Vytautas Kielaitis / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: RWE
RWE: 2,42 Prozent
Quelle: Andre Laaks, RWE
Platz 9: Siemens
Siemens: 2,68 Prozent
Quelle: A.Penkov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Zalando
Zalando: 2,78 Prozent
Quelle: Hannelore Foerster/Getty Images
Platz 7: Continental
Continental: 3,45 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Heidelberg Materials
Heidelberg Materials: 4,58 Prozent
Quelle: Strahlengang / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Infineon
Infineon: 4,72 Prozent
Quelle: Infineon Technologies
Platz 4: Daimler Truck
Daimler Truck: 5,92 Prozent
Quelle: Daimler Truck AG
Platz 3: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington): 6,37 Prozent
Quelle: Vonovia SE
Platz 2: BASF
BASF: 6,61 Prozent
Quelle: Pressefoto BASF
Platz 1: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: 11,87 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Weitere News zum Thema
Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag, PhotoSTS / Shutterstock.com