Vor US-Arbeitsmarktbericht: DAX auf Rekordkurs -- Deutsche Inflation sinkt -- HENSOLDT mit Kapitalerhöhung -- Airbus-Aktie mit Rekord nach Milliardenauftrag -- MTU, Infineon, Siemens Energy im Fokus
08.12.2023: DAX - Bloß nichts überstürzen! -w-
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications tendiert am Mittag tiefer

08.12.23 12:04 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications tendiert am Mittag tiefer

Zu den Verlustbringern des Tages zählt am Freitagmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie notierte zuletzt im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel in Rot und verlor 0,1 Prozent auf 71,84 USD.

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie wies um 11:17 Uhr Verluste aus. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel ging es für das Papier um 0,1 Prozent auf 71,84 USD abwärts. Zuletzt wechselten via NASDAQ Bsc 624 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien den Besitzer.

Bei 85,11 USD erreichte der Titel am 08.02.2023 das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Hoch. Mit einem Zuwachs von 18,47 Prozent wäre das 52-Wochen-Hoch vom aktuellen Kursniveau aus wieder erreicht. Das 52-Wochen-Tief erreichte das Papier am 27.10.2023 (58,88 USD). Der derzeitige Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie liegt somit 22,01 Prozent über dem 52-Wochen-Tief.

Die Geschäftsergebnisse zum jüngsten Jahresviertel stellte Zoom Video Communications am 20.11.2023 vor. Das Ergebnis je Aktie für das vergangene Quartal wurde auf 1,29 USD beziffert, während im Vorjahresquartal 1,07 USD je Aktie in den Büchern standen. Das vergangene Quartal hat Zoom Video Communications mit einem Umsatz von insgesamt 1.136,73 USD abgeschlossen. Demnach hat das Unternehmen den Umsatz im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel, in dem 1.101,90 USD erwirtschaftet worden waren, um 3,16 Prozent gesteigert.

Voraussichtlich am 26.02.2024 dürfte Zoom Video Communications Anlegern einen Blick in die Q4 2024-Bilanz gewähren.

Die Experten-Prognosen für das EPS 2024 liegen bei durchschnittlich 4,95 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Schwacher Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 zum Handelsende leichter

Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 letztendlich in der Verlustzone

NASDAQ 100 aktuell: NASDAQ 100 verbucht Abschläge

