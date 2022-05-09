  • Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Trading
Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
Auch bei unklarer Tendenz: Chancen mit Express-Zertifikaten nutzen. Jetzt mehr erfahren! -w-
15.06.2022 11:29

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Anleger schicken Zoom Video Communications am Mittwochmittag ins Minus

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Anleger schicken Zoom Video Communications am Mittwochmittag ins Minus
Zoom Video Communications im Blick
Folgen
DRUCKEN
Zu den Verlierern des Tages zählt am Mittwochmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Die Aktionäre schickten das Papier von Zoom Video Communications nach unten. In der XETRA-Sitzung verlor die Aktie zuletzt 1,5 Prozent auf 102,76 EUR.
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications befand sich um 15.06.2022 12:22:00 Uhr im Sinkflug und gab im XETRA-Handel 1,5 Prozent auf 102,76 EUR ab. Der Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie gab im heutigen Tagestief bis auf 102,72 EUR nach. Bei 104,32 EUR ging der Anteilsschein in den XETRA-Handel. Zuletzt wechselten via XETRA 172 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien den Besitzer.

Am 08.07.2021 stieg das Papier auf das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Hoch bei 342,95 EUR. Mit einem Zuwachs von 70,04 Prozent wäre das 52-Wochen-Hoch vom aktuellen Kursniveau aus wieder erreicht. Der Titel erreichte das 52-Wochen-Tief von 77,00 EUR am 12.05.2022. Derzeit notiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie damit 33,45 Prozent oberhalb des 52-Wochen-Tiefs.

Analysten geben ein durchschnittliches Kursziel von 310,50 USD an.

Am 23.05.2022 lud Zoom Video Communications zur turnusmäßigen Finanzkonferenz und hat dort das Zahlenwerk zum jüngsten Quartal veröffentlicht, das am 30.04.2022 endete. Das EPS wurde auf 1,03 USD beziffert. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte Zoom Video Communications 1,32 USD je Aktie verdient. Auf der Umsatzseite standen 1.073,80 USD in den Büchern. Im Vorjahreszeitraum hatte das Unternehmen 956,24 USD umgesetzt.

Für das laufende Jahresviertel Q2 2023 wird am 07.09.2022 mit der Vorlage der Ergebnisse gerechnet.

In der Zoom Video Communications-Bilanz dürfte laut Analysten 2024 4,05 USD je Aktie an Gewinn ausgewiesen werden.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Zoom-Aktie stark: Zoom verdient mehr als erwartet

Ausblick: Zoom Video Communications stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor

Hot Stocks heute: Moderna und Zoom

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications
Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications
Long
Short
Hebel wählen:
5x
10x
Name
Hebel
KO
Emittent
Bildquellen: nanantachoke / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
14.06.22
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications tendiert am Nachmittag fester (finanzen.net)
14.06.22
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications gewinnt am Mittag an Boden (finanzen.net)
14.06.22
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Dienstagvormittag gefragt (finanzen.net)
Zoom Video Communications-Aktie für 0 Euro handeln bei finanzen.net zero
(Werbung)
25.05.22
Zoom Video Communications stellte Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
24.05.22
Zoom-Aktie stark: Zoom verdient mehr als erwartet (finanzen.net)
23.05.22
Zoom hebt Geschäftsziele an - Aktie macht Kurssprung (dpa-afx)
23.05.22
Ausblick: Zoom Video Communications stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
09.05.22
Hot Stocks heute: Moderna und Zoom (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Zoom Video Communications News
RSS Feed
Zoom Video Communications zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Zoom Video Communications News

24.05.22Zoom-Aktie stark: Zoom verdient mehr als erwartet
14.06.22Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications tendiert am Nachmittag fester
23.05.22Ausblick: Zoom Video Communications stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor
14.06.22Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Dienstagvormittag gefragt
14.06.22Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications gewinnt am Mittag an Boden
23.05.22Zoom hebt Geschäftsziele an - Aktie macht Kurssprung
25.05.22Zoom Video Communications stellte Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor
01.06.224 Reason to Buy Zoom Video Communications, 1 Reason to Sell
23.05.22Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Beats Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
24.05.22Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript
Weitere Zoom Video Communications News
Werbung

Trading-News

OPEC sieht Ölmarkt im zweiten Halbjahr deutlich unterversorgt
Alibaba: Beim Onlinehandels-Gigant läuft die Reboundbewegung an
Vontobel: Interessante Chancen - Bonus Cap-Zertifikate auf Deutsche Bank, Siemens, Deutsche Bank
DAX-Ausblick - Die Stunden vor dem Fed-Zinsentscheid
Thyssenkrupp erwägt immer noch den Börsengang der Wasserstofftochter
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Wie verhalten sich Anleger in schwierigen Marktphasen richtig?
Deutschsprachige Krypto-Lernplattform der Börse Stuttgart Digital Exchange gestartet
Terra-Crash, Coinbase und Opendoor - Wie entwickeln sich die Krypto- und Equity Märkte?
Portfolioabsicherung mit Private Real Estate
Was ein Bärenmarkt bedeutet
Hui - jetzt gehts langsam ab" - Der Bitcoin fällt
Altersvorsorge: Das solltest du wissen
JETZT NEU: Handle Aktien, ETFs und mehr für 0 Euro & ab sofort ohne Mindestordervolumen bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Neue Funktionen als Erstes nutzen
Sie nutzen finanzen.net regelmäßig? Dann nutzen Sie jetzt neue Funktionen als Erstes!
Hier informieren!
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Zoom Video Communications Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Hammer bei Hornbach und Do-it-yourself-Solarstrom
Prime Day 2022  Diese Sonderangebote gelten jetzt schon
Wiedergeburt der Weltwährung  und der Euro ist der große Verlierer
Krypto-Meltdown und die Profiteure des Fachkräftemangels
Anlegen in Cybersicherheit  eine gute Gelegenheit?

News von

Der Crash kommt: Zwei Top-Banker warnen vor großen Gefahren
Morgan Stanley sieht bei Plug Power dreistellige Kursgewinne
Immobilien: Es hat sich ausgeboomt
Bitcoin, Ethereum und Co im Tiefenrausch - die Gründe
Plant die EZB ein neues "Whatever it takes"?

Heute im Fokus

Ukraine-Krieg im Ticker: DAX startet vor Fed-Zinsentscheid erneut Erholungsversuch -- Gerresheimer lehnt Bain-Übernahmeangebot offenbar ab -- VW, MorphoSys, BP, Netflix, Moderna, Autowerte im Fokus

CropEnergies setzt Prognose deutlich herauf - Südzucker folgt. Ryanair schafft Sprachtests für südafrikanische Passagiere nach Kritik ab. Milliardenstrafe gegen QUALCOMM von EU-Gericht für nichtig erklärt. Airbus wohl weiterhin ohne Zeitplan für Zulassung von A321XLR - Erstflug naht. FDA stimmt Zulassung von Moderna-Impfstoff für 6- bis 17-Jährige zu. BP leitet milliardenschweres Wasserstoff-Projekt in Australien.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 23 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 23 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 23 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

1. Quartal 2022: Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Portfolio
Das Depot des Berkshire Hathaway-CEOs
In diesen Ländern ist Wohnen am teuersten
Top 20
1. Quartal 2022: Diese US-Aktien hat die Deutsche Bank im Portfolio
US-Investitionen
1. Quartal 2022: In diese Aktien investierte Bill Ackmans Pershing Square Capital Management
Portfolio unter der Lupe
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im April 2022
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Die Ölpreise bewegen sich weiter auf sehr hohem Niveau - wird es so bleiben?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Gebühren

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen