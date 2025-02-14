DAX 22.829 -0,1%ESt50 5.527 -0,1%Top 10 Crypto 14,50 +0,7%Dow 44.556 +0,0%Nas 20.041 +0,1%Bitcoin 92.307 +1,0%Euro 1,0424 -0,2%Öl 76,46 +0,9%Gold 2.945 +0,3%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Rheinmetall 703000 NVIDIA 918422 RENK RENK73 thyssenkrupp 750000 HENSOLDT HAG000 Xiaomi A2JNY1 Deutsche Telekom 555750 Siemens Energy ENER6Y Tesla A1CX3T Deutsche Bank 514000 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Commerzbank CBK100 Novo Nordisk A3EU6F BASF BASF11 Palantir A2QA4J
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
DAX nach Rekord höher -- Asiens Börsen uneins -- HSBC übertrifft Gewinnerwartungen deutlich -- BP erwägt wohl Verkauf des Schmierstoffgeschäfts in Milliardenhöhe - Trump-Zölle, BVB, HP im Fokus
Top News
MTU-Aktie dennoch deutlich tiefer: MTU korrigiert Umsatzprognose nach oben - Dollar-Entwicklung als Treiber MTU-Aktie dennoch deutlich tiefer: MTU korrigiert Umsatzprognose nach oben - Dollar-Entwicklung als Treiber
Elmos-Aktie mit Erholung: Analyst sieht Kaufgelegenheit nach Kursrutsch Elmos-Aktie mit Erholung: Analyst sieht Kaufgelegenheit nach Kursrutsch
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Werbung
Wie Sie mit nur einer Anlage an Unternehmen aus der Krypto- und Blockchainindustrie partizipieren können. Mehr erfahren!

Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Aktie

Kaufen
Verkaufen
Aktien-Sparplan anlegen
1.861,00 EUR +14,20 EUR +0,77 %
STU
1.854,40 EUR -6,00 EUR -0,32 %
CHX
Aktien, ETFs, Sparpläne & Kryptos zu Top-Konditionen beim Testsieger von finanztip.de handeln!
JETZT LOSLEGEN
Du hast schon ein ZERO-Konto? Direkt handeln bei ZERO! Bei einem anderen Broker handeln Smartphone

Marktkap. 58,12 Mrd. EUR

KGV 48,90 Div. Rendite 0,00%

WKN A2JNF4

ISIN NL0012969182

Symbol ADYYF

Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Adyen BV Parts Sociales Buy

10:26 Uhr
Adyen BV Parts Sociales Buy
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales
1.861,00 EUR 14,20 EUR 0,77%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Adyen mit einem Kursziel von 2400 Euro auf "Buy" belassen. Das Management des Zahlungsabwicklers sei optimistisch für mehr Wachstumstempo und höhere Margen 2025, schrieb Analyst Mohammed Moawalla in seinem am Mittwoch vorliegenden Kommentar zu einer virtuellen Roadshow./ag/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 19.02.2025 / 01:16 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Werbung

Zusammenfassung: Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Buy

Unternehmen:
Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
2.400,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
1.854,40 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
29,42%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
1.861,00 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
28,96%
Analyst Name:
Mohammed Moawalla 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
2.121,71 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales

10:26 Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
18.02.25 Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Kaufen DZ BANK
17.02.25 Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
14.02.25 Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
14.02.25 Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Buy Deutsche Bank AG
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales

finanzen.net EURO STOXX 50-Titel Adyen BV Parts Sociales-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in Adyen BV Parts Sociales von vor 3 Jahren verloren
dpa-afx Adyen-Aktie hebt ab: Adyen peilt etwas höheres Wachstum an
Dow Jones Adyen erzielt deutlichen Margenzuwachs
dpa-afx ROUNDUP: Adyen strotzt vor Zuversicht - Aktie legt zweistellig zu
finanzen.net EURO STOXX 50-Papier Adyen BV Parts Sociales-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Adyen BV Parts Sociales von vor einem Jahr eingebracht
finanzen.net EURO STOXX 50-Wert Adyen BV Parts Sociales-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Adyen BV Parts Sociales von vor 5 Jahren abgeworfen
finanzen.net EURO STOXX 50-Titel Adyen BV Parts Sociales-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte eine Investition in Adyen BV Parts Sociales von vor 3 Jahren bedeutet
finanzen.net EURO STOXX 50-Wert Adyen BV Parts Sociales-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Investition in Adyen BV Parts Sociales von vor einem Jahr abgeworfen
Businesswire Adyen Strengthens Commitment to Canadian Market with New Office Opening and Notable Leadership Hire