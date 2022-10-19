Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications gibt am Nachmittag ab

|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|24.05.2019
|Zoom Video Communications Perform
|Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Im derzeitigen Marktumfeld suchen Anleger attraktive Investmentmöglichkeiten mit guten Renditechancen. Lernen Sie im Online-Seminar heute ab 18 Uhr spannende Anlageideen in stürmischen Börsenzeiten kennen!
|20.09.22
|Darum kritisiert ARK Invests Cathie Wood die Zinserhöhungen der Fed
|18.10.22
|Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications steigt am Dienstagnachmittag
|18.10.22
|Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications zeigt sich am Dienstagmittag gestärkt
|18.10.22
|Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications legt am Vormittag zu
|07.10.22
|ANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan nimmt Zoom mit 'Neutral' wieder auf - Ziel 85 Dollar
|20.09.22
|Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
|28.09.22
|Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Launches Wide Range of Updates
|03.10.22
|Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
|05.10.22
|Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Stock Moves -0.03%: What You Should Know
|11.10.22
|Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Stock Moves -0.01%: What You Should Know
|Salesforce – Erholungsrally
|Day und Swingtrading mit Fibonacci-Retracements
|Vontobel: ZertifikateAwards 2022/2023 – Ihre Stimme zählt!
|Intel plant Job-Kahlschlag
|Netflix stark unterwegs - Abo-Daten im Fokus
|Vormarsch der Kryptowährungen - nachhaltige Entwicklung oder kurzfristiges Phänomen?
|Aktienanalyse Halbleiterindustrie: Langfristige Perspektiven, kurzfristige Risiken
|„Die nächsten Tenbagger sehe ich in China und unter den neuen Energien“
|Nachhaltige ETFs: Nachhaltiges und sozialverantwortliches Investieren mit Indexfonds
|Quartalssplitter - Kampf gegen Inflation
|BSDEX mit Top-Gesamtbewertung auf Platz 1 im extraETF Krypto-Broker-Test 07/2022
|JETZT NEU: Handle Aktien, ETFs und mehr für 0 Euro & ab sofort ohne Mindestordervolumen bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
|Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
US-Börsen uneins -- DAX wenig bewegt -- Netflix übertrifft Erwartungen -- Hedgefonds Elliott ist wohl bei Fresenius eingestiegen -- P&G, BlackRock, Sartorius, ASML, Nestlé im Fokus
Deutsche Post rechnet mit gutem Weihnachtsgeschäft. KRONES erhöht Umsatzprognose für das laufende Jahr. Nordex erhält Großauftrag von Windparkbetreiber Landwind. JPMorgan senkt Kursziel für Deutsche Telekom. STRATEC erwartet Umsatzrückgang. Eurowings streicht zwei Drittel der Flüge - Lufthansa Technik versorgt Condor mit Ersatzteilen. Euroraum-Inflation mit Rekordanstieg seit Euro-Einführung.
|17:14 Uhr
|Drohnen im Ukraine-Krieg: EU bringt Sanktionen gegen Iran auf den Weg
|17:12 Uhr
|ROUNDUP/Verivox: Stromnetzgebühren steigen 2023 stark
|17:12 Uhr
|Putin erklärt Kriegsrecht in besetzten Gebieten
|17:12 Uhr
|Fat Finger-Trades - Die verheerenden Tippfehler an der Börse
|17:10 Uhr
|$ 265.23 Billion Worldwide Healthcare Mobility Solutions Industry to 2028 - Increasing Use of Mobile Devices, and Growing Use of Medical Wearable Devices Are Driving Growth | Brandessence Market R...
|17:10 Uhr
|$ 265.23 Billion Worldwide Healthcare Mobility Solutions Industry to 2028 - Increasing Use of Mobile Devices, and Growing Use of Medical Wearable Devices Are Driving Growth | Brandessence Market R...
|17:09 Uhr
|BMW investiert in den USA 1,7 Milliarden Dollar für Bau von E-Autos
|17:09 Uhr
|New Trina Solar Vertex N modules redefine high-efficiency products, 10GW+ capacity to be released in the first quarter of 2023
|MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 41 2022Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 41 2022Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 41 2022Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im August 2022Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|2. Quartal 2022: Das Depot von The Big Short-Investor Michael BurryDepot aufgeräumt
|2. Quartal 2022: Diese Aktien haben Bill und Melinda Gates im PortfolioBlick ins 13F-Formular
|Die zehn meistverkauften Spielekonsolen aller ZeitenSpielekonsolen
|2. Quartal 2022: Diese US-Aktien hat die Credit Suisse im DepotUS-Werte im Portfolio
ETF-Sparplan