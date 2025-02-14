DAX22.513 -0,4%ESt505.493 -0,1%Top 10 Crypto14,91 +4,4%Dow44.546 -0,4%Nas20.027 +0,4%Bitcoin92.944 -0,1%Euro1,0492 ±-0,0%Öl74,64 -0,9%Gold2.884 ±0,0%
KW 7: Bitcoin, Ether & Co. - Wochenperformance der Kryptowährungen

16.02.25 03:36 Uhr
Kryptomarkt in KW 7: So entwickelten sich Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co. | finanzen.net

Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Kryptowährungen in der Kalenderwoche 7

Platz 31: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 07/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 09.02.2025 und dem 14.02.2025. Stand ist der 14.02.2025.

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON: -0,49 Prozent

Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Tron

Tron: -0,33 Prozent

Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: USD Coin

USD Coin: -0,02 Prozent

Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Solana

Solana: -0,02 Prozent

Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Tether

Tether: -0,02 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Toncoin

Toncoin: 0,00 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Dai

Dai: 0,00 Prozent

Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Bitcoin

Bitcoin: 0,35 Prozent

Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin: 0,51 Prozent

Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Tezos

Tezos: 3,01 Prozent

Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Ethereum

Ethereum: 3,71 Prozent

Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Lido stETH

Lido stETH: 3,73 Prozent

Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Worldcoin

Worldcoin: 4,51 Prozent

Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Monero

Monero: 5,23 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Polygon

Polygon: 5,28 Prozent

Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Chainlink

Chainlink: 5,84 Prozent

Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash: 5,89 Prozent

Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic: 6,38 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: SHIBA INU

SHIBA INU: 6,50 Prozent

Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Avalanche

Avalanche: 7,35 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Binance Coin

Binance Coin: 8,21 Prozent

Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Dogecoin

Dogecoin: 9,00 Prozent

Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Neo

Neo: 9,05 Prozent

Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Polkadot

Polkadot: 9,21 Prozent

Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Uniswap

Uniswap: 10,51 Prozent

Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: VeChain

VeChain: 10,61 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Stellar

Stellar: 10,82 Prozent

Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Ripple

Ripple: 13,18 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Cardano

Cardano: 17,56 Prozent

Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Litecoin

Litecoin: 18,08 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com