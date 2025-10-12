DAX24.241 -1,5%Est505.531 -1,7%MSCI World4.240 -2,3%Top 10 Crypto15,32 -7,4%Nas22.204 -3,6%Bitcoin94.826 -0,7%Euro1,1602 ±0,0%Öl62,09 -4,8%Gold4.018 ±0,0%
KW 41: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt

12.10.25 02:33 Uhr
Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co.: Wochenentwicklung der Kryptowährungen in KW 41 | finanzen.net

Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Kryptowährungen in der Kalenderwoche 41

Platz 30: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 41/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 05.10.2025 und dem 10.10.2025. Stand ist der 10.10.2025.

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Avalanche

Avalanche: -9,82 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Ethereum

Ethereum: -9,11 Prozent

Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Lido stETH

Lido stETH: -8,77 Prozent

Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Tezos

Tezos: -8,18 Prozent

Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Ripple

Ripple: -7,52 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Solana

Solana: -7,51 Prozent

Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: SHIBA INU

SHIBA INU: -6,83 Prozent

Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Stellar

Stellar: -6,82 Prozent

Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Cardano

Cardano: -6,09 Prozent

Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: VeChain

VeChain: -6,02 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Dogecoin

Dogecoin: -5,69 Prozent

Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Worldcoin

Worldcoin: -4,50 Prozent

Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Toncoin

Toncoin: -4,13 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Tron

Tron: -3,49 Prozent

Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Uniswap

Uniswap: -3,48 Prozent

Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Bitcoin

Bitcoin: -3,44 Prozent

Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON: -3,43 Prozent

Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Chainlink

Chainlink: -2,69 Prozent

Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin: -2,68 Prozent

Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash: -2,26 Prozent

Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic: -1,81 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Neo

Neo: -1,65 Prozent

Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Polkadot

Polkadot: -1,59 Prozent

Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Dai

Dai: 0,01 Prozent

Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: USD Coin

USD Coin: 0,03 Prozent

Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Tether

Tether: 0,03 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Monero

Monero: 2,79 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Binance Coin

Binance Coin: 4,62 Prozent

Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Litecoin

Litecoin: 7,45 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Lukasz Stefanski / Shutterstock.com, Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com