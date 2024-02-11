DAX16.927 -0,2%ESt504.716 +0,1%MSCIW3.266 ±0,0%Dow38.672 -0,1%Nas15.988 +1,2%Bitcoin44.588 +6,0%Euro1,0788 +0,1%Öl81,93 +0,2%Gold2.024 -0,5%
Inflationsdaten im Blick: DAX geht leichter ins Wochenende -- Pinterest-Bilanz mit Licht und Schatten -- Affirm-Prognose trübt Freude über starke Quartalszahlen -- NVIDIA, Arm, Expedia im Fokus
KW 6: So bewegten sich die 40 DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Bayer-Aktie nachbörslich stabil: Bayer treibt Umstrukturierung voran
Wochenperformance

09.02.24 19:16 Uhr
In der vergangenen Woche hatten verschiedene Themen Einfluss auf den deutschen Aktienmarkt. So schlugen sich die Einzelwerte im DAX.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
DAX 40
16.926,5 PKT -37,3 PKT -0,22%
Charts|News|Analysen

So schnitten DAX-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 6 ab

Platz 41: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im DAX 40 in KW 06/24 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 02.02.2024 und dem 09.02.2024. Stand ist der 09.02.2024.

Quelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com

Platz 40: Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank: -9,56 Prozent

Quelle: Mirco Vacca / Shutterstock.com

Platz 39: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)

Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington): -6,30 Prozent

Quelle: Vonovia SE

Platz 38: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)

DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post): -4,47 Prozent

Quelle: Deutsche Post

Platz 37: RWE

RWE: -3,39 Prozent

Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 36: Bayer

Bayer: -3,15 Prozent

Quelle: Bayer AG

Platz 35: Brenntag SE

Brenntag SE: -2,86 Prozent

Quelle: Brenntag AG

Platz 34: Commerzbank

Commerzbank: -2,76 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 33: Heidelberg Materials

Heidelberg Materials: -2,63 Prozent

Quelle: Strahlengang / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: -2,27 Prozent

Quelle: M DOGAN / Shutterstock.com

Platz 31: Porsche

Porsche: -2,15 Prozent

Quelle: http://www.porsche.com

Platz 30: EON SE

EON SE: -1,97 Prozent

Quelle: Patrik Stollarz/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 29: Porsche Automobil vz

Porsche Automobil vz: -1,96 Prozent

Quelle: THOMAS KIENZLE / Kontributor/Getty Images

Platz 28: adidas

adidas: -1,87 Prozent

Quelle: adidas

Platz 27: BASF

BASF: -1,48 Prozent

Quelle: Pressefoto BASF

Platz 26: Fresenius SE

Fresenius SE: -1,22 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius

Platz 25: Allianz

Allianz: -1,18 Prozent

Quelle: JPstock / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy: -1,15 Prozent

Quelle: Siemens Energy AG

Platz 23: Volkswagen (VW) vz

Volkswagen (VW) vz: -1,02 Prozent

Quelle: Steve Mann / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Continental

Continental: -0,71 Prozent

Quelle: Continental

Platz 21: Siemens

Siemens: -0,68 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Infineon

Infineon: 0,10 Prozent

Quelle: Infineon Technologies

Platz 19: Symrise

Symrise: 0,21 Prozent

Quelle: Symrise AG

Platz 18: Henkel vz

Henkel vz: 0,80 Prozent

Quelle: Henkel AG

Platz 17: Airbus SE (ex EADS)

Airbus SE (ex EADS): 0,84 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)

Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler): 0,90 Prozent

Quelle: Vytautas Kielaitis / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse: 0,95 Prozent

Quelle: Jorg Hackemann / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Zalando

Zalando: 1,74 Prozent

Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: 1,78 Prozent

Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Daimler Truck

Daimler Truck: 1,84 Prozent

Quelle: Daimler Truck AG

Platz 11: MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines: 2,16 Prozent

Quelle: MTU Aero Engines

Platz 10: Beiersdorf

Beiersdorf: 2,22 Prozent

Quelle: Beiersdorf

Platz 9: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft: 2,51 Prozent

Quelle: photobyphm / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück: 2,53 Prozent

Quelle: www.hannover-rueck.de

Platz 7: Covestro

Covestro: 2,55 Prozent

Quelle: Covestro

Platz 6: Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall: 2,56 Prozent

Quelle: Tobias Arhelger / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: SAP SE

SAP SE: 2,86 Prozent

Quelle: SAP

Platz 4: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: 3,12 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Merck

Merck: 3,36 Prozent

Quelle: Merck KGaA

Platz 2: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: 3,80 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: BMW

BMW: 4,10 Prozent

Quelle: Teerapun / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag, PhotoSTS / Shutterstock.com

