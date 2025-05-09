KW 19: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Platz 30: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 19/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 04.05.2025 und dem 09.05.2025. Stand ist der 09.05.2025.
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: Tether
Tether: -0,01 Prozent
Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: Dai
Dai: 0,02 Prozent
Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: USD Coin
USD Coin: 0,02 Prozent
Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: Tron
Tron: 6,02 Prozent
Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: Wrapped TRON
Wrapped TRON: 6,26 Prozent
Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Monero
Monero: 7,66 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Toncoin
Toncoin: 7,69 Prozent
Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Binance Coin
Binance Coin: 8,33 Prozent
Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Ripple
Ripple: 8,77 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Wrapped Bitcoin
Wrapped Bitcoin: 8,96 Prozent
Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Bitcoin
Bitcoin: 9,08 Prozent
Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Stellar
Stellar: 11,56 Prozent
Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Bitcoin Cash
Bitcoin Cash: 14,35 Prozent
Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Tezos
Tezos: 14,86 Prozent
Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Chainlink
Chainlink: 14,97 Prozent
Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Neo
Neo: 15,28 Prozent
Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Cardano
Cardano: 15,56 Prozent
Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Litecoin
Litecoin: 15,62 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: Avalanche
Avalanche: 15,76 Prozent
Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: VeChain
VeChain: 16,79 Prozent
Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: Solana
Solana: 17,88 Prozent
Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: SHIBA INU
SHIBA INU: 18,12 Prozent
Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic: 18,60 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Dogecoin
Dogecoin: 19,23 Prozent
Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Polkadot
Polkadot: 19,60 Prozent
Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Worldcoin
Worldcoin: 22,95 Prozent
Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Uniswap
Uniswap: 25,41 Prozent
Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Lido stETH
Lido stETH: 26,77 Prozent
Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Ethereum
Ethereum: 27,42 Prozent
Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com
