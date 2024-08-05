Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications gewinnt am Nachmittag an Fahrt

Notierung im Fokus

Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Mittwochnachmittag zu den Performance-Besten des Tages. Zuletzt ging es für das Zoom Video Communications-Papier aufwärts. Im NASDAQ-Handel verteuerte es sich um 2,4 Prozent auf 57,18 USD.

Um 15:53 Uhr stieg die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. In der NASDAQ-Sitzung kletterte das Papier um 2,4 Prozent auf 57,18 USD. Den höchsten Wert des Tages markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 57,43 USD. Bei 56,49 USD eröffnete der Anteilsschein die Börsensitzung. Bisher wurden heute 150.731 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien gehandelt.

Bei 75,91 USD markierte der Titel am 06.09.2023 ein neues Hoch auf 52-Wochen-Sicht. 32,75 Prozent Plus fehlen der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie, um das 52-Wochen-Hoch wieder zu erreichen. Den niedrigsten Stand seit 52 Wochen erreichte der Titel am 06.08.2024 bei 55,60 USD. Der aktuelle Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ist somit 2,76 Prozent vom 52-Wochen-Tief entfernt.

Im Jahr 2024 erhielten Zoom Video Communications-Anleger einen Gewinnanteil in Höhe von 0,000 USD. Die Dividenden-Schätzung für das laufende Jahr liegt bei 0,000 USD.

Zoom Video Communications ließ sich am 20.05.2024 in die Bücher schauen: Auf der vierteljährlichen Finanzkonferenz hat der Konzern die Bilanz zum am 30.04.2024 beendeten Jahresviertel offengelegt. Das EPS belief sich auf 0,70 USD gegenüber 0,05 USD je Aktie im Vorjahresquartal. Der Umsatz für das abgelaufene Quartal wurde bei 1,14 Mrd. USD vermeldet – das entspricht einem Plus von 3,25 Prozent im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel, in dem 1,11 Mrd. USD in den Büchern standen.

Die Vorlage der Q2 2025-Finanzergebnisse wird am 21.08.2024 erwartet. Am 25.08.2025 wird Zoom Video Communications schätzungsweise die Ergebnisse für Q2 2026 präsentieren.

Analysten-Prognosen zufolge dürfte sich das EPS 2025 auf 5,05 USD je Aktie belaufen.

Redaktion finanzen.net

