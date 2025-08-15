KW 33: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Platz 30: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 33/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 10.08.2025 und dem 15.08.2025. Stand ist der 15.08.2025.
Platz 29: Monero
Monero: -12,77 Prozent
Platz 28: Worldcoin
Worldcoin: -10,64 Prozent
Platz 27: Neo
Neo: -7,62 Prozent
Platz 26: Tezos
Tezos: -7,48 Prozent
Platz 25: SHIBA INU
SHIBA INU: -6,95 Prozent
Platz 24: Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic: -6,16 Prozent
Platz 23: Stellar
Stellar: -6,06 Prozent
Platz 22: Litecoin
Litecoin: -5,01 Prozent
Platz 21: Polkadot
Polkadot: -4,84 Prozent
Platz 20: Ripple
Ripple: -4,83 Prozent
Platz 19: Dogecoin
Dogecoin: -4,72 Prozent
Platz 18: VeChain
VeChain: -4,28 Prozent
Platz 17: Uniswap
Uniswap: -3,46 Prozent
Platz 16: Chainlink
Chainlink: -2,11 Prozent
Platz 15: Bitcoin
Bitcoin: -1,60 Prozent
Platz 14: Wrapped Bitcoin
Wrapped Bitcoin: -1,49 Prozent
Platz 13: Avalanche
Avalanche: -0,48 Prozent
Platz 12: Toncoin
Toncoin: -0,02 Prozent
Platz 11: Dai
Dai: -0,01 Prozent
Platz 10: Tether
Tether: 0,01 Prozent
Platz 9: USD Coin
USD Coin: 0,02 Prozent
Platz 8: Solana
Solana: 1,63 Prozent
Platz 7: Binance Coin
Binance Coin: 1,79 Prozent
Platz 6: Bitcoin Cash
Bitcoin Cash: 2,17 Prozent
Platz 5: Tron
Tron: 3,70 Prozent
Platz 4: Wrapped TRON
Wrapped TRON: 3,73 Prozent
Platz 3: Lido stETH
Lido stETH: 4,10 Prozent
Platz 2: Ethereum
Ethereum: 4,40 Prozent
Platz 1: Cardano
Cardano: 15,77 Prozent
