Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Adyen BV Parts Sociales Buy

10:26 Uhr

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Adyen mit einem Kursziel von 2400 Euro auf "Buy" belassen. Das Management des Zahlungsabwicklers sei optimistisch für mehr Wachstumstempo und höhere Margen 2025, schrieb Analyst Mohammed Moawalla in seinem am Mittwoch vorliegenden Kommentar zu einer virtuellen Roadshow./ag/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 19.02.2025 / 01:16 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com