Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Montagnachmittag auf rotem Terrain
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Montagnachmittag zu den Verlustbringern des Tages. Die Aktie notierte zuletzt mit Verlusten. Im NASDAQ-Handel verbilligte sie sich um 0,6 Prozent auf 70,28 USD.
Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications befand sich um 15:52 Uhr im Sinkflug und gab im NASDAQ-Handel 0,6 Prozent auf 70,28 USD ab. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie sank bis auf 70,21 USD. Bei 71,07 USD startete der Titel in den NASDAQ-Handelstag. Zuletzt betrug der Umsatz im NASDAQ-Handel 102.142 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien.
Den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (74,75 USD) erklomm das Papier am 28.12.2023. Um an das 52-Wochen-Hoch heran zu reichen, müsste das Papier 6,36 Prozent hinzugewinnen. Am 13.08.2024 gab der Anteilsschein bis auf 55,07 USD nach und fiel somit auf ein 52-Wochen-Tief. Der aktuelle Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ist somit 21,64 Prozent vom 52-Wochen-Tief entfernt.
Nach 0,000 USD im Vorjahr, liegt die Dividenden-Schätzung für das laufende Jahr bei 0,000 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.
Zoom Video Communications ließ sich am 21.08.2024 in die Bücher schauen: Auf der vierteljährlichen Finanzkonferenz wurde die Bilanz zum am 31.07.2024 beendeten Jahresviertel offengelegt. Für das jüngste Quartal wurde ein Gewinn je Aktie von 0,71 USD ausgewiesen. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte das Unternehmen ein EPS von 0,61 USD je Aktie generiert. Den Umsatz betreffend wurde ein Zuwachs von 2,09 Prozent gegenüber dem Vorjahresquartal erwirtschaftet. Zuletzt wurden 1,16 Mrd. USD umgesetzt, gegenüber 1,14 Mrd. USD im Vorjahreszeitraum.
Zoom Video Communications wird die nächste Bilanz für Q3 2025 voraussichtlich am 18.11.2024 vorlegen.
Der Gewinn je Aktie dürfte sich Jahr 2025 auf 5,33 USD belaufen, wie Analysten-Schätzungen ergeben.
