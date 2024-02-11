KW 6: So bewegten sich die 40 DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
In der vergangenen Woche hatten verschiedene Themen Einfluss auf den deutschen Aktienmarkt. So schlugen sich die Einzelwerte im DAX.
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im DAX 40 in KW 06/24 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 02.02.2024 und dem 09.02.2024. Stand ist der 09.02.2024.
Platz 40: Deutsche Bank
Deutsche Bank: -9,56 Prozent
Platz 39: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington): -6,30 Prozent
Platz 38: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post): -4,47 Prozent
Platz 37: RWE
RWE: -3,39 Prozent
Platz 36: Bayer
Bayer: -3,15 Prozent
Platz 35: Brenntag SE
Brenntag SE: -2,86 Prozent
Platz 34: Commerzbank
Commerzbank: -2,76 Prozent
Platz 33: Heidelberg Materials
Heidelberg Materials: -2,63 Prozent
Platz 32: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: -2,27 Prozent
Platz 31: Porsche
Porsche: -2,15 Prozent
Platz 30: EON SE
EON SE: -1,97 Prozent
Platz 29: Porsche Automobil vz
Porsche Automobil vz: -1,96 Prozent
Platz 28: adidas
adidas: -1,87 Prozent
Platz 27: BASF
BASF: -1,48 Prozent
Platz 26: Fresenius SE
Fresenius SE: -1,22 Prozent
Platz 25: Allianz
Allianz: -1,18 Prozent
Platz 24: Siemens Energy
Siemens Energy: -1,15 Prozent
Platz 23: Volkswagen (VW) vz
Volkswagen (VW) vz: -1,02 Prozent
Platz 22: Continental
Continental: -0,71 Prozent
Platz 21: Siemens
Siemens: -0,68 Prozent
Platz 20: Infineon
Infineon: 0,10 Prozent
Platz 19: Symrise
Symrise: 0,21 Prozent
Platz 18: Henkel vz
Henkel vz: 0,80 Prozent
Platz 17: Airbus SE (ex EADS)
Airbus SE (ex EADS): 0,84 Prozent
Platz 16: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)
Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler): 0,90 Prozent
Platz 15: Deutsche Börse
Deutsche Börse: 0,95 Prozent
Platz 14: Zalando
Zalando: 1,74 Prozent
Platz 13: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: 1,78 Prozent
Platz 12: Daimler Truck
Daimler Truck: 1,84 Prozent
Platz 11: MTU Aero Engines
MTU Aero Engines: 2,16 Prozent
Platz 10: Beiersdorf
Beiersdorf: 2,22 Prozent
Platz 9: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft: 2,51 Prozent
Platz 8: Hannover Rück
Hannover Rück: 2,53 Prozent
Platz 7: Covestro
Covestro: 2,55 Prozent
Platz 6: Rheinmetall
Rheinmetall: 2,56 Prozent
Platz 5: SAP SE
SAP SE: 2,86 Prozent
Platz 4: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: 3,12 Prozent
Platz 3: Merck
Merck: 3,36 Prozent
Platz 2: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: 3,80 Prozent
Platz 1: BMW
BMW: 4,10 Prozent
