Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications tendiert am Nachmittag fester

06.01.25 16:08 Uhr
Zu den Gewinnern des Tages zählt am Montagnachmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications legte zuletzt zu und stieg im NASDAQ-Handel um 1,4 Prozent auf 83,89 USD.

Die Aktie notierte um 15:53 Uhr mit Gewinnen. Im NASDAQ-Handel legte sie um 1,4 Prozent auf 83,89 USD zu. Zwischenzeitlich stieg die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie sogar auf 84,19 USD. Zum NASDAQ-Handelsstart notierte das Papier bei 83,17 USD. Von der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie wurden im bisherigen Tagesverlauf 76.498 Stück gehandelt.

Bei 92,78 USD markierte der Titel am 26.11.2024 ein neues Hoch auf 52-Wochen-Sicht. 10,60 Prozent Plus fehlen der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie, um das 52-Wochen-Hoch wieder zu erreichen. Am 13.08.2024 sank das Papier auf das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Tief bei 55,07 USD. Derzeit notiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie damit 52,33 Prozent oberhalb des 52-Wochen-Tiefs.

Zoom Video Communications-Anleger erhielten im Jahr 2024 eine Dividende von 0,000 USD, Analysten gehen in diesem Jahr von 0,000 USD aus.

Zoom Video Communications ließ sich am 25.11.2024 in die Bücher schauen: Auf der vierteljährlichen Finanzkonferenz wurde die Bilanz zum am 31.10.2024 beendeten Jahresviertel offengelegt. Im abgelaufenen Quartal wurde ein Ergebnis je Aktie von 0,67 USD eingefahren. Im Vorjahresviertels waren 0,47 USD je Aktie erzielt worden. Der Umsatz lag bei 1,18 Mrd. USD – das entspricht einem Zuwachs von 3,59 Prozent gegenüber dem Vorjahreszeitraum. Damals waren 1,14 Mrd. USD erwirtschaftet worden.

Voraussichtlich am 03.03.2025 dürfte Zoom Video Communications Anlegern einen Blick in die Q4 2025-Bilanz gewähren.

Von Analysten wird erwartet, dass Zoom Video Communications im Jahr 2028 5,57 USD Gewinn je Aktie ausweisen wird.

Redaktion finanzen.net

