Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications präsentiert sich am Donnerstagnachmittag fester

Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications zählt am Donnerstagnachmittag zu den Gewinnern des Tages. Im NASDAQ-Handel gewannen die Zoom Video Communications-Papiere zuletzt 1,2 Prozent.

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie konnte um 15:53 Uhr im NASDAQ-Handel zulegen und verteuerte sich um 1,2 Prozent auf 66,80 USD. In der Spitze legte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 67,21 USD zu. Die NASDAQ-Sitzung begann das Papier bei einem Kurs von 67,06 USD. Über NASDAQ wurden im bisherigen Handelsverlauf 62.284 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien zum Kauf oder Verkauf angeboten.

Das 52-Wochen-Hoch erklomm der Anteilsschein am 28.12.2023 bei 74,75 USD. Das 52-Wochen-Hoch liegt 11,90 Prozent über dem aktuellen Kursniveau der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. Das 52-Wochen-Tief markierte der Titel am 13.08.2024 bei 55,07 USD. Das 52-Wochen-Tief könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie mit einem Verlust von 17,56 Prozent wieder erreichen.

Nachdem Zoom Video Communications seine Aktionäre 2024 mit 0,000 USD beteiligte, dürfte das Unternehmen nun eine Dividende in Höhe von 0,000 USD je Aktie ausschütten.

Die Zahlen des am 31.07.2024 abgelaufenen Quartals präsentierte Zoom Video Communications am 21.08.2024. Das EPS wurde auf 0,71 USD beziffert. Im Vorjahresquartal hatten 0,61 USD je Aktie in den Büchern gestanden. Der Umsatz für das abgelaufene Quartal wurde bei 1,16 Mrd. USD vermeldet – das entspricht einem Plus von 2,09 Prozent im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel, in dem 1,14 Mrd. USD in den Büchern standen.

Zoom Video Communications dürfte die Finanzergebnisse für Q3 2025 voraussichtlich am 18.11.2024 präsentieren.

Für das Jahr 2025 gehen Analysten von einem Zoom Video Communications-Gewinn in Höhe von 5,33 USD je Aktie aus.

