Zoom Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Communications stabilisiert sich am Nachmittag

Kursentwicklung im Fokus

Ohne große Bewegung zeigt sich am Mittwochnachmittag die Aktie von Zoom Communications. Die Zoom Communications-Aktie zeigte sich zuletzt stabil und notierte im NASDAQ-Handel bei 80,97 USD.

Werte in diesem Artikel

Die Zoom Communications-Aktie bewegte sich um 15:52 Uhr kaum. Das Papier stand via NASDAQ bei 80,97 USD. In der Spitze legte die Zoom Communications-Aktie bis auf 81,11 USD zu. Die Zoom Communications-Aktie wertet zwischenzeitlich bis auf 80,85 USD ab. Bei 81,04 USD ging der Anteilsschein in den NASDAQ-Handel. Zuletzt stieg das NASDAQ-Volumen auf 40.428 Zoom Communications-Aktien.

Am 26.11.2024 stieg der Aktienkurs auf das 52-Wochen-Hoch bei 92,78 USD an. Das 52-Wochen-Hoch könnte die Zoom Communications-Aktie mit einem Kursplus von 14,59 Prozent wieder erreichen. Den niedrigsten Stand seit 52 Wochen erreichte der Titel am 13.08.2024 bei 55,07 USD. Der Abstand zum 52-Wochen-Tief beträgt derzeit 31,99 Prozent.

In diesem Jahr prognostizieren Analysten eine Dividende in Höhe von 0,000 USD. Im Vorjahr hatte Zoom Communications 0,000 USD je Aktie an seine Anleger ausbezahlt.

Am 21.05.2025 stellte das Unternehmen das Zahlenwerk zum am 30.04.2025 abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor. Der Gewinn je Aktie lag bei 0,83 USD. Im Vorjahresviertel waren 0,70 USD je Aktie erzielt worden. Im Vergleich zum Vorjahreszeitraum hat Zoom Communications in dem jüngst abgelaufenen Quartal eine Umsatzsteigerung von 2,93 Prozent verbucht. Den Umsatz bezifferte das Unternehmen auf 1,17 Mrd. USD im Vergleich zu 1,14 Mrd. USD im Vorjahresquartal.

Zoom Communications wird die nächste Bilanz für Q2 2026 voraussichtlich am 25.08.2025 vorlegen.

Analysten-Prognosen zufolge dürfte sich das EPS 2026 auf 5,60 USD je Aktie belaufen.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Communications-Aktie

Zoom-Aktie etwas fester: Gewinn von Zoom Communications schnellt hoch

Ausblick: Zoom Communications stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor

Zoom-Aktie im Fokus: Störung bei Videokonferenz-Dienst