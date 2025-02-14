Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Aktie
Marktkap. 58,12 Mrd. EURKGV 48,90 Div. Rendite 0,00%
WKN A2JNF4
ISIN NL0012969182
Symbol ADYYF
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Adyen mit einem Kursziel von 2400 Euro auf "Buy" belassen. Das Management des Zahlungsabwicklers sei optimistisch für mehr Wachstumstempo und höhere Margen 2025, schrieb Analyst Mohammed Moawalla in seinem am Mittwoch vorliegenden Kommentar zu einer virtuellen Roadshow./ag/edh
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 19.02.2025 / 01:16 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Buy
|Unternehmen:
Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
2.400,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
1.854,40 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
29,42%
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
1.861,00 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
28,96%
|
Analyst Name:
Mohammed Moawalla
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
2.121,71 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales
|10:26
|Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|18.02.25
|Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|17.02.25
|Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|14.02.25
|Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|14.02.25
|Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
