KW 7: Bitcoin, Ether & Co. - Wochenperformance der Kryptowährungen
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Platz 31: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 07/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 09.02.2025 und dem 14.02.2025. Stand ist der 14.02.2025.
Platz 30: Wrapped TRON
Wrapped TRON: -0,49 Prozent
Platz 29: Tron
Tron: -0,33 Prozent
Platz 28: USD Coin
USD Coin: -0,02 Prozent
Platz 27: Solana
Solana: -0,02 Prozent
Platz 26: Tether
Tether: -0,02 Prozent
Platz 25: Toncoin
Toncoin: 0,00 Prozent
Platz 24: Dai
Dai: 0,00 Prozent
Platz 23: Bitcoin
Bitcoin: 0,35 Prozent
Platz 22: Wrapped Bitcoin
Wrapped Bitcoin: 0,51 Prozent
Platz 21: Tezos
Tezos: 3,01 Prozent
Platz 20: Ethereum
Ethereum: 3,71 Prozent
Platz 19: Lido stETH
Lido stETH: 3,73 Prozent
Platz 18: Worldcoin
Worldcoin: 4,51 Prozent
Platz 17: Monero
Monero: 5,23 Prozent
Platz 16: Polygon
Polygon: 5,28 Prozent
Platz 15: Chainlink
Chainlink: 5,84 Prozent
Platz 14: Bitcoin Cash
Bitcoin Cash: 5,89 Prozent
Platz 13: Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic: 6,38 Prozent
Platz 12: SHIBA INU
SHIBA INU: 6,50 Prozent
Platz 11: Avalanche
Avalanche: 7,35 Prozent
Platz 10: Binance Coin
Binance Coin: 8,21 Prozent
Platz 9: Dogecoin
Dogecoin: 9,00 Prozent
Platz 8: Neo
Neo: 9,05 Prozent
Platz 7: Polkadot
Polkadot: 9,21 Prozent
Platz 6: Uniswap
Uniswap: 10,51 Prozent
Platz 5: VeChain
VeChain: 10,61 Prozent
Platz 4: Stellar
Stellar: 10,82 Prozent
Platz 3: Ripple
Ripple: 13,18 Prozent
Platz 2: Cardano
Cardano: 17,56 Prozent
Platz 1: Litecoin
Litecoin: 18,08 Prozent
