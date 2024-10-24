Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications präsentiert sich am Donnerstagnachmittag stärker

Fokus auf Aktienkurs

Zu den Gewinnern des Tages zählt am Donnerstagnachmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Im NASDAQ-Handel gewannen die Zoom Video Communications-Papiere zuletzt 0,9 Prozent.

Werte in diesem Artikel

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie konnte um 15:52 Uhr im NASDAQ-Handel zulegen und verteuerte sich um 0,9 Prozent auf 73,16 USD. Kurzfristig markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 73,20 USD ihr bisheriges Tageshoch. Bei 72,74 USD eröffnete der Anteilsschein. Zuletzt stieg das NASDAQ-Volumen auf 64.662 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien.

Bei 74,75 USD erreichte der Titel am 28.12.2023 das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Hoch. Der aktuelle Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ist somit 2,17 Prozent vom 52-Wochen-Hoch entfernt. Den niedrigsten Stand seit 52 Wochen erreichte der Titel am 13.08.2024 bei 55,07 USD. Gerechnet zum 52-Wochen-Tief hat die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie derzeit noch 24,73 Prozent Luft nach unten.

Experten rechnen in diesem Jahr mit einer Dividendenausschüttung in Höhe von 0,000 USD, nach 0,000 USD im Jahr 2024.

Zoom Video Communications ließ sich am 21.08.2024 in die Bücher schauen: Auf der vierteljährlichen Finanzkonferenz wurde die Bilanz zum am 31.07.2024 beendeten Jahresviertel offengelegt. Der Gewinn je Aktie belief sich auf 0,71 USD. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte Zoom Video Communications 0,61 USD je Aktie erwirtschaftet. Umsatzseitig wurden 1,16 Mrd. USD vermeldet. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte Zoom Video Communications 1,14 Mrd. USD umgesetzt.

Das nächste Bilanzvorlage dürfte am 18.11.2024 erfolgen.

Von Analysten wird erwartet, dass Zoom Video Communications im Jahr 2025 5,33 USD Gewinn je Aktie ausweisen wird.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 zum Handelsende fester

Pluszeichen in New York: So steht der NASDAQ 100 nachmittags

Gute Stimmung in New York: Anleger lassen NASDAQ 100 zum Ende des Donnerstagshandels steigen