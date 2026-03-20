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KW 12 am Kryptomarkt: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt

21.03.26 02:22 Uhr
Bitcoin, Ether & Co.: Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 12 | finanzen.net

Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Devisen
USDT/EUR (Tether-Euro)
0,8642 EUR -0,0000 EUR -0,00%
Charts|News
USDT/USD (Tether-US-Dollar)
1,0000 USD -0,0000 USD -0,00%
Charts|News
BTC/EUR (Bitcoin-Euro)
61.054,8097 EUR 125,4078 EUR 0,21%
Charts|News
BTC/USD (Bitcoin-US-Dollar)
70.648,9351 USD 145,1143 USD 0,21%
Charts|News
ETH/EUR (Ethereum-Euro)
1.859,1485 EUR 4,5175 EUR 0,24%
Charts|News
ETH/USD (Ethereum-US-Dollar)
2.151,2943 USD 5,2274 USD 0,24%
Charts|News
USDC/EUR (USD Coin-Euro)
0,8643 EUR 0,0000 EUR 0,01%
Charts|News
USDC/USD (USD Coin-US-Dollar)
1,0002 USD 0,0001 USD 0,01%
Charts|News
SOL/EUR (Solana-Euro)
77,8229 EUR 0,1339 EUR 0,17%
Charts|News
SOL/USD (Solana-US-Dollar)
90,0520 USD 0,1550 USD 0,17%
Charts|News
XRP/EUR (Ripple-Euro)
1,2490 EUR -0,0005 EUR -0,04%
Charts|News
XRP/USD (Ripple-US-Dollar)
1,4453 USD -0,0006 USD -0,04%
Charts|News
BNB/EUR (Binance Coin-Euro)
554,2550 EUR -0,8095 EUR -0,15%
Charts|News
BNB/USD (Binance Coin-US-Dollar)
641,3504 USD -0,9367 USD -0,15%
Charts|News
DOGE/EUR (Dogecoin-Euro)
0,0817 EUR 0,0003 EUR 0,32%
Charts|News
DOGE/USD (Dogecoin-US-Dollar)
0,0945 USD 0,0003 USD 0,32%
Charts|News
LINK/EUR (Chainlink-Euro)
7,8909 EUR 0,0148 EUR 0,19%
Charts|News
LINK/USD (Chainlink-US-Dollar)
9,1309 USD 0,0171 USD 0,19%
Charts|News
TRX/EUR (Tron-Euro)
0,2662 EUR -0,0017 EUR -0,63%
Charts|News
TRX/USD (Tron-US-Dollar)
0,3080 USD -0,0019 USD -0,63%
Charts|News
SOL/EUR (Wrapped Solana-Euro)
77,7824 EUR 0,0880 EUR 0,11%
Charts|News
SOL/USD (Wrapped Solana-US-Dollar)
90,0051 USD 0,1018 USD 0,11%
Charts|News
ADA/EUR (Cardano-Euro)
0,2303 EUR 0,0002 EUR 0,10%
Charts|News
ADA/USD (Cardano-US-Dollar)
0,2664 USD 0,0003 USD 0,10%
Charts|News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Kryptowährungen in der Kalenderwoche 12

Platz 30: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 12/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 15.03.2026 und dem 20.03.2026. Stand ist der 20.03.2026.

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Uniswap

Uniswap: -12,37 Prozent

Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Worldcoin

Worldcoin: -8,14 Prozent

Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Neo

Neo: -5,73 Prozent

Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Binance Coin

Binance Coin: -4,98 Prozent

Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 25: Chainlink

Chainlink: -4,86 Prozent

Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Avalanche

Avalanche: -4,64 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Toncoin

Toncoin: -4,42 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Bitcoin

Bitcoin: -4,06 Prozent

Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin: -3,98 Prozent

Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 20: Monero

Monero: -3,66 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Dogecoin

Dogecoin: -3,60 Prozent

Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Solana

Solana: -3,55 Prozent

Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Stellar

Stellar: -2,03 Prozent

Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Ethereum

Ethereum: -1,86 Prozent

Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 15: Lido stETH

Lido stETH: -1,80 Prozent

Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Cardano

Cardano: -1,60 Prozent

Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Litecoin

Litecoin: -1,26 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Ripple

Ripple: -0,79 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic: -0,76 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 10: Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash: -0,43 Prozent

Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: VeChain

VeChain: -0,35 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Tether

Tether: -0,04 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Dai

Dai: -0,01 Prozent

Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: USD Coin

USD Coin: -0,01 Prozent

Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: SHIBA INU

SHIBA INU: 2,49 Prozent

Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Tron

Tron: 2,80 Prozent

Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Tezos

Tezos: 2,91 Prozent

Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON: 3,29 Prozent

Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Polkadot

Polkadot: 5,62 Prozent

Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Lukasz Stefanski / Shutterstock.com, Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com