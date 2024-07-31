Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Donnerstagnachmittag fester
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Donnerstagnachmittag zu den erfolgreicheren des Tages. Zuletzt ging es für das Zoom Video Communications-Papier aufwärts. Im NASDAQ-Handel verteuerte es sich um 0,2 Prozent auf 60,51 USD.
Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie stieg im NASDAQ-Handel. Um 15:52 Uhr verteuerte sich das Papier um 0,2 Prozent auf 60,51 USD. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie baute ihre Kursgewinne zwischenzeitlich bis auf das bisherige Tageshoch bei 60,73 USD aus. Den Handelstag beging das Papier bei 60,44 USD. Über NASDAQ wurden im bisherigen Handelsverlauf 73.250 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien zum Kauf oder Verkauf angeboten.
Mit einem Kursgewinn bis auf 75,91 USD erreichte der Titel am 06.09.2023 ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. Um das 52-Wochen-Hoch zu erreichen, müsste die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie 25,44 Prozent zulegen. Der Kurs des Titels nahm in den vergangenen 52 Wochen bis auf ein Tief bei 55,65 USD ab. Mit Abgaben von 8,03 Prozent wäre das 52-Wochen-Tief vom aktuellen Kursniveau aus wieder erreicht.
2024 wurde eine Dividende von Höhe von 0,000 USD ausgeschüttet. Analysten prognostizieren für das laufende Jahr 0,000 USD.
Am 20.05.2024 äußerte sich Zoom Video Communications zu den Kennzahlen des am 30.04.2024 ausgelaufenen Quartals. Das EPS wurde auf 0,70 USD beziffert. Im Vorjahresquartal hatten 0,05 USD je Aktie in den Büchern gestanden. Auf der Umsatzseite hat Zoom Video Communications im vergangenen Quartal 1,14 Mrd. USD verbucht. Das entspricht einer Umsatzsteigerung von 3,25 Prozent gegenüber dem Vorjahresergebnis. Damals hatte Zoom Video Communications 1,11 Mrd. USD umsetzen können.
Mit der Q2 2025-Bilanzvorlage von Zoom Video Communications wird am 19.08.2024 gerechnet.
Analysten erwarten für 2025 einen Gewinn in Höhe von 5,05 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
