KW 10 am Kryptomarkt: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Platz 30: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 10/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 01.03.2026 und dem 06.03.2026. Stand ist der 06.03.2026.
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: Cardano
Cardano: -5,65 Prozent
Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: Polkadot
Polkadot: -3,97 Prozent
Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic: -2,86 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: SHIBA INU
SHIBA INU: -2,85 Prozent
Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: Stellar
Stellar: -1,65 Prozent
Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Neo
Neo: -1,57 Prozent
Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: VeChain
VeChain: -1,13 Prozent
Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Dogecoin
Dogecoin: -1,03 Prozent
Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Avalanche
Avalanche: -0,52 Prozent
Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Tezos
Tezos: -0,19 Prozent
Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Dai
Dai: -0,01 Prozent
Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Tether
Tether: -0,01 Prozent
Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: USD Coin
USD Coin: 0,00 Prozent
Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Worldcoin
Worldcoin: 0,44 Prozent
Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Ripple
Ripple: 0,64 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Litecoin
Litecoin: 0,81 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Solana
Solana: 0,97 Prozent
Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Chainlink
Chainlink: 1,04 Prozent
Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: Bitcoin Cash
Bitcoin Cash: 1,12 Prozent
Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Monero
Monero: 1,14 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: Wrapped TRON
Wrapped TRON: 1,55 Prozent
Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Ethereum
Ethereum: 1,62 Prozent
Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Tron
Tron: 1,74 Prozent
Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Lido stETH
Lido stETH: 1,91 Prozent
Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Binance Coin
Binance Coin: 1,93 Prozent
Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Uniswap
Uniswap: 2,52 Prozent
Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Bitcoin
Bitcoin: 4,07 Prozent
Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Wrapped Bitcoin
Wrapped Bitcoin: 4,26 Prozent
Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Toncoin
Toncoin: 9,77 Prozent
Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com
