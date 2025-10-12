KW 41: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Platz 30: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 41/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 05.10.2025 und dem 10.10.2025. Stand ist der 10.10.2025.
Platz 29: Avalanche
Avalanche: -9,82 Prozent
Platz 28: Ethereum
Ethereum: -9,11 Prozent
Platz 27: Lido stETH
Lido stETH: -8,77 Prozent
Platz 26: Tezos
Tezos: -8,18 Prozent
Platz 25: Ripple
Ripple: -7,52 Prozent
Platz 24: Solana
Solana: -7,51 Prozent
Platz 23: SHIBA INU
SHIBA INU: -6,83 Prozent
Platz 22: Stellar
Stellar: -6,82 Prozent
Platz 21: Cardano
Cardano: -6,09 Prozent
Platz 20: VeChain
VeChain: -6,02 Prozent
Platz 19: Dogecoin
Dogecoin: -5,69 Prozent
Platz 18: Worldcoin
Worldcoin: -4,50 Prozent
Platz 17: Toncoin
Toncoin: -4,13 Prozent
Platz 16: Tron
Tron: -3,49 Prozent
Platz 15: Uniswap
Uniswap: -3,48 Prozent
Platz 14: Bitcoin
Bitcoin: -3,44 Prozent
Platz 13: Wrapped TRON
Wrapped TRON: -3,43 Prozent
Platz 12: Chainlink
Chainlink: -2,69 Prozent
Platz 11: Wrapped Bitcoin
Wrapped Bitcoin: -2,68 Prozent
Platz 10: Bitcoin Cash
Bitcoin Cash: -2,26 Prozent
Platz 9: Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic: -1,81 Prozent
Platz 8: Neo
Neo: -1,65 Prozent
Platz 7: Polkadot
Polkadot: -1,59 Prozent
Platz 6: Dai
Dai: 0,01 Prozent
Platz 5: USD Coin
USD Coin: 0,03 Prozent
Platz 4: Tether
Tether: 0,03 Prozent
Platz 3: Monero
Monero: 2,79 Prozent
Platz 2: Binance Coin
Binance Coin: 4,62 Prozent
Platz 1: Litecoin
Litecoin: 7,45 Prozent
