Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Buy

08:01 Uhr

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat Ahold Delhaize von "Neutral" auf "Buy" hochgestuft und das Kursziel von 39 auf 40 Euro angehoben. Analyst Richard Edwards sieht bei den Niederländern solide Wachstumsaussichten im Nahrungsmitteleinzelhandel - sowohl in Europa als auch den USA. Der Turnaround in den USA scheine anzulaufen, schrieb er am Donnerstagabend in seiner Kaufempfehlung./ag/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 13.03.2025 / 18:20 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com