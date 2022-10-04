|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)
|Analyst:
Barclays Capital
|Kursziel:
32,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Equal Weight
|Kurs*:
25,42 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
25,91%
|Rating vorher:
Equal Weight
|Kurs aktuell:
25,68 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
24,61%
|
Analyst Name:
James Anstead
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
29,80 €
|14:36 Uhr
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|04.10.22
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|14.09.22
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|08.09.22
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|02.09.22
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Buy
|UBS AG
ETF-Sparplan