LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat die Einstufung für Ahold Delhaize vor Zahlen zum dritten Quartal auf "Equal Weight" mit einem Kursziel von 32 Euro belassen. Er rechne mit einem guten Jahresviertel des Supermarktkonzerns, schrieb Analyst James Anstead in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Sowohl in den USA als auch in Europa dürften die Umsätze auf vergleichbarer Ladenfläche um 5 Prozent gestiegen sein./tih/ngu