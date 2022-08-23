Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications tendiert am Freitagmittag südwärts

Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications befand sich um 12:22 Uhr im Sinkflug und gab im XETRA-Handel 2,3 Prozent auf 78,34 EUR ab. Die höchsten Verluste verbuchte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 76,01 EUR. Bei 76,01 EUR ging der Anteilsschein in den XETRA-Handel. Zuletzt stieg das XETRA-Volumen auf 169 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien.

Am 04.11.2021 erreichte der Anteilsschein mit 250,00 EUR ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. Damit siedelt sich das 52-Wochen-Hoch 68,66 Prozent über dem aktuellen Aktienkurs an. Der Titel erreichte das 52-Wochen-Tief von 76,01 EUR am 16.09.2022. Derzeit notiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie damit 3,07 Prozent oberhalb des 52-Wochen-Tiefs.

Beim Kursziel liegen die Analysten-Schätzungen bei durchschnittlich 171,00 USD.

Die Bilanz zum am 31.07.2022 abgelaufenen Quartal legte Zoom Video Communications am 22.08.2022 vor. Es wurde ein Gewinn je Aktie von 1,05 USD ausgewiesen. Im Vorjahresquartal war ein Gewinn je Aktie von 1,36 USD erwirtschaftet worden. Zoom Video Communications hat das vergangene Quartal mit einem Umsatz von insgesamt 1.099,46 USD abgeschlossen. Das kommt einer Umsatzsteigerung von 7,63 Prozent im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel gleich, in dem 1.021,50 USD erwirtschaftet worden waren.

Die Gewinn- und Umsatzzahlen für Q3 2023 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 07.12.2022 vorlegen.

Analysten erwarten für 2023 einen Gewinn in Höhe von 3,71 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.

