Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications gibt am Nachmittag ab

Die Aktie notierte um 04:22 Uhr mit Verlusten. Im XETRA-Handel verbilligte sie sich um 1,0 Prozent auf 78,30 EUR. Die höchsten Verluste verbuchte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 78,30 EUR. Zum Ertönen der Startglocke stand der Anteilsschein bei 79,82 EUR. Zuletzt betrug der Umsatz im XETRA-Handel 196 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien.

Bei 250,00 EUR erreichte der Titel am 04.11.2021 das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Hoch. Um das 52-Wochen-Hoch zu erreichen, müsste die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie 68,68 Prozent zulegen. Bei einem Wert von 73,00 EUR erreichte der Anteilsschein den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (11.10.2022). Das 52-Wochen-Tief liegt damit 7,26 Prozent unterhalb des aktuellen Kursniveaus.

Beim Kursziel liegen die Analysten-Schätzungen bei durchschnittlich 171,00 USD.

Die Zahlen des am 31.07.2022 abgelaufenen Quartals präsentierte Zoom Video Communications am 22.08.2022. Für das jüngste Quartal wurde ein Gewinn je Aktie von 1,05 USD ausgewiesen. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte das Unternehmen ein EPS von 1,36 USD je Aktie generiert. Das Unternehmen wies eine Umsatzsteigerung von 7,63 Prozent auf 1.099,46 USD aus. Im Vorjahresquartal hatte ein Umsatz von 1.021,50 USD in den Büchern gestanden.

Voraussichtlich am 07.12.2022 dürfte Zoom Video Communications Anlegern einen Blick in die Q3 2023-Bilanz gewähren.

Der Gewinn 2023 dürfte sich laut Analystenschätzungen auf 3,70 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie belaufen.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Darum kritisiert ARK Invests Cathie Wood die Zinserhöhungen der Fed

Wall Street-Legende Bob Farrell: So schlagen sich die zehn Börsenregeln des Marktkenners heute noch

Zoom Video Communications-Aktie: Rivale macht mächtig Druck

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications Long Short Hebel wählen: 5x 10x Der Hebel muss zwischen 2 und 20 liegen Name Hebel KO Emittent Keine Daten Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications

Bildquellen: Tischenko Irina / Shutterstock.com