Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Aktie
Marktkap. 30,05 Mrd. EURKGV 16,60 Div. Rendite 3,72%
WKN A2ANT0
ISIN NL0011794037
Symbol AHODF
Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Buy
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat Ahold Delhaize von "Neutral" auf "Buy" hochgestuft und das Kursziel von 39 auf 40 Euro angehoben. Analyst Richard Edwards sieht bei den Niederländern solide Wachstumsaussichten im Nahrungsmitteleinzelhandel - sowohl in Europa als auch den USA. Der Turnaround in den USA scheine anzulaufen, schrieb er am Donnerstagabend in seiner Kaufempfehlung./ag/mis
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 13.03.2025 / 18:20 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Zusammenfassung: Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Buy
|Unternehmen:
Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
40,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
33,98 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
17,72%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
34,59 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
15,64%
|
Analyst Name:
Richard Edwards
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
31,48 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
