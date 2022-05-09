Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Anleger schicken Zoom Video Communications am Mittwochmittag ins Minus

Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications befand sich um 15.06.2022 12:22:00 Uhr im Sinkflug und gab im XETRA-Handel 1,5 Prozent auf 102,76 EUR ab. Der Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie gab im heutigen Tagestief bis auf 102,72 EUR nach. Bei 104,32 EUR ging der Anteilsschein in den XETRA-Handel. Zuletzt wechselten via XETRA 172 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien den Besitzer.

Am 08.07.2021 stieg das Papier auf das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Hoch bei 342,95 EUR. Mit einem Zuwachs von 70,04 Prozent wäre das 52-Wochen-Hoch vom aktuellen Kursniveau aus wieder erreicht. Der Titel erreichte das 52-Wochen-Tief von 77,00 EUR am 12.05.2022. Derzeit notiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie damit 33,45 Prozent oberhalb des 52-Wochen-Tiefs.

Analysten geben ein durchschnittliches Kursziel von 310,50 USD an.

Am 23.05.2022 lud Zoom Video Communications zur turnusmäßigen Finanzkonferenz und hat dort das Zahlenwerk zum jüngsten Quartal veröffentlicht, das am 30.04.2022 endete. Das EPS wurde auf 1,03 USD beziffert. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte Zoom Video Communications 1,32 USD je Aktie verdient. Auf der Umsatzseite standen 1.073,80 USD in den Büchern. Im Vorjahreszeitraum hatte das Unternehmen 956,24 USD umgesetzt.

Für das laufende Jahresviertel Q2 2023 wird am 07.09.2022 mit der Vorlage der Ergebnisse gerechnet.

In der Zoom Video Communications-Bilanz dürfte laut Analysten 2024 4,05 USD je Aktie an Gewinn ausgewiesen werden.

