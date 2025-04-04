KW 14: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Platz 30: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 14/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 30.03.2025 und dem 04.04.2025. Stand ist der 04.04.2025.
Platz 29: Neo
Neo: -20,53 Prozent
Platz 28: Toncoin
Toncoin: -12,38 Prozent
Platz 27: Solana
Solana: -4,54 Prozent
Platz 26: Chainlink
Chainlink: -4,52 Prozent
Platz 25: Avalanche
Avalanche: -4,12 Prozent
Platz 24: VeChain
VeChain: -3,01 Prozent
Platz 23: Worldcoin
Worldcoin: -2,91 Prozent
Platz 22: Stellar
Stellar: -2,56 Prozent
Platz 21: Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic: -1,90 Prozent
Platz 20: SHIBA INU
SHIBA INU: -1,54 Prozent
Platz 19: Litecoin
Litecoin: -1,53 Prozent
Platz 18: Monero
Monero: -1,42 Prozent
Platz 17: Binance Coin
Binance Coin: -1,18 Prozent
Platz 16: Ethereum
Ethereum: -0,52 Prozent
Platz 15: Cardano
Cardano: -0,36 Prozent
Platz 14: Lido stETH
Lido stETH: -0,35 Prozent
Platz 13: Tezos
Tezos: -0,32 Prozent
Platz 12: Ripple
Ripple: -0,19 Prozent
Platz 11: Tether
Tether: -0,04 Prozent
Platz 10: Uniswap
Uniswap: -0,03 Prozent
Platz 9: Dai
Dai: 0,00 Prozent
Platz 8: USD Coin
USD Coin: 0,00 Prozent
Platz 7: Bitcoin Cash
Bitcoin Cash: 0,20 Prozent
Platz 6: Bitcoin
Bitcoin: 0,75 Prozent
Platz 5: Polkadot
Polkadot: 0,84 Prozent
Platz 4: Wrapped Bitcoin
Wrapped Bitcoin: 0,93 Prozent
Platz 3: Dogecoin
Dogecoin: 1,16 Prozent
Platz 2: Tron
Tron: 3,83 Prozent
Platz 1: Wrapped TRON
Wrapped TRON: 3,90 Prozent
