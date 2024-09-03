DAX18.591 -0,8%ESt504.846 -1,4%MSCIW3.583 -0,4%Dow40.992 +0,1%Nas17.126 -0,1%Bitcoin52.436 +0,8%Euro1,1079 +0,3%Öl73,32 -0,5%Gold2.494 +0,1%
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Schwache Stimmung: DAX weiter mit Verlusten -- US-Börsen im Plus -- VW verteidigt Sparkurs -- US-Kartellwächter nehmen NVIDIA ins Visier -- NVIDIA, QUALCOMM, Apple, Commerzbank, Bitcoin im Fokus
Platzt die KI-Blase? - DAX schließt mit roten Vorzeichen - Nikkei bricht letztlich ein Platzt die KI-Blase? - DAX schließt mit roten Vorzeichen - Nikkei bricht letztlich ein
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Mittwochnachmittag nahe Vortagesschluss

04.09.24 16:10 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Mittwochnachmittag nahe Vortagesschluss

Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications zeigt am Mittwochnachmittag wenig Änderung. Kaum Ausschläge verzeichnete die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie im NASDAQ-Handel und tendierte zuletzt bei 68,89 USD.

Mit einem Wert von 68,89 USD bewegte sich die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie um 15:53 Uhr auf dem Niveau des Vortages. Im Tageshoch stieg die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 69,20 USD. Die höchsten Verluste verbuchte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 68,50 USD. Zur Startglocke stand der Titel bei 68,58 USD. Bisher wurden via NASDAQ 114.991 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien gekauft oder verkauft.

Den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (75,91 USD) erklomm das Papier am 06.09.2023. Mit einem Zuwachs von 10,18 Prozent wäre das 52-Wochen-Hoch vom aktuellen Kursniveau aus wieder erreicht. Der Kurs des Titels nahm in den vergangenen 52 Wochen bis auf ein Tief bei 55,07 USD ab. Damit siedelt sich das 52-Wochen-Tief 20,06 Prozent unter dem aktuellen Aktienkurs an.

Nach 0,000 USD im Vorjahr, liegt die Dividenden-Schätzung für das laufende Jahr bei 0,000 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.

Die Bilanz zum am 31.07.2024 beendeten Jahresviertel veröffentlichte Zoom Video Communications am 21.08.2024. Das EPS wurde auf 0,71 USD beziffert. Ein Jahr zuvor waren 0,61 USD je Aktie erzielt worden. In Sachen Umsatz standen im vergangenen Quartal 1,16 Mrd. USD in den Büchern. Dies kommt einer Steigerung um 2,09 Prozent gegenüber dem Umsatz im Vorjahresviertel gleich. Damals hatte Zoom Video Communications einen Umsatz von 1,14 Mrd. USD eingefahren.

Zoom Video Communications dürfte die Finanzergebnisse für Q3 2025 voraussichtlich am 18.11.2024 präsentieren.

Den erwarteten Gewinn je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie für das Jahr 2025 setzen Experten auf 5,33 USD fest.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
