DAX23.274 -0,3%ESt505.224 -0,2%Top 10 Crypto12,80 -3,0%Dow42.247 +0,1%Nas19.516 +0,4%Bitcoin88.111 +0,5%Euro1,1547 +0,2%Öl76,36 -1,2%Gold3.387 +0,5%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Rheinmetall 703000 RENK RENK73 NVIDIA 918422 HENSOLDT HAG000 Tesla A1CX3T BYD A0M4W9 Lufthansa 823212 Novo Nordisk A3EU6F Siemens Energy ENER6Y Eutelsat Communications A0HGPT Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 BASF BASF11 Commerzbank CBK100 Bayer BAY001 Allianz 840400
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Nach US-Angriff auf Iran: DAX schließt tiefer -- Trump befürwortet wohl Machtwechsel im Iran -- Tesla startet Robotaxi-Dienst -- BYD, Eutelsat, Rheinmetall & Co. im Fokus
Top News
Rheinmetall-Analyse: DZ BANK verleiht Rheinmetall-Aktie Kaufen in jüngster Analyse Rheinmetall-Analyse: DZ BANK verleiht Rheinmetall-Aktie Kaufen in jüngster Analyse
Unsicherheit nach US-Angriff auf Iran: DAX verzeichnete am Montag Verluste Unsicherheit nach US-Angriff auf Iran: DAX verzeichnete am Montag Verluste
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Wer­bung
+++ 100% Rendite in 12 Monaten! Ingmar Königshofen erklärt dir morgen um 18:00 Uhr, wie das möglich ist. Hier kostenlos anmelden! +++
Kursentwicklung

Zoom Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Communications am Montagnachmittag im Minusbereich

23.06.25 16:09 Uhr
Zoom Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Communications am Montagnachmittag im Minusbereich

Die Aktie von Zoom Communications gehört am Montagnachmittag zu den Verlierern des Tages. Die Aktie verlor zuletzt in der NASDAQ-Sitzung 0,5 Prozent auf 77,57 USD.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Communications
67,37 EUR 0,50 EUR 0,75%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Die Zoom Communications-Aktie wies um 15:52 Uhr Verluste aus. Im NASDAQ-Handel ging es für das Papier um 0,5 Prozent auf 77,57 USD abwärts. Die Zoom Communications-Aktie wertet zwischenzeitlich bis auf 76,88 USD ab. Zum Start in den Handelstag hatte das Papier einen Wert von 77,73 USD. Zuletzt stieg das NASDAQ-Volumen auf 49.761 Zoom Communications-Aktien.

Am 26.11.2024 erreichte der Anteilsschein mit 92,78 USD ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. Derzeit notiert die Zoom Communications-Aktie damit 16,39 Prozent unterhalb des 52-Wochen-Hochs. Am 13.08.2024 gab der Anteilsschein bis auf 55,07 USD nach und fiel somit auf ein 52-Wochen-Tief. Mit einem Kursverlust von 29,01 Prozent würde die Zoom Communications-Aktie auf das Niveau des 52-Wochen-Tiefs zurückfallen.

Für Zoom Communications-Aktionäre gab es im Jahr 2025 eine Dividende in Höhe von 0,000 USD. Im kommenden Jahr dürften Schätzungen zufolge 0,000 USD ausgeschüttet werden.

Die Bilanz zum am 30.04.2025 beendeten Jahresviertel veröffentlichte Zoom Communications am 21.05.2025. Es wurde ein Ergebnis je Aktie in Höhe von 0,83 USD präsentiert. Im Vorjahr hatten 0,70 USD je Aktie in den Büchern gestanden. Zoom Communications hat das vergangene Quartal mit einem Umsatz von insgesamt 1,17 Mrd. USD abgeschlossen. Das kommt einer Umsatzsteigerung von 2,93 Prozent im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel gleich, in dem 1,14 Mrd. USD erwirtschaftet worden waren.

Die Vorlage der Q2 2026-Finanzergebnisse wird am 25.08.2025 erwartet.

Vorab gehen Experten von einem Gewinn je Zoom Communications-Aktie in Höhe von 5,61 USD im Jahr 2026 aus.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Communications-Aktie

Zoom-Aktie etwas fester: Gewinn von Zoom Communications schnellt hoch

Ausblick: Zoom Communications stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor

Zoom-Aktie im Fokus: Störung bei Videokonferenz-Dienst

In eigener Sache

Übrigens: Zoom Communications und andere US-Aktien sind bei finanzen.net ZERO sogar bis 23 Uhr handelbar (ohne Ordergebühren, zzgl. Spreads). Jetzt kostenlos Depot eröffnen und als Geschenk eine Gratisaktie erhalten.

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Communications

Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Communications

NameHebelKOEmittent
NameHebelKOEmittent
Wer­bung

Bildquellen: gopixa / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Zoom Communications

DatumMeistgelesen
Wer­bung

Analysen zu Zoom Communications

DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen