KW 12 am Kryptomarkt: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Werte in diesem Artikel
Platz 30: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 12/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 15.03.2026 und dem 20.03.2026. Stand ist der 20.03.2026.
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: Uniswap
Uniswap: -12,37 Prozent
Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: Worldcoin
Worldcoin: -8,14 Prozent
Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: Neo
Neo: -5,73 Prozent
Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: Binance Coin
Binance Coin: -4,98 Prozent
Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: Chainlink
Chainlink: -4,86 Prozent
Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Avalanche
Avalanche: -4,64 Prozent
Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Toncoin
Toncoin: -4,42 Prozent
Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Bitcoin
Bitcoin: -4,06 Prozent
Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Wrapped Bitcoin
Wrapped Bitcoin: -3,98 Prozent
Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Monero
Monero: -3,66 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Dogecoin
Dogecoin: -3,60 Prozent
Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Solana
Solana: -3,55 Prozent
Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Stellar
Stellar: -2,03 Prozent
Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Ethereum
Ethereum: -1,86 Prozent
Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Lido stETH
Lido stETH: -1,80 Prozent
Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Cardano
Cardano: -1,60 Prozent
Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Litecoin
Litecoin: -1,26 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Ripple
Ripple: -0,79 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic: -0,76 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Bitcoin Cash
Bitcoin Cash: -0,43 Prozent
Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: VeChain
VeChain: -0,35 Prozent
Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Tether
Tether: -0,04 Prozent
Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Dai
Dai: -0,01 Prozent
Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: USD Coin
USD Coin: -0,01 Prozent
Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: SHIBA INU
SHIBA INU: 2,49 Prozent
Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Tron
Tron: 2,80 Prozent
Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Tezos
Tezos: 2,91 Prozent
Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Wrapped TRON
Wrapped TRON: 3,29 Prozent
Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Polkadot
Polkadot: 5,62 Prozent
Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com
Weitere News
Bildquellen: Lukasz Stefanski / Shutterstock.com, Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com