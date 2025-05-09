DAX23.499 +0,6%ESt505.310 +0,4%Top 10 Crypto14,13 +5,4%Dow41.249 -0,3%Nas17.929 ±0,0%Bitcoin92.775 -0,3%Euro1,1251 ±0,0%Öl63,88 +1,2%Gold3.329 ±0,0%
KW 19: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt

11.05.25 02:26 Uhr
Kryptowährungen in KW 19: Wie sich Bitcoin, Ethereum und andere Coins schlugen | finanzen.net

Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Devisen
USDT/EUR (Tether-Euro)
0,8888 EUR -0,0001 EUR -0,01%
Charts|News
USDT/USD (Tether-US-Dollar)
0,9999 USD -0,0001 USD -0,01%
Charts|News
BTC/EUR (Bitcoin-Euro)
92.775,1769 EUR -286,9848 EUR -0,31%
Charts|News
BTC/USD (Bitcoin-US-Dollar)
104.376,6405 USD -322,8721 USD -0,31%
Charts|News
ETH/EUR (Ethereum-Euro)
2.263,7779 EUR -33,2823 EUR -1,45%
Charts|News
ETH/USD (Ethereum-US-Dollar)
2.546,8615 USD -37,4442 USD -1,45%
Charts|News
DAI/EUR (Dai-Euro)
0,8887 EUR -0,0001 EUR -0,01%
Charts|News
DAI/USD (Dai-US-Dollar)
0,9999 USD -0,0001 USD -0,01%
Charts|News
USDC/EUR (USD Coin-Euro)
0,8888 EUR 0,0000 EUR 0,00%
Charts|News
USDC/USD (USD Coin-US-Dollar)
0,9999 USD 0,0000 USD 0,00%
Charts|News
XRP/EUR (Ripple-Euro)
2,1576 EUR -0,0388 EUR -1,77%
Charts|News
XRP/USD (Ripple-US-Dollar)
2,4274 USD -0,0437 USD -1,77%
Charts|News
SOL/EUR (Solana-Euro)
159,0348 EUR 1,2362 EUR 0,78%
Charts|News
SOL/USD (Solana-US-Dollar)
178,9220 USD 1,3907 USD 0,78%
Charts|News
DOGE/EUR (Dogecoin-Euro)
0,2201 EUR -0,0006 EUR -0,26%
Charts|News
DOGE/USD (Dogecoin-US-Dollar)
0,2476 USD -0,0006 USD -0,26%
Charts|News
BNB/EUR (Binance Coin-Euro)
589,9507 EUR 0,2550 EUR 0,04%
Charts|News
BNB/USD (Binance Coin-US-Dollar)
663,7236 USD 0,2869 USD 0,04%
Charts|News
SOL/EUR (Wrapped Solana-Euro)
158,7241 EUR 1,0995 EUR 0,70%
Charts|News
SOL/USD (Wrapped Solana-US-Dollar)
178,5724 USD 1,2370 USD 0,70%
Charts|News
ADA/EUR (Cardano-Euro)
0,7293 EUR -0,0183 EUR -2,45%
Charts|News
ADA/USD (Cardano-US-Dollar)
0,8205 USD -0,0206 USD -2,45%
Charts|News
TRX/EUR (Tron-Euro)
0,2353 EUR -0,0013 EUR -0,54%
Charts|News
TRX/USD (Tron-US-Dollar)
0,2647 USD -0,0014 USD -0,54%
Charts|News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Kryptowährungen in der Kalenderwoche 19

Platz 30: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 19/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 04.05.2025 und dem 09.05.2025. Stand ist der 09.05.2025.

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Tether

Tether: -0,01 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Dai

Dai: 0,02 Prozent

Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: USD Coin

USD Coin: 0,02 Prozent

Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Tron

Tron: 6,02 Prozent

Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON: 6,26 Prozent

Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Monero

Monero: 7,66 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Toncoin

Toncoin: 7,69 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Binance Coin

Binance Coin: 8,33 Prozent

Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Ripple

Ripple: 8,77 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin: 8,96 Prozent

Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Bitcoin

Bitcoin: 9,08 Prozent

Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Stellar

Stellar: 11,56 Prozent

Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash: 14,35 Prozent

Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Tezos

Tezos: 14,86 Prozent

Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Chainlink

Chainlink: 14,97 Prozent

Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Neo

Neo: 15,28 Prozent

Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Cardano

Cardano: 15,56 Prozent

Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Litecoin

Litecoin: 15,62 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Avalanche

Avalanche: 15,76 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: VeChain

VeChain: 16,79 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Solana

Solana: 17,88 Prozent

Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: SHIBA INU

SHIBA INU: 18,12 Prozent

Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic: 18,60 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Dogecoin

Dogecoin: 19,23 Prozent

Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Polkadot

Polkadot: 19,60 Prozent

Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Worldcoin

Worldcoin: 22,95 Prozent

Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Uniswap

Uniswap: 25,41 Prozent

Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Lido stETH

Lido stETH: 26,77 Prozent

Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Ethereum

Ethereum: 27,42 Prozent

Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com