07.03.26 02:33 Uhr
Bitcoin, Ether & Co.: Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 10 | finanzen.net

Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Kryptowährungen in der Kalenderwoche 10

Platz 30: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 10/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 01.03.2026 und dem 06.03.2026. Stand ist der 06.03.2026.

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Cardano

Cardano: -5,65 Prozent

Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Polkadot

Polkadot: -3,97 Prozent

Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic: -2,86 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: SHIBA INU

SHIBA INU: -2,85 Prozent

Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Stellar

Stellar: -1,65 Prozent

Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Neo

Neo: -1,57 Prozent

Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: VeChain

VeChain: -1,13 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Dogecoin

Dogecoin: -1,03 Prozent

Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Avalanche

Avalanche: -0,52 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Tezos

Tezos: -0,19 Prozent

Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Dai

Dai: -0,01 Prozent

Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Tether

Tether: -0,01 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: USD Coin

USD Coin: 0,00 Prozent

Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Worldcoin

Worldcoin: 0,44 Prozent

Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Ripple

Ripple: 0,64 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Litecoin

Litecoin: 0,81 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Solana

Solana: 0,97 Prozent

Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Chainlink

Chainlink: 1,04 Prozent

Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash: 1,12 Prozent

Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Monero

Monero: 1,14 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON: 1,55 Prozent

Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Ethereum

Ethereum: 1,62 Prozent

Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Tron

Tron: 1,74 Prozent

Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Lido stETH

Lido stETH: 1,91 Prozent

Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Binance Coin

Binance Coin: 1,93 Prozent

Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Uniswap

Uniswap: 2,52 Prozent

Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Bitcoin

Bitcoin: 4,07 Prozent

Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin: 4,26 Prozent

Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Toncoin

Toncoin: 9,77 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Lukasz Stefanski / Shutterstock.com, Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com