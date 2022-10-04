  • Suche
Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Aktie

25,68EUR
+0,12EUR
+0,45%
09:15:12
STU
25,88EUR
-0,13EUR
-0,48%
13:59:02
CHX

WKN: A2ANT0 / ISIN: NL0011794037

07.10.2022 14:36

Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Equal Weight (Barclays Capital)

Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat die Einstufung für Ahold Delhaize vor Zahlen zum dritten Quartal auf "Equal Weight" mit einem Kursziel von 32 Euro belassen. Er rechne mit einem guten Jahresviertel des Supermarktkonzerns, schrieb Analyst James Anstead in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Sowohl in den USA als auch in Europa dürften die Umsätze auf vergleichbarer Ladenfläche um 5 Prozent gestiegen sein./tih/ngu

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.10.2022 / 14:05 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 07.10.2022 / 04:10 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Equal Weight

Unternehmen:
Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)		 Analyst:
Barclays Capital		 Kursziel:
32,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Equal Weight		 Kurs*:
25,42 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
25,91%
Rating vorher:
Equal Weight		 Kurs aktuell:
25,68 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
24,61%
Analyst Name:
James Anstead 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
29,80 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)

14:36 Uhr Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Equal Weight Barclays Capital
04.10.22 Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
14.09.22 Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Outperform Bernstein Research
08.09.22 Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Outperform Bernstein Research
02.09.22 Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Buy UBS AG
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)

Vor US-Arbeitsmarktbericht: DAX unentschlossen -- Rechtsstreit um Elon Musks Twitter-Übernahme ausgesetzt -- Tesla, BioNTech, adidas im Fokus
BASF sieht Budgetplanung 2023 wegen Energiepreisen erschwert. Credit Suisse kündigt Rückkauf von Schuldpapieren in Milliardenhöhe an. Intel-Rivale AMD verfehlt Prognose. Schwäche des PC-Markts drückt Samsungs operatives Geschäft. EU-Gipfel berät über Ausweg aus der Energiekrise. adidas stellt Partnerschaft mit Kanye West auf den Prüfstand. VINCI soll erstes Flüssiggasterminal in Deutschland bauen.
06.10.22
Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)-Aktie: Experten empfehlen Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) im September mehrheitlich zum Kauf (finanzen.net)
06.10.22
Nervosität bleibt: DAX schließt im Minus -- US-Börsen schließen rot -- Gamesa-Übernahme durch Siemens Energy stockt -- XXXLutz greift nach Home24 -- Porsche, Twitter, Lufthansa, BASF im Fokus (finanzen.net)
04.10.22
Ahold Delhaize share buyback update October 4, 2022 (GlobeNewswire)
30.09.22
Stabilisierungsversuch: DAX geht fester ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schließen tiefrot -- United Internet hebt Gewinnprognose an -- Euroraum-Inflation, Nike, Fresenius, FMC, Gaspreis im Fokus (finanzen.net)
28.09.22
Ahold Delhaize-Aktie steigt: Ahold Delhaize will Vertrag von CEO Frans Muller verlängern (Dow Jones)
28.09.22
Ahold Delhaize's local brand Delhaize opens largest wine bottling plant in the Benelux (GlobeNewswire)
28.09.22
Ahold Delhaize proposes to reappoint CEO Frans Muller (GlobeNewswire)
28.09.22
Wall Street schließt höher -- DAX beendet Handel in Gewinnzone -- EU geht von Pipeline-Sabotage aus -- Apple mit schwächerer Nachfrage -- Berenberg reduziert Varta-Ziel -- eBay, Biogen im Fokus (finanzen.net)
Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Kursziele Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Aktie

+16,04%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +16,04%
Ø Kursziel: 29,80
Anzahl:
Buy: 3
Hold: 5
Sell: 0
27
28
29
30
31
32
33
Bernstein Research
31,00 €
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
31,00 €
Barclays Capital
32,00 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
27 €
Jefferies & Company Inc.
27,00 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
30,00 €
Credit Suisse Group
27,00 €
UBS AG
33,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +16,04%
Ø Kursziel: 29,80
alle Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Kursziele

Top-Rankings

KW 22/40: Diese Aktien empfehlen Analysten zum Verkauf
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkaufslisten der Experten
KW 22/40: Diese Aktien empfehlen Analysten zum Kauf
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Einkaufslisten der Experten
Big Mac Index im Jahr 2022
Big Mac Index: So viel kostete der Burger

