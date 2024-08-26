Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag höher

Blick auf Zoom Video Communications-Kurs

Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Dienstagnachmittag zu den Performance-Besten des Tages. Im NASDAQ-Handel gewannen die Zoom Video Communications-Papiere zuletzt 0,4 Prozent.

Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications legte um 15:53 Uhr zu und stieg im NASDAQ-Handel um 0,4 Prozent auf 71,62 USD. Im Tageshoch stieg die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 72,08 USD. Die NASDAQ-Sitzung begann das Papier bei einem Kurs von 71,50 USD. Von der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie wurden im bisherigen Tagesverlauf 231.632 Stück gehandelt.

In den vergangenen 52 Wochen lag der Höchstwert des Papiers bei 75,91 USD. Dieser Kurs wurde am 06.09.2023 erreicht. Gerechnet zum 52-Wochen-Hoch hat die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie derzeit noch 5,99 Prozent Luft nach oben. Am 13.08.2024 sank der Aktienkurs auf das 52-Wochen-Tief bei 55,07 USD ab. Mit Abgaben von 23,10 Prozent wäre das 52-Wochen-Tief vom aktuellen Kursniveau aus wieder erreicht.

Zoom Video Communications-Aktionäre bezogen im Jahr 2024 über eine Dividende in Höhe von 0,000 USD. Im laufenden Jahr dürfte sich die Dividendenausschüttung auf 0,000 USD belaufen.

Am 21.08.2024 hat Zoom Video Communications in der Finanzkonferenz die Quartalszahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel – Abschlussdatum 31.07.2024 – vorgestellt. Der Gewinn je Aktie belief sich auf 0,71 USD. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte Zoom Video Communications 0,61 USD je Aktie erwirtschaftet. Der Umsatz wurde auf 1,16 Mrd. USD beziffert, im Vergleich zum Vorjahresquartal, in dem 1,14 Mrd. USD umgesetzt worden waren.

Für das laufende Jahresviertel Q3 2025 wird am 18.11.2024 mit der Vorlage der Ergebnisse gerechnet.

Experten taxieren den Zoom Video Communications-Gewinn für das Jahr 2025 auf 5,33 USD je Aktie.

