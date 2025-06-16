DAX23.494 -0,9%ESt505.297 -0,8%Top 10 Crypto13,61 -4,2%Dow42.468 -0,1%Nas19.641 -0,3%Bitcoin90.850 -1,8%Euro1,1533 -0,3%Öl75,49 +4,1%Gold3.386 +0,1%
Zoom Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Communications am Dienstagnachmittag kaum bewegt

17.06.25 16:09 Uhr
Zoom Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Communications am Dienstagnachmittag kaum bewegt

Mit nur geringen Kursbewegungen zeigt sich am Dienstagnachmittag die Aktie von Zoom Communications. Kaum Bewegung ließ sich zuletzt bei der Zoom Communications-Aktie ausmachen. Das Papier notierte via NASDAQ bei 77,87 USD.

Zoom Communications
66,86 EUR 0,73 EUR 1,10%
Bei der Zoom Communications-Aktie ließ sich um 15:52 Uhr kaum Bewegung zum Vortag ausmachen. Im NASDAQ-Handel hat das Papier einen Wert von 77,87 USD. Im Tageshoch stieg die Zoom Communications-Aktie bis auf 78,10 USD. Die Zoom Communications-Aktie sank bis auf 77,50 USD. Zur Startglocke notierte der Anteilsschein bei 77,50 USD. Der Tagesumsatz der Zoom Communications-Aktie belief sich zuletzt auf 45.075 Aktien.

Der Anteilsschein kletterte am 26.11.2024 auf bis zu 92,78 USD und markierte damit ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. 19,15 Prozent Plus fehlen der Zoom Communications-Aktie, um das 52-Wochen-Hoch wieder zu erreichen. Bei einem Wert von 55,07 USD erreichte der Anteilsschein den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (13.08.2024). Damit siedelt sich das 52-Wochen-Tief 29,28 Prozent unter dem aktuellen Aktienkurs an.

Nachdem im Jahr 2025 0,000 USD an Zoom Communications-Aktionäre ausgeschüttet wurden, gehen Analysten in diesem Jahr von 0,000 USD aus.

Am 21.05.2025 stellte das Unternehmen das Zahlenwerk zum am 30.04.2025 abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor. Das EPS wurde auf 0,83 USD beziffert. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte Zoom Communications 0,70 USD je Aktie verdient. Umsatzseitig wurden 1,17 Mrd. USD vermeldet. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte Zoom Communications 1,14 Mrd. USD umgesetzt.

Die Kennzahlen für Q2 2026 dürfte Zoom Communications am 25.08.2025 präsentieren.

In der Zoom Communications-Bilanz dürfte laut Analysten 2026 5,61 USD je Aktie an Gewinn ausgewiesen werden.

Redaktion finanzen.net

mehr Analysen