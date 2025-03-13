DAX 22.567 -0,5%ESt50 5.328 -0,6%Top 10 Crypto 11,83 +5,6%Dow 40.814 -1,3%Nas 17.303 -2,0%Bitcoin 75.673 +1,3%Euro 1,0841 -0,1%Öl 70,59 +0,6%Gold 2.981 -0,2%
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Buy

08:01 Uhr
Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Buy
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat Ahold Delhaize von "Neutral" auf "Buy" hochgestuft und das Kursziel von 39 auf 40 Euro angehoben. Analyst Richard Edwards sieht bei den Niederländern solide Wachstumsaussichten im Nahrungsmitteleinzelhandel - sowohl in Europa als auch den USA. Der Turnaround in den USA scheine anzulaufen, schrieb er am Donnerstagabend in seiner Kaufempfehlung./ag/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 13.03.2025 / 18:20 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Buy

Unternehmen:
Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
40,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
33,98 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
17,72%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
34,59 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
15,64%
Analyst Name:
Richard Edwards 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
31,48 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)

08:01 Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
28.02.25 Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Sell UBS AG
25.02.25 Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Market-Perform Bernstein Research
20.02.25 Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
19.02.25 Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
mehr Analysen

