KW 50: So bewegten sich die 40 DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

15.12.23 18:03 Uhr
In der vergangenen Woche hatten verschiedene Themen Einfluss auf den deutschen Aktienmarkt. So schlugen sich die Einzelwerte im DAX.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
DAX 40
16.751,4 PKT -0,8 PKT 0,00%
Charts|News|Analysen

So schnitten DAX-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 50 ab

Platz 41: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im DAX 40 in KW 50/23 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 08.12.2023 und dem 15.12.2023. Stand ist der 15.12.2023.

Quelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com

Platz 40: Symrise

Symrise: -6,96 Prozent

Quelle: Symrise AG

Platz 39: Commerzbank

Commerzbank: -5,31 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 38: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: -4,53 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 37: SAP SE

SAP SE: -4,52 Prozent

Quelle: SAP

Platz 36: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft: -3,88 Prozent

Quelle: photobyphm / Shutterstock.com

Platz 35: Porsche

Porsche: -3,06 Prozent

Quelle: porsche

Platz 34: Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück: -1,97 Prozent

Quelle: www.hannover-rueck.de

Platz 33: Airbus SE (ex EADS)

Airbus SE (ex EADS): -1,59 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse: -1,55 Prozent

Quelle: Jorg Hackemann / Shutterstock.com

Platz 31: Fresenius SE

Fresenius SE: -1,54 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius

Platz 30: Merck

Merck: -1,51 Prozent

Quelle: Merck KGaA

Platz 29: Allianz

Allianz: -1,48 Prozent

Quelle: Allianz

Platz 28: adidas

adidas: -0,43 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines: -0,34 Prozent

Quelle: MTU Aero Engines

Platz 26: Henkel vz

Henkel vz: -0,30 Prozent

Quelle: Henkel AG

Platz 25: Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy: 0,09 Prozent

Quelle: Siemens Energy AG

Platz 24: EON SE

EON SE: 0,28 Prozent

Quelle: E.ON AG

Platz 23: Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall: 0,32 Prozent

Quelle: Tobias Arhelger / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Beiersdorf

Beiersdorf: 0,42 Prozent

Quelle: Beiersdorf

Platz 21: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)

DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post): 0,60 Prozent

Quelle: AIF

Platz 20: Bayer

Bayer: 0,66 Prozent

Quelle: Bayer AG

Platz 19: Volkswagen (VW) vz

Volkswagen (VW) vz: 0,96 Prozent

Quelle: FotograFFF / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: 1,06 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: 1,11 Prozent

Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: BMW

BMW: 2,12 Prozent

Quelle: Teerapun / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Covestro

Covestro: 2,19 Prozent

Quelle: Covestro

Platz 14: Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank: 2,33 Prozent

Quelle: Mirco Vacca / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Brenntag SE

Brenntag SE: 2,35 Prozent

Quelle: Brenntag AG

Platz 12: Porsche Automobil vz

Porsche Automobil vz: 2,38 Prozent

Quelle: THOMAS KIENZLE / Kontributor/Getty Images

Platz 11: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)

Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler): 2,39 Prozent

Quelle: Vytautas Kielaitis / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: RWE

RWE: 2,42 Prozent

Quelle: Andre Laaks, RWE

Platz 9: Siemens

Siemens: 2,68 Prozent

Quelle: A.Penkov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Zalando

Zalando: 2,78 Prozent

Quelle: Hannelore Foerster/Getty Images

Platz 7: Continental

Continental: 3,45 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Heidelberg Materials

Heidelberg Materials: 4,58 Prozent

Quelle: Strahlengang / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Infineon

Infineon: 4,72 Prozent

Quelle: Infineon Technologies

Platz 4: Daimler Truck

Daimler Truck: 5,92 Prozent

Quelle: Daimler Truck AG

Platz 3: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)

Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington): 6,37 Prozent

Quelle: Vonovia SE

Platz 2: BASF

BASF: 6,61 Prozent

Quelle: Pressefoto BASF

Platz 1: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: 11,87 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag, PhotoSTS / Shutterstock.com

