US-Zölle: China schlägt zurück -- DAX geht massiv tiefer ins Wochenende -- Wall Street stürzt letztlich ab -- Aktien von Rheinmetall, RENK & HENSOLDT im Minus -- Novo Nordisk, Apple im Fokus
Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - Das waren die Tops und Flops der Rohstoffe in KW 14

06.04.25 02:14 Uhr
KW 14 an den Rohstoffmärkten: Gewinner und Verlierer bei Gold, Öl & Co. | finanzen.net

Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Commodities in der Kalenderwoche 14

Platz 31: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 30.03.2025 und dem 04.04.2025. Stand ist der 04.04.2025.

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: Silberpreis

Silberpreis: -12,92 Prozent

Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Ölpreis (WTI)

Ölpreis (WTI): -11,16 Prozent

Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Ölpreis (Brent)

Ölpreis (Brent): -10,99 Prozent

Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Heizölpreis

Heizölpreis: -8,00 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Baumwolle

Baumwolle: -7,46 Prozent

Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Platinpreis

Platinpreis: -5,76 Prozent

Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Palladiumpreis

Palladiumpreis: -5,40 Prozent

Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: -4,67 Prozent

Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images

Platz 22: Naphthapreis (European)

Naphthapreis (European): -4,55 Prozent

Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Zinkpreis

Zinkpreis: -4,47 Prozent

Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Sojabohnenpreis

Sojabohnenpreis: -4,20 Prozent

Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de

Platz 19: Bleipreis

Bleipreis: -4,04 Prozent

Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Orangensaftpreis

Orangensaftpreis: -3,38 Prozent

Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Reispreis

Reispreis: -3,33 Prozent

Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Nickelpreis

Nickelpreis: -3,18 Prozent

Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Sojabohnenmehlpreis: -3,17 Prozent

Quelle: canacol/Getty Images

Platz 14: Kaffeepreis

Kaffeepreis: -2,63 Prozent

Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Mastrindpreis

Mastrindpreis: -2,44 Prozent

Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de

Platz 12: Rapspreis

Rapspreis: -2,38 Prozent

Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Goldpreis

Goldpreis: -2,03 Prozent

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Lebendrindpreis

Lebendrindpreis: -1,91 Prozent

Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Haferpreis

Haferpreis: -0,57 Prozent

Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Mageres Schwein Preis

Mageres Schwein Preis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Zuckerpreis

Zuckerpreis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Dieselpreis Benzin

Dieselpreis Benzin: 0,37 Prozent

Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Maispreis

Maispreis: 1,10 Prozent

Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Weizenpreis

Weizenpreis: 1,14 Prozent

Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Zinnpreis

Zinnpreis: 1,90 Prozent

Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Sojabohnenölpreis

Sojabohnenölpreis: 2,22 Prozent

Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images

Platz 1: Kakaopreis

Kakaopreis: 6,57 Prozent

Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Kokhanchikov / Shutterstock.com

