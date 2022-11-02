Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag mit Abschlägen

Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications befand sich um 04:22 Uhr im Sinkflug und gab im Stuttgart-Handel 0,8 Prozent auf 83,69 EUR ab. Die Abwärtsbewegung der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ging bis auf 83,69 EUR. Mit einem Wert von 83,69 EUR ging der Anteilsschein in den Handelstag.

Am 04.11.2021 markierte das Papier bei 248,20 EUR den höchsten Stand in den vergangenen 52 Wochen. Gerechnet zum 52-Wochen-Hoch hat die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie derzeit noch 66,28 Prozent Luft nach oben. Das 52-Wochen-Tief erreichte das Papier am 03.10.2022 (74,46 EUR). Das 52-Wochen-Tief liegt damit 12,40 Prozent unterhalb des aktuellen Kursniveaus.

Das Kursziel taxieren Experten im Mittel auf 171,00 USD.

Am 22.08.2022 lud Zoom Video Communications zur turnusmäßigen Finanzkonferenz und hat dort das Zahlenwerk zum jüngsten Quartal veröffentlicht, das am 31.07.2022 endete. Der Gewinn je Aktie lag bei 1,05 USD. Im Vorjahresquartal hatte das Unternehmen einen Gewinn von 1,36 USD je Aktie vermeldet. Gegenüber dem Vorjahreszeitraum hat Zoom Video Communications im abgelaufenen Quartal eine Umsatzsteigerung von 7,63 Prozent erzielt. Der Umsatz lag bei 1.099,46 USD. Im Vorjahresviertel waren 1.021,50 USD in den Büchern gestanden.

Die Kennzahlen für Q3 2023 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 21.11.2022 präsentieren. Die Veröffentlichung der Zoom Video Communications-Ergebnisse für Q3 2024 erwarten Experten am 06.12.2023.

Für das Jahr 2023 gehen Analysten von einem Zoom Video Communications-Gewinn in Höhe von 3,70 USD je Aktie aus.

