Zoom Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Communications am Nachmittag im Minus
Die Aktie von Zoom Communications gehört am Montagnachmittag zu den Verlierern des Tages. Der Zoom Communications-Aktie ging im NASDAQ-Handel die Puste aus. Zuletzt verlor das Papier 1,3 Prozent auf 77,52 USD.
Die Zoom Communications-Aktie rutschte in der NASDAQ-Sitzung um 15:52 Uhr um 1,3 Prozent auf 77,52 USD ab. Die höchsten Verluste verbuchte die Zoom Communications-Aktie bis auf 77,51 USD. Den NASDAQ-Handel startete das Papier bei 78,64 USD. Im heutigen Handel wurden bisher 130.672 Zoom Communications-Aktien umgesetzt.
Das 52-Wochen-Hoch erklomm der Anteilsschein am 26.11.2024 bei 92,78 USD. Das 52-Wochen-Hoch liegt 19,69 Prozent über dem aktuellen Kursniveau der Zoom Communications-Aktie. Am 13.08.2024 sank der Aktienkurs auf das 52-Wochen-Tief bei 55,07 USD ab. Damit befindet sich das 52-Wochen-Tief 28,96 Prozent unter dem aktuellen Kurs der Zoom Communications-Aktie.
Zuletzt erhielten Zoom Communications-Aktionäre im Jahr 2025 eine Dividende in Höhe von 0,000 USD. Für das laufende Jahr gehen Analysten von einer Dividende in Höhe von 0,000 USD aus.
Am 21.05.2025 äußerte sich Zoom Communications zu den Kennzahlen des am 30.04.2025 ausgelaufenen Quartals. Das Ergebnis je Aktie für das vergangene Quartal wurde auf 0,81 USD beziffert, während im Vorjahresquartal 0,69 USD je Aktie in den Büchern standen. Der Umsatz für das abgelaufene Quartal belief sich auf 1,17 Mrd. USD – ein Plus von 2,93 Prozent im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel, in dem Zoom Communications 1,14 Mrd. USD erwirtschaftet hatte.
Mit der Q2 2026-Bilanzvorlage von Zoom Communications wird am 25.08.2025 gerechnet.
Analysten erwarten für 2026 einen Gewinn in Höhe von 5,61 USD je Zoom Communications-Aktie.
Nachrichten zu Zoom Communications
Analysen zu Zoom Communications
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|24.05.2019
|Zoom Video Communications Perform
|Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
