Zoom Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Communications am Montagnachmittag im Minusbereich
Die Aktie von Zoom Communications gehört am Montagnachmittag zu den Verlierern des Tages. Die Aktie verlor zuletzt in der NASDAQ-Sitzung 0,5 Prozent auf 77,57 USD.
Die Zoom Communications-Aktie wies um 15:52 Uhr Verluste aus. Im NASDAQ-Handel ging es für das Papier um 0,5 Prozent auf 77,57 USD abwärts. Die Zoom Communications-Aktie wertet zwischenzeitlich bis auf 76,88 USD ab. Zum Start in den Handelstag hatte das Papier einen Wert von 77,73 USD. Zuletzt stieg das NASDAQ-Volumen auf 49.761 Zoom Communications-Aktien.
Am 26.11.2024 erreichte der Anteilsschein mit 92,78 USD ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. Derzeit notiert die Zoom Communications-Aktie damit 16,39 Prozent unterhalb des 52-Wochen-Hochs. Am 13.08.2024 gab der Anteilsschein bis auf 55,07 USD nach und fiel somit auf ein 52-Wochen-Tief. Mit einem Kursverlust von 29,01 Prozent würde die Zoom Communications-Aktie auf das Niveau des 52-Wochen-Tiefs zurückfallen.
Für Zoom Communications-Aktionäre gab es im Jahr 2025 eine Dividende in Höhe von 0,000 USD. Im kommenden Jahr dürften Schätzungen zufolge 0,000 USD ausgeschüttet werden.
Die Bilanz zum am 30.04.2025 beendeten Jahresviertel veröffentlichte Zoom Communications am 21.05.2025. Es wurde ein Ergebnis je Aktie in Höhe von 0,83 USD präsentiert. Im Vorjahr hatten 0,70 USD je Aktie in den Büchern gestanden. Zoom Communications hat das vergangene Quartal mit einem Umsatz von insgesamt 1,17 Mrd. USD abgeschlossen. Das kommt einer Umsatzsteigerung von 2,93 Prozent im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel gleich, in dem 1,14 Mrd. USD erwirtschaftet worden waren.
Die Vorlage der Q2 2026-Finanzergebnisse wird am 25.08.2025 erwartet.
Vorab gehen Experten von einem Gewinn je Zoom Communications-Aktie in Höhe von 5,61 USD im Jahr 2026 aus.
Analysen zu Zoom Communications
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
