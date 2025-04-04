DAX20.642 -5,0%ESt504.878 -4,6%Top 10 Crypto11,23 +2,3%Dow38.315 -5,5%Nas15.588 -5,8%Bitcoin75.895 -0,8%Euro1,0961 ±-0,0%Öl66,06 -5,4%Gold3.038 ±0,0%
KW 14: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt

06.04.25 01:11 Uhr
Kryptowährungen in KW 14: So performten Bitcoin, Ethereum & der Rest des Marktes | finanzen.net

Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Kryptowährungen in der Kalenderwoche 14

Platz 30: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 14/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 30.03.2025 und dem 04.04.2025. Stand ist der 04.04.2025.

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Neo

Neo: -20,53 Prozent

Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Toncoin

Toncoin: -12,38 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Solana

Solana: -4,54 Prozent

Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Chainlink

Chainlink: -4,52 Prozent

Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Avalanche

Avalanche: -4,12 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: VeChain

VeChain: -3,01 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Worldcoin

Worldcoin: -2,91 Prozent

Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Stellar

Stellar: -2,56 Prozent

Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic: -1,90 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: SHIBA INU

SHIBA INU: -1,54 Prozent

Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Litecoin

Litecoin: -1,53 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Monero

Monero: -1,42 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Binance Coin

Binance Coin: -1,18 Prozent

Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Ethereum

Ethereum: -0,52 Prozent

Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Cardano

Cardano: -0,36 Prozent

Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Lido stETH

Lido stETH: -0,35 Prozent

Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Tezos

Tezos: -0,32 Prozent

Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Ripple

Ripple: -0,19 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Tether

Tether: -0,04 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Uniswap

Uniswap: -0,03 Prozent

Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Dai

Dai: 0,00 Prozent

Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: USD Coin

USD Coin: 0,00 Prozent

Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash: 0,20 Prozent

Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Bitcoin

Bitcoin: 0,75 Prozent

Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Polkadot

Polkadot: 0,84 Prozent

Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin: 0,93 Prozent

Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Dogecoin

Dogecoin: 1,16 Prozent

Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Tron

Tron: 3,83 Prozent

Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON: 3,90 Prozent

Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com